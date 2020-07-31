Moody's places Southeast Supply Header, LLC's Baa3 rating on review for downgrade

Approximately $400 million of debt securities affected

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed Southeast Supply Header, LLC's (SESH) Baa3 senior unsecured rating on review for downgrade.

"The review for downgrade is prompted by SESH's largest capacity contract that will expire on 5 September 2020 and has not been renewed. The expiring capacity represents about 55% of total pipeline's transportation capacity and is currently subscribed by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL, A1 stable). Additionally, SESH has a capacity contract expiring on 5 September 2022 with Duke Energy Florida, LLC. (A3 stable), about 14% of total capacity, and will enter a notification period in September 2020. We expect to conclude the review within 60 to 90 days.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Southeast Supply Header, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

"We see a loss of roughly 500,000 dekatherms a day will drop revenue in half and SESH's ratio of cash flow to debt could fall into the mid-single digit range," stated Edna Marinelarena, Moody's analyst. "This potential revenue loss comes on top of SESH's already weakening financial profile, which was negatively impacted by the loss of a tax abatement in 2019."

The review will focus on SESH's ability to renegotiate or recontract expiring capacity at terms that will lead to solid generation of both revenue and cash flow. SESH's financial metrics had historically been strong including an FFO to debt in the high teens from 2014 to 2018. SESH's credit profile has benefited from the contracted nature of its revenues, which are based on fixed rate payments and not shipped volumes. Most of the pipeline's contracted rates were set in 2008, when the pipeline originally came on line. This was during a period of high natural gas prices and a relative scarcity of gas supply. However, over the years, SESH's competitive position has weakened as natural gas prices fell, substantial new supply has been added from shale gas, and additional pipeline capacity has been built to serve the critical Florida market. As a result, recent contract renewals have been more challenging for the pipeline, with at least one shipper failing to renew their contract and an existing shipper contracting for incremental capacity at lower pricing and a shorter term to mirror existing contract expiration.

SESH is a 287-mile header system with approximately 1.1 Bcf/d transportation capacity extending from northern Louisiana, through Mississippi and into Alabama where it interconnects with the Gulfstream Natural Gas System L.L.C. (Baa2 stable). SESH is a joint venture owned 50% by a wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. (Baa2 positive) and 50% by affiliates of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (Baa3 stable).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edna Marinelarena

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

