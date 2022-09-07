Moody's places Signify Health, LLC's ratings on review for upgrade, following acquisition by CVS announcement

New York, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Signify Health, LLC ("Signify") on review for upgrade following the announcement that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by CVS Health Corporation ("CVS", Baa2 stable). The ratings affected by the review for upgrade include the B1 corporate family rating, B1-PD probability of default rating, and the B1 senior secured rating.

The sale agreement has been approved by Signify's and CVS' board of directors, but it is subject to approval by a majority of Signify's stockholders. Approximately sixty percent of the common stock is owned by funds affiliated to New Mountain Capital, which have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction as well. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

On Review for Possible Upgrade:

..Issuer: Signify Health, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Signify Health, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating action reflects Moody's assessment that Signify's creditworthiness would improve upon being acquired by CVS, which has a much stronger credit profile than Signify. The ratings could be confirmed if the transaction is not consummated as announced.

Absent the acquisition by CVS, the ratings could be upgraded if Signify's free cash flow as a percentage of debt holds above 10%; if the company maintains good revenue growth while diversifying revenue sources across business lines and away from CMS-associated (Centers for Medicaid and Medicare) sources; if sponsor-controlled equity ownership falls below 50%, and; if Moody's expects it will adhere to a conservative financial policy.

Given the ratings are under review for upgrade, a negative rating action is unlikely in the near term. However, if the acquisition by CVS does not close, the ratings could be downgraded if there was a significant reduction in revenue growth; if Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above four times; if free cash flow substantially deteriorates; or if there is a legislatively imposed change to the scope of the HRA model.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-methodologies for a copy of this methodology.

Signify Health, domiciled in both Dallas, TX and Norwalk, CT, is a leading provider of home-based health risk assessment ("HRA") services on behalf of Medicare Advantage health plans in the US. The company was formed by the late-2017 acquisition by New Mountain Capital of both Censeo Health and Advance Health. In 2019, New Mountain contributed to the Signify Health entity another of its portfolio companies, Connecticut-based Remedy Partners, a provider of software and analytics that facilitate large-scale bundled payment programs. The company undertook an IPO in February 2021. In 2021, Signify generated $773 million of revenue.

