Moody's places Schweitzer-Mauduit ratings -- Ba3 CFR and B2 senior unsecured -- on review for downgrade

New York, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed the ratings of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. ("SWM") on review for downgrade, including the Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD probability of default rating and the B2 senior unsecured rating. The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged.

These actions follow SWM's plan to acquire UK-based Scapa Group Plc ("Scapa") -- a manufacturer of bonding products and adhesive components for healthcare and industrial applications - in a transaction valued at approximately GBP403 million (or $552 million), expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The review is expected to be completed within several weeks. A rating downgrade, if any, is likely to be limited to one notch.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will consider: (1) the expected capital structure and leverage of SWM post-close, and the prospects and pace for deleveraging based on Moody's expectation for cash flow and profitability; (2) the integration risks, as this is a sizeable investment for SWM, including potential cash costs and/or business disruption; (3) the strategic and financial policy changes for SWM implied by the acquisition; (4) SWM's financial performance going forward, including its free cash flow generation and overall liquidity; and (5) SWM's competitive position in its Advanced Materials & Structures ("AMS") segment once Scapa is integrated, including the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the business and end markets.

The acquisition will increase SWM's debt meaningfully, with pro forma total debt-to-EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) likely to exceed the mid 4x range upon close, compared to around 3x at this time. This is elevated for SWM's risk profile and well above the company's current net leverage target of 2.5x-3.5x (versus 4x -- 4.5x transaction leverage), as the company calculates. Nonetheless, the Scapa acquisition is consistent with SWM's actions to reduce exposure to its Engineered Products segment, and increase the company's position on growth markets.

Moody's took the following actions:

On Review for Possible Downgrade:

..Issuer: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD5)

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. is a producer of specialty materials focused on resin-based nets, films and other non-wovens through its Advanced Materials & Structures segment and fiber-based cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products through its Engineered Papers segment. Revenues for latest twelve-month period ended September 30, 2020, were approximately $1 billion. Scapa Group Plc is a manufacturer of adhesives, coatings and topicals through its healthcare segment, and specialty tapes for various end markets in its industrial segment. Scapa's revenues approximated GBP282 million (or $361 million).

