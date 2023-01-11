Moody's places Sotera Health's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, January 11, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Sotera Health Holdings, LLC's ("Sotera Health") ratings under review for downgrade, including the B1 Corporate Family rating, B1-PD Probability of Default rating and the B1 rating of the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities. The outlook was revised to rating under review from negative.

Moody's also downgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity(SGL) rating to SGL-3 from SGL-1.

The rating action follows Sotera Health's announcement on January 9, 2023, that it has entered into binding term sheets with a committee of 7 of the 20+ law firms representing over 870 claimants who have filed certain alleged ethylene oxide ("EO") exposure claims related to Sterigenics' former facility in Willowbrook, Illinois. In the proposed settlement, Sotera will pay $408 million to the plaintiffs. Moody's expects Sotera to fund the majority of this liability with incremental debt. Moody's believes that the final impact of this settlement proposal is uncertain at this time, subject to whether or not the company succeeds in convincing the required proportion of plaintiffs to accept the settlement. If unsuccessful, the company will need to shift to other options, including a formal appeal in a higher court.

Moody's review of Sotera Health's ratings will focus on the progress of the aforementioned settlement proposal and the impact of any resulting increase in the company's indebtedness and liquidity on its forward-looking financial metrics.

Social and Environmental risks are material to the rating action. The company is subject to personal injury and related tort lawsuits alleging various injuries caused by low-level environmental exposure to Ethylene Oxide emissions from its sterilization facilities. The September 2022 court verdict against the company highlights the social risks the company is exposed to; particularly responsible production. The company is also exposed to risks related to waste and pollution as it uses radioactive materials and highly toxic chemicals to sterilize certain types of medical devices.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Sotera Health Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Sotera Health Holdings, LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sotera Health Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Notwithstanding the rating review, Sotera Health's B1 rating reflects its moderately high leverage and exposure to the device sterilization industry and the significant environmental risks arising from the handling of toxic gases in its manufacturing process. Sotera Health has a concentrated supply chain with limited providers of key chemicals. Moody's estimates that the company's financial leverage was around 4.4 times at the end of September 2022.

Sotera Health's CFR is supported by its leading position in the contract sterilization outsourcing market and the significant barriers to entry and meaningful customer switching costs. The company is reducing its reliance on device sterilization through acquisitions into new categories, such as the lab services sector. The company's profile also reflects its breadth of operations with no meaningful customer concentrations, earnings growth and a global footprint.

Sotera Health's liquidity is adequate and is supported by Moody's expectation of $100-$150 million in annual free cash flow, approximately $164 million in cash and approximately $280 million available to draw under the company's $347 million revolver as of 9/30/2022. The company has boosted its cash balance in the fourth quarter of 2022 by utilizing an additional $200 million of its available revolver capacity at the end of September. The Company estimates its cash position will be around $390 million at year end 2022. Moody's forward view of Sotera's liquidity incorporates a potential cash outflow to address the settlement.

ESG considerations are material to the company's rating given the substantial implications for the environment and public health and safety. Sotera Health's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS 4), reflecting very highly negative exposure to social considerations related to responsible production and highly negative environmental considerations related to waste and pollution. Sotera Health has highly negative credit exposure to environmental considerations (E-4). The company has elevated risks related to waste and pollution as it uses radioactive materials and highly toxic chemicals to sterilize certain types of medical devices. These activities are subject to extensive regulation in the US by the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency. Sotera Health has very highly negative credit exposure to social considerations (S-5). The main risk is the company's very highly negative exposure to responsible production. The company is subject to personal injury and related tort lawsuits alleging various injuries caused by low-level environmental exposure to Ethylene Oxide emissions from its sterilization facilities. The company is currently a defendant in a number of individual lawsuits, which have not been classified as class action lawsuits in Illinois and Georgia.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the proposed settlement fails to gather acceptance among plaintiffs and/or if the company loses additional court cases in the coming months/years. The rating could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens for reasons including but not limited to satisfying legal judgments, financial policies become more aggressive or if legal and environmental risks increase substantially. Quantitively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 5.5 times.

An upgrade is unlikely while the ratings are being reviewed with negative implications. However, in the longer term, Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company continues to demonstrate balanced financial policies and improve its credit metrics. The company would also need to keep costs related to legal and environmental risks well contained. An upgrade will require clarity on the most likely outcome for the pending lawsuits. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5 times.

Sotera Health, headquartered near Cleveland, OH, is a leading fully integrated provider of mission-critical health sciences, lab services and sterilization solutions for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health offers services in sterilization, lab and testing and gamma technologies. It operates through three main entities: Sterigenics, Nelson Labs and Nordion Inc. The company generated approximately $993 million in revenues in the twelve months that ended September 2022. Sotera Health's parent Sotera Health Company is publicly traded however private equity firms Warburg Pincus International LLC and GTCR LLC continue to hold approximately 62% of the outstanding shares.

