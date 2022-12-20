Moody's places Sanctuary's A2 ratings on review for downgrade on anticipated business combination with Swan Housing

London, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the A2 long-term issuer rating and a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Sanctuary Housing Association (Sanctuary) and the A2 backed senior secured debt rating and A2 senior secured debt rating of Sanctuary Capital Plc on review for downgrade in anticipation of the planned business combination with Swan Housing Association (Swan). The outlooks for Sanctuary Housing Association and Sanctuary Capital Plc have changed to Ratings Under Review from Negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The boards of Sanctuary (A2, Ratings Under Review) and Swan have approved a business combination with Swan becoming a subsidiary of Sanctuary with an anticipated completion date in January 2023. The review for downgrade reflects Sanctuary's potential combination with a housing association with a much weaker credit profile while it also faces significant cost pressures and a challenging operating environment. Sanctuary is one of the largest housing associations in the UK presently managing over 105,000 units with an annual turnover of GBP838 million in FY2022 and Swan manages over 11,000 units with an annual turnover of GBP190 million in FY2021.

The review for downgrade will focus on the final terms of the business combination and the likely impact of the business combination on Sanctuary's financial strength. The transaction completion is subject to obtaining appropriate consents and concluding commercial discussions with third parties. Swan is presently in financial difficulty and in breach of several covenant obligations including failing to deliver its audited consolidated FY2022 financial statements on time. The review will also focus on whether Swan's historical covenant breaches are resolved should the business combination complete.

The combined entity is expected to have a weaker credit profile than Sanctuary on a standalone basis while the housing association also faces pressures from a ceiling on social rent increases and high cost inflation. Sanctuary, however, is a very large housing association with a long history of mergers and acquisitions, including entities with financial difficulties. The most recent one is the acquisition of Cornwall Care in October 2022. Additionally, the business combination with Swan could create efficiencies as Sanctuary and Swan's geographic footprints overlap.

Sanctuary Affordable Housing Limited (a subsidiary of Sanctuary) has extended a secured loan of GBP50 million to Swan in November 2022, refinancing the secured loan previously advanced by Orbit Group Limited (A3 negative) and also providing additional liquidity to Swan. Moody's considers that Sanctuary has sufficient financial capacity to be able to extend more support to Swan if required. Sanctuary has strong liquidity and holds ample unencumbered assets with a value of GBP2.2 billion as of September 2022.

Swan has faced problems related to ineffective management of its development programme, which has been significantly reduced. Swan is expected to only develop around 1,000 units over the next five years, and Sanctuary has a committed development programme of roughly 3,500 units. Sanctuary has already reduced its development plans in response to weaker economic conditions. Downside risks remain, particularly high cost inflation in the construction sector and a probable housing market downturn. However, Swan has already recognised a large impairment on its work in progress in FY2022 and will look to dispose of certain development sites. While Swan's development ambitions have substantially diminished, its indebtedness will remain elevated over the medium term.

Sanctuary's operating margin is expected to deteriorate moderately in FY2023 if the business combination completes this financial year, from 21% in FY2022, reflecting the weaker margins on sales, Sanctuary's recent acquisition of Cornwall Care and the more challenging operating environment including higher cost inflation. Operating margins are expected to remain weaker than peers in FY2024. In addition, the 7% cap on social rent increases in FY2024 will add further negative pressure on margins. Sanctuary's gearing would also deteriorate modestly following the business combination, increasing to roughly 51% at FYE2023 from 48% at FYE2022 as Sanctuary would inherit Swan's very high debt burden. However, gearing will remain lower than A3 rated peers.

As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for Government-Related Issuers, Sanctuary's Baseline Credit Assessment is a3. The A2 rating incorporates the one-notch uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of extraordinary support from the United Kingdom, Government of (Aa3 negative). Sanctuary Capital Plc's A2 rating and review for downgrade reflects Sanctuary's A2 issuer rating and review for downgrade.

WHAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS AT CURRENT LEVEL

Moody's would consider confirming Sanctuary's ratings at the current level of A2 if the business combination with Swan does not proceed. The ratings could also be confirmed if the business combination does complete with resolution of Swan's historical covenant breaches as expected by Moody's along with a successful conclusion of commercial discussions with third parties or other support from the government and Moody's assesses that Sanctuary would be able to resolve the financial and governance weaknesses at Swan.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS - DOWN

Moody's could downgrade Sanctuary's ratings if the review were to conclude that upon completion of the business combination, historical covenant breaches remain unresolved or Sanctuary's financial strength would deteriorate and be more in line with A3 peers. In addition, downward pressure on the ratings could result from one or a combination of the following: a sustained weakening in operating margins and interest coverage ratios; increases in debt levels beyond that currently anticipated; significant scaling up in market sales exposure; a weakening in governance and management practices; or any weakening of the regulatory framework or dilution of the overall level of support from the UK government. A downgrade of the UK sovereign rating would also place downward pressure on the ratings.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Sanctuary's environmental issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, primarily due to carbon transition risk from the legislative requirement for English housing associations to improve the energy efficiency of their existing housing stock by 2035, leading to increased expenditure. We consider that Sanctuary has a material exposure to this risk due to a significant proportion of its stock requiring retrofit.

Sanctuary's S issuer profile score is moderately negative (S-3), reflecting exposure to risks from responsible production, human capital and demographic and societal trends. Responsible production risks include the legislative requirement to improve the safety of its existing housing stock which will increase expenditure over the medium term. Demographic and societal trends risks reflect the vulnerability of the sector to tenant affordability challenges and to government policy which controls rent setting in England and Wales, which weighs on revenue. The government's recent intervention on social rent policy with a 7% ceiling on social rent increases for one year in FY2024 introduces policy volatility to the sector and will have a negative impact on financial performance. Sanctuary also has a significant care and support business, which generates lower margins and is exposed to cost pressures from staffing recruitment and retention challenges.

Sanctuary's G issuer profile is neutral-low (G-2). Governance in the sector is generally fit for purpose, with good oversight of business risks, strong financial planning and risk management processes and detailed reporting. It also reflects Sanctuary's history of strong financial management, stable strategy and more precise budgeting and planning.

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64685, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer A. Wong, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mauro Crisafulli

MD - Sub-Sovereigns

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

