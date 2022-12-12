Moody's places Sani/Ikos B3 corporate family rating on review for downgrade

Paris, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed on review for downgrade the B3 corporate family rating (CFR), the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Sani/Ikos Group S.C.A. (Sani/Ikos or the Company) and the Caa1 instrument ratings of the €300 million backed senior secured bond guaranteed by the Company and issued by Sani / Ikos Financial Holdings 1 S.a r.l.. The outlook on both entities is changed to ratings under review from stable.

A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The review for downgrade reflects the increased leverage following the acquisition by GIC Private Limited (GIC) in October 2022 which offsets the strong operating performance of the company throughout 2022. It also reflects the uncertainty around the company's operating performance in the next 12 to 18 months driven by rising inflation and weaker consumer sentiment and the uncertainty around future leverage appetite while the significant growth strategy remains largely debt-funded" says Elise Savoye CFA, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Sani/Ikos.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade of Sani/Ikos Group S.C.A.'s (Sani/Ikos or the Company) ratings reflects the company significant increase in leverage following the acquisition of the company by GIC which we expect to hover around 10.5x as of year-end 2022, while the company expansion plan will remain largely funded via additional debt. The B3 rating was initially weakly positioned in the B3 rating category because Moody's expected leverage to gradually decrease thanks to additional earning potential from development and expansion. The cash distribution of €250 million and the additional funding raised on the back of the group assets suggests higher leverage appetite. The review also factors in a deteriorated operating environment even if the Company's strong historic performance in the luxury resort segment in Greece and Spain and its highly profitable operating business model (with high EBITA margins of 23.5% as of the last twelve months ending September 2022) proved resilient to the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The review will focus on (1) the future leverage appetite following GIC acquisition to maintain leverage metrics in line with Moody's expectations for the B3 level; (2) the company's capacity to roll-out its growth strategy with significant accretive earnings and to deliver on-going strong operating margin; (3) review of liquidity and plans in place to finance its important capex and (4) potential support from main shareholders to support the company in case of need.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Sani/Ikos' credit impact score (CIS-4, highly negative) mainly reflect its leverage appetite and concentrated ownership. The company has a high environmental risk exposure stemming from physical climate risk and moderately from carbon transition risk. Its moderate social risk exposure reflects customer relation risks related to managing customer data and reputation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A resurgence of effective travel restrictions caused by the pandemic

- Debt/EBITDA remains well above 10x in 2022 and well above 8x in 2023

- EBITA margin fails to recover above 20%

An upgrade is unlikely given the ratings are on review for downgrade.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The bonds are structurally subordinated to indebtedness of the subsidiaries, and subordinated to all debt secured by property and partially corporate guarantees. The Caa1 rating on review for downgrade of the secured bonds reflects the subordinated nature of the bonds.

The company also uses preferred equity certificates that we have given 100% equity credit for given their equity-like features, in line with our Hybrid Equity Credit methodology.

LIQUIDITY

Sani/Ikos' liquidity is adequate following the debt issuance, but we expect the company to continue to be free cash flow negative for 2023 and 2024. Following the acquisition by GIC, the company refinanced its credit facilities in Greece and as part of this refinancing exercise reduced its debt repayment needs for 2023 and 2024, so that debt repayment needs in each year remain manageable (below EUR 40 million annually) until bond maturity in 2026.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

We take into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. The Company's main shareholder is GIC alongside the company's founders and management. With the ownership structure comes a higher tolerance for leverage. The Sani/Ikos GP is managing the Sani/Ikos Group S.C.A. and has full control over the affairs of the Company.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Sani / Ikos Financial Holdings 1 S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa1

..Issuer: Sani/Ikos Group S.C.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sani / Ikos Financial Holdings 1 S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Sani/Ikos Group S.C.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Sani/Ikos runs 2,750 rooms and suites in 10 luxury hotels in Greece and Spain under the Sani and Ikos brands. Sani resort is a fully-integrated resort in a single location while the Ikos concept of the group consist of luxury all-inclusive hotels in different locations. The Company currently works towards opening another 4 hotels in Greece, Spain and Portugal, adding further 1578 rooms over 2023 to 2025. The hotels operates through the an extended summer season. In 2021 the group generated €213 million in revenues on par with 2019 revenues.

