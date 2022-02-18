Moody's places Schur Flexibles GmbH's B2 ratings on review for downgrade

Milan, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for
downgrade the ratings of German flexible plastic packaging manufacturer
Schur Flexibles GmbH ("Schur" or the "company"),
including its B2 corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD
probability of default rating (PDR), and the B2 ratings on the €475
million backed senior secured term loan B due 2028 and on the €100
million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027.
The outlook on the ratings was changed to ratings under review from stable.
"We have placed Schur's ratings on review for downgrade because of the
sudden changes in the management team, including the CEO and CFO,
which may have a potential negative impact on the company's credit profile,"
says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst,
and lead analyst for Schur. Management credibility and track record
is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing
Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing
ESG risks.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Today's rating action follows the company's announcement in
January 2022[1] of the appointments of a new CEO in December 2021
and a new CFO in January 2022, following the sudden departure of
the company's former CEO and CFO.
Although not unusual in case of ownership changes, such as the one
the Schur underwent in September 2021, the sudden and unexpected
change in Schur's management team, could indicate potential
concerns over the operating and financing profile of the company.
The rating review process will focus on (1) the reasons for the sudden
change in management team and any potential impact on the credit profile
of Schur, (2) the 2021 financial results, and (3) the company's
expected performance, strategy and liquidity management under the
new management team.
Moody's expects to conclude the review within the next three months,
and the review may result in a multi-notch downgrade.
Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said positive pressure
on the ratings is unlikely in the near term, however it could develop
if (1) the company continues to improve its EBITDA margin, (2) its
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA trends towards 4.5x; (3)
its free cash flow to debt rises above 5% on a sustainable basis,
(4) while maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.
Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that negative
pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) the company's operating performance
is strained, reflected in declining EBITDA margins; (2) the
company fails to delever to around 6.0x by the end of 2022;
and (3) liquidity materially deteriorates. Negative pressure could
also arise in case of material debt-funded acquisitions.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Schur Flexibles GmbH is the top entity of the restricted group for the
Austrian based leading European manufacturer of flexible packaging products
for specialty markets in consumer packaging. The company supplies
its products to a broad customer base including food (66%),
healthcare (11%), specialties (11%) and tobacco (12%)
end market segments. It operates 23 production sites across 12
European countries with more than 2,000 employees. Schur's
majority shareholder is B&C Group with 80% share while private
equity firm Lindsay Goldberg Vogel GmbH retains a 20% share.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
15-Jan-2022
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Donatella Maso
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
