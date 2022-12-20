info

Rating Action:

Moody's places Sanctuary's A2 ratings on review for downgrade on anticipated business combination with Swan Housing

20 Dec 2022

London, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the A2 long-term issuer rating and a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Sanctuary Housing Association (Sanctuary) and the A2 backed senior secured debt rating and A2 senior secured debt rating of Sanctuary Capital Plc on review for downgrade in anticipation of the planned business combination with Swan Housing Association (Swan). The outlooks for Sanctuary Housing Association and Sanctuary Capital Plc have changed to Ratings Under Review from Negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The boards of Sanctuary (A2, Ratings Under Review) and Swan have approved a business combination with Swan becoming a subsidiary of Sanctuary with an anticipated completion date in January 2023. The review for downgrade reflects Sanctuary's potential combination with a housing association with a much weaker credit profile while it also faces significant cost pressures and a challenging operating environment. Sanctuary is one of the largest housing associations in the UK presently managing over 105,000 units with an annual turnover of GBP838 million in FY2022  and Swan manages over 11,000 units with an annual turnover of GBP190 million in FY2021.

The review for downgrade will focus on the final terms of the business combination and the likely impact of the business combination on Sanctuary's financial strength. The transaction completion is subject to obtaining appropriate consents and concluding commercial discussions with third parties. Swan is presently in financial difficulty and in breach of several covenant obligations including failing to deliver its audited consolidated FY2022 financial statements on time. The review will also focus on whether Swan's historical covenant breaches are resolved should the business combination complete.

The combined entity is expected to have a weaker credit profile than Sanctuary on a standalone basis while the housing association also faces pressures from a ceiling on social rent increases and high cost inflation. Sanctuary, however, is a very large housing association with a long history of mergers and acquisitions, including entities with financial difficulties. The most recent one is the acquisition of Cornwall Care in October 2022. Additionally, the business combination with Swan could create efficiencies as Sanctuary and Swan's geographic footprints overlap.

Sanctuary Affordable Housing Limited (a subsidiary of Sanctuary) has extended a secured loan of GBP50 million to Swan in November 2022, refinancing the secured loan previously advanced by Orbit Group Limited (A3 negative) and also providing additional liquidity to Swan. Moody's considers that Sanctuary has sufficient financial capacity to be able to extend more support to Swan if required. Sanctuary has strong liquidity and holds ample unencumbered assets with a value of GBP2.2 billion as of September 2022.

Swan has faced problems related to ineffective management of its development programme, which has been significantly reduced. Swan is expected to only develop around 1,000 units over the next five years, and Sanctuary has a committed development programme of roughly 3,500 units. Sanctuary has already reduced its development plans in response to weaker economic conditions. Downside risks remain, particularly high cost inflation in the construction sector and a probable housing market downturn. However, Swan has already recognised a large impairment on its work in progress in FY2022 and will look to dispose of certain development sites. While Swan's development ambitions have substantially diminished, its indebtedness will remain elevated over the medium term.

Sanctuary's operating margin is expected to deteriorate moderately in FY2023 if the business combination completes this financial year, from 21% in FY2022, reflecting the weaker margins on sales, Sanctuary's recent acquisition of Cornwall Care and the more challenging operating environment including higher cost inflation. Operating margins are expected to remain weaker than peers in FY2024. In addition, the 7% cap on social rent increases in FY2024 will add further negative pressure on margins. Sanctuary's gearing would also deteriorate modestly following the business combination, increasing to roughly 51% at FYE2023 from 48% at FYE2022 as Sanctuary would inherit Swan's very high debt burden. However, gearing will remain lower than A3 rated peers.

As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for Government-Related Issuers, Sanctuary's Baseline Credit Assessment is a3. The A2 rating incorporates the one-notch uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of extraordinary support from the United Kingdom, Government of (Aa3 negative). Sanctuary Capital Plc's A2 rating and review for downgrade reflects Sanctuary's A2 issuer rating and review for downgrade.

WHAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS AT CURRENT LEVEL

Moody's would consider confirming Sanctuary's ratings at the current level of A2 if the business combination with Swan does not proceed. The ratings could also be confirmed if the business combination does complete with resolution of Swan's historical covenant breaches as expected by Moody's along with a successful conclusion of commercial discussions with third parties or other support from the government and Moody's assesses that Sanctuary would be able to resolve the financial and governance weaknesses at Swan.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS - DOWN

Moody's could downgrade Sanctuary's ratings if the review were to conclude that upon completion of the business combination, historical covenant breaches remain unresolved or Sanctuary's financial strength would deteriorate and be more in line with A3 peers. In addition, downward pressure on the ratings could result from one or a combination of the following: a sustained weakening in operating margins and interest coverage ratios; increases in debt levels beyond that currently anticipated; significant scaling up in market sales exposure; a weakening in governance and management practices; or any weakening of the regulatory framework or dilution of the overall level of support from the UK government. A downgrade of the UK sovereign rating would also place downward pressure on the ratings.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Sanctuary's environmental issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, primarily due to carbon transition risk from the legislative requirement for English housing associations to improve the energy efficiency of their existing housing stock by 2035, leading to increased expenditure. We consider that Sanctuary has a material exposure to this risk due to a significant proportion of its stock requiring retrofit.

Sanctuary's S issuer profile score is moderately negative (S-3), reflecting exposure to risks from responsible production, human capital and demographic and societal trends. Responsible production risks include the legislative requirement to improve the safety of its existing housing stock which will increase expenditure over the medium term. Demographic and societal trends risks reflect the vulnerability of the sector to tenant affordability challenges and to government policy which controls rent setting in England and Wales, which weighs on revenue. The government's recent intervention on social rent policy with a 7% ceiling on social rent increases for one year in FY2024 introduces policy volatility to the sector and will have a negative impact on financial performance. Sanctuary also has a significant care and support business, which generates lower margins and is exposed to cost pressures from staffing recruitment and retention challenges.

Sanctuary's G issuer profile is neutral-low (G-2). Governance in the sector is generally fit for purpose, with good oversight of business risks, strong financial planning and risk management processes and detailed reporting. It also reflects Sanctuary's history of strong financial management, stable strategy and more precise budgeting and planning.

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64685, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer A. Wong, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mauro Crisafulli
MD - Sub-Sovereigns
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

