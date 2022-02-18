Moody's places Schur Flexibles GmbH's B2 ratings on review for downgrade

Milan, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for downgrade the ratings of German flexible plastic packaging manufacturer Schur Flexibles GmbH ("Schur" or the "company"), including its B2 corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and the B2 ratings on the €475 million backed senior secured term loan B due 2028 and on the €100 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027. The outlook on the ratings was changed to ratings under review from stable.

"We have placed Schur's ratings on review for downgrade because of the sudden changes in the management team, including the CEO and CFO, which may have a potential negative impact on the company's credit profile," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst, and lead analyst for Schur. Management credibility and track record is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action follows the company's announcement in January 2022[1] of the appointments of a new CEO in December 2021 and a new CFO in January 2022, following the sudden departure of the company's former CEO and CFO.

Although not unusual in case of ownership changes, such as the one the Schur underwent in September 2021, the sudden and unexpected change in Schur's management team, could indicate potential concerns over the operating and financing profile of the company.

The rating review process will focus on (1) the reasons for the sudden change in management team and any potential impact on the credit profile of Schur, (2) the 2021 financial results, and (3) the company's expected performance, strategy and liquidity management under the new management team.

Moody's expects to conclude the review within the next three months, and the review may result in a multi-notch downgrade.

Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said positive pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the near term, however it could develop if (1) the company continues to improve its EBITDA margin, (2) its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA trends towards 4.5x; (3) its free cash flow to debt rises above 5% on a sustainable basis, (4) while maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.

Prior to the ratings review process, Moody's said that negative pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) the company's operating performance is strained, reflected in declining EBITDA margins; (2) the company fails to delever to around 6.0x by the end of 2022; and (3) liquidity materially deteriorates. Negative pressure could also arise in case of material debt-funded acquisitions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Schur Flexibles GmbH is the top entity of the restricted group for the Austrian based leading European manufacturer of flexible packaging products for specialty markets in consumer packaging. The company supplies its products to a broad customer base including food (66%), healthcare (11%), specialties (11%) and tobacco (12%) end market segments. It operates 23 production sites across 12 European countries with more than 2,000 employees. Schur's majority shareholder is B&C Group with 80% share while private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg Vogel GmbH retains a 20% share.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.schurflexibles.com/news/new-management-constellation-schur-flexibles 15-Jan-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donatella Maso

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

