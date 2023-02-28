Moody's places SoLocal's ratings on review for downgrade

Madrid, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of SoLocal Group S.A. (SoLocal or the company) on review for downgrade. SoLocal is a French provider of local media advertising and digital solutions to the SME sector.

Concurrently, Moody's has also placed on review for downgrade the Caa2 ratings on the €168.5 million senior secured notes due 2025 and the €17.8 million senior secured bond due 2025, both issued by SoLocal Group S.A. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

On February 22, 2023, SoLocal announced [1] its decision to postpone the release of its 2022 full year financial statements citing an uncertain economic context and the need for further consideration of budget guidelines within the Board of Directors. The company also confirmed its 2022 results were in line with previously announced guidance, including revenue amounting to €400 million, recurring EBITDA of €115 million and €30 million of company operating free cash flow and a cash position at the end of the year of €70.8 million.

"We have placed SoLocal's ratings on review for downgrade as the company's decision to postpone the publication of the fiscal year 2022 results suggests that the operating environment is becoming more challenging and there is less visibility for 2023," says Pilar Anduiza, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for SoLocal. Compliance and reporting is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While the specific reasons behind the delay in publication of the company's financial statements are still unclear, the company's reference to an uncertain economic context and the budgeting guidelines for 2023 suggest that visibility into future operating performance might be more limited, leading to a potential deterioration of the company's credit quality, which remains quite weak.

SoLocal faces significant underlying operating risks in a deteriorated economic environment, increasing refinancing risk and likely challenging access to funding as well as limited free cash flow generation prospects given the rising interest rates and its high leverage.

The postponement of its financial statement release for fiscal year 2022 is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology. The unexpected delay in publication of its full year results have led the rating agency to change its assessment of the company's Compliance and Reporting to 3 from 2. Governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") remain highly negative (G-5).

The review for downgrade will assess (1) the timely publication of its audited statutory financial statements by the deadline of April 30, according to the company's debt documentation, and (2) the assessment of the factors that have led to the postponement of the fiscal year 2022 financial statements release and their impact on the company's credit profile, while evaluating the company's growth, earnings generation, liquidity and access to funding prospects.

Prior to placing the ratings on review for downgrade, Moody's said that it could downgrade SoLocal if the company's liquidity profile deteriorates, revenue growth fails to materialize, churn rates remain elevated or the capital structure proves unsustainable.

Prior to placing the ratings on review for downgrade, Moody's said that it could upgrade SoLocal if the company demonstrates a consistent track record of revenue and earnings growth, positive free cash flow generation and reduced churn rates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: SoLocal Group S.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Caa2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: SoLocal Group S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

SoLocal, headquartered in Paris, France, is a provider of local media advertising and digital solutions predominantly to the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector in the country. In 2021, its product offering comprised mainly digital advertising (56% revenue), digital presence (29%) and websites (15%). In 2021, SoLocal reported revenue of €428 million and recurring EBITDA as calculated by management of €121.5 million. SoLocal is publicly listed in the Paris Stock Exchange.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press release published by SoLocal on February 22, 2023: https://www.solocal.com/en/finance/notice-postponement-2022-financial-results-announcement

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria del Pilar Anduiza de la Hera

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

