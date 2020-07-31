Moody's places Southeast Supply Header, LLC's Baa3 rating on review for downgrade

Approximately $400 million of debt securities affected
New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed
Southeast Supply Header, LLC's (SESH) Baa3 senior unsecured
rating on review for downgrade.
"The review for downgrade is prompted by SESH's largest capacity
contract that will expire on 5 September 2020 and has not been renewed.
The expiring capacity represents about 55% of total pipeline's
transportation capacity and is currently subscribed by Florida Power &
Light Company (FPL, A1 stable). Additionally, SESH
has a capacity contract expiring on 5 September 2022 with Duke Energy
Florida, LLC. (A3 stable), about 14% of total
capacity, and will enter a notification period in September 2020.
We expect to conclude the review within 60 to 90 days.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATING
"We see a loss of roughly 500,000 dekatherms a day will drop
revenue in half and SESH's ratio of cash flow to debt could fall
into the mid-single digit range," stated Edna Marinelarena,
Moody's analyst. "This potential revenue loss comes
on top of SESH's already weakening financial profile, which
was negatively impacted by the loss of a tax abatement in 2019."
The review will focus on SESH's ability to renegotiate or recontract
expiring capacity at terms that will lead to solid generation of both
revenue and cash flow. SESH's financial metrics had historically
been strong including an FFO to debt in the high teens from 2014 to 2018.
SESH's credit profile has benefited from the contracted nature of
its revenues, which are based on fixed rate payments and not shipped
volumes. Most of the pipeline's contracted rates were set
in 2008, when the pipeline originally came on line. This
was during a period of high natural gas prices and a relative scarcity
of gas supply. However, over the years, SESH's competitive
position has weakened as natural gas prices fell, substantial new
supply has been added from shale gas, and additional pipeline capacity
has been built to serve the critical Florida market. As a result,
recent contract renewals have been more challenging for the pipeline,
with at least one shipper failing to renew their contract and an existing
shipper contracting for incremental capacity at lower pricing and a shorter
term to mirror existing contract expiration.
SESH is a 287-mile header system with approximately 1.1
Bcf/d transportation capacity extending from northern Louisiana,
through Mississippi and into Alabama where it interconnects with the Gulfstream
Natural Gas System L.L.C. (Baa2 stable). SESH
is a joint venture owned 50% by a wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge
Inc. (Baa2 positive) and 50% by affiliates of Enable Midstream
Partners, LP (Baa3 stable).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
