Moody's places Sri Lanka's B2 ratings on review for downgrade

Singapore, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the Government
of Sri Lanka's long-term foreign currency issuer and senior
unsecured B2 ratings under review for downgrade.
The decision to place Sri Lanka's ratings on review for downgrade
is prompted by Moody's assessment that the acute tightening in global
financing conditions, fall in export revenue, and sharp slowdown
in GDP growth as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak exacerbate
Sri Lanka's existing government liquidity and external vulnerability
risks, raising risks of heightened financing stress and macroeconomic
instability. Moreover, the economic and financial shock will
further dim medium-term prospects for reforms that would meaningfully
strengthen Sri Lanka's fiscal and external position.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and falling asset prices are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
For Sri Lanka, the current shock transmits mainly through capital
outflows, a marked local currency depreciation, wider risk
premia and a sharp drop in GDP growth that raise the sovereign's
debt burden, liquidity pressures and cost of external debt servicing.
This shock occurs at a time when Sri Lanka's credit profile is highly
vulnerable given low reserve coverage of large forthcoming external debt
payments and very weak debt affordability. At the same time,
Sri Lanka's relatively robust institutions and governance strength
compared to similarly rated peers and a sizeable banking sector may support
the government's access to funding at manageable costs.
The review period, which may extend beyond the usual three-month
horizon, will allow Moody's to assess the capacity of the
government to secure financing at manageable costs and in a way that does
not further weaken the country's external position and threaten
macroeconomic stability. The review will also assess the likelihood
of the government being able to stabilize its debt burden and restore
better debt affordability once the most acute phase of the shock has passed.
Concurrently, Sri Lanka's local currency bond and deposit
ceilings remain unchanged at Ba2. The Ba3 country ceiling for foreign
currency bond and B3 ceiling for foreign currency bank deposits also remain
unchanged. These ceilings act as a cap on the ratings that can
be assigned to the obligations of other entities domiciled in the country.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
RATIONALE FOR INITIATING A REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON SRI LANKA'S B2
RATINGS
ACUTE TIGHTENING IN GLOBAL FINANCING CONDITIONS, ECONOMIC SHOCK,
HEIGHTEN SRI LANKA'S LIQUIDITY AND EXTERNAL VULNERABILITY
Like other emerging and frontier market sovereigns, Sri Lanka faces
a severe tightening in financing conditions and fall in revenue,
including export revenue, from a sharp economic slowdown.
Compared to most other sovereigns, this shock occurs at a time when
Sri Lanka's credit profile is highly vulnerable given low reserve
coverage of large forthcoming external debt payments, and very weak
debt affordability. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the
government's fiscal position had already begun to weaken,
amplifying long-standing debt affordability, liquidity and
external credit weaknesses.
Tightening external financial conditions have resulted from large capital
outflows and increased pressure on the exchange rate. The Sri Lankan
rupee has depreciated approximately 6% against the US dollar since
the beginning of March, while spreads on Sri Lankan international
sovereign bonds over US Treasuries have widened sharply in recent weeks
to around 1600 basis points, indicating significantly impaired market
access. These conditions are raising Sri Lanka's cost of
servicing external debt, weigh on foreign exchange reserves and
jeopardize macroeconomic stability.
Meanwhile, the ongoing global shock will significantly curtail demand
for Sri Lanka's textile and garment exports in major markets including
the US and Europe, in addition to a domestic lockdown curbing domestic
demand, which will only be partially buffered by income support
from policy measures. Moody's expects Sri Lanka's economy
to grow just 1.5% in 2020, with risks skewed to the
downside. Weaker foreign exchange inflows from exports, tourism
activity and overseas remittances will further weaken Sri Lanka's
already fragile external position, despite some relief from a lower
imports bill.
The government's external debt service payments amount to approximately
$4 billion between 2020 and 2025[1], in addition to
financing part of the wider budget deficit externally. International
sovereign bonds account for a sizeable portion of maturing government
debt over this period, including upcoming payments of $1
billion each in October 2020 and July 2021. In the current market
conditions, refinancing these maturities on international markets
would come at considerable costs.
Moody's expects that Sri Lanka will reorient some of its external
funding to international and bilateral creditors. At this stage,
financing from official sources to cover Sri Lanka's need beyond
the immediate term has not been fully secured yet. Sri Lanka may
obtain some liquidity relief for instance from participation in the initiative
just outlined by the G20 or similar global efforts. However,
missed or delayed payments of contractually obligated interest or principal
owed to private sector creditors constitute a default under Moody's
definition.
The government may also rely more on domestic financing but refinancing
external debt domestically would dent reserves further, potentially
putting more pressure on the exchange rate. Moreover, domestic
debt generally comes at higher costs and shorter maturities than external
debt.
Overall, a higher cost of debt, lower revenue and higher expenditure
to support the economy will widen the budget deficit, to over 8%
of GDP in 2020-21 according to Moody's projections.
Combined with slower nominal GDP growth and a weaker exchange rate,
the government's debt burden will rise to close to 100% of
GDP. Debt affordability, already one of the weakest amongst
the sovereigns that Moody's rates, will worsen further with
interest payments comprising more than 50% of government revenue
in 2020-21.
PROSPECTS FOR REFORMS THAT WOULD ADDRESS LONG-STANDING VULNERABILITIES
PUSHED FURTHER
Moody's expects the current environment to challenge Sri Lanka's
institutions in managing the country's twin deficits, which
will constrain the authorities' ability to deliver a credible and
effective policy response, further dimming medium-term prospects
for reforms that would meaningfully strengthen Sri Lanka's fiscal
and external position.
Fiscal policy is unlikely to mitigate the effects of the ongoing shock
for some time, given constrained fiscal policy space. Moody's
expects Sri Lanka's narrow revenue base, with revenue of 12.6%
of GDP as of 2019[2], will deteriorate further amid weaker
economic growth and large-scale tax relief measures enacted last
year. Expenditure pressure from public sector wage hikes and higher
debt servicing costs will continue to limit flexibility, probably
beyond the most acute phase of the economic and financial shock.
The current shock will also challenge monetary policy effectiveness.
The central bank has undertaken substantial liquidity injections over
the past month to ease domestic credit conditions. Nonetheless,
given Sri Lanka's worsening external position, risks are skewed
towards more pronounced pressure on the rupee. Further currency
depreciation may result in higher inflation, given the pass-through
to prices for Sri Lanka's import-reliant economy.
Moody's expects this challenging trade-off between anchoring
inflation expectations and supporting growth and a potential rise in borrowing
costs to constrain monetary policy effectiveness.
Longer term, Moody's expects the ongoing shock to at least
delay economic, fiscal and monetary reforms. Even after the
parliamentary elections which have been postponed from 25 April to an
undetermined date, policy scope for reforms that would address hurdles
to economic competitiveness, very weak public finances and a strengthened
monetary regime is likely to be very limited for some time
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material to Sri Lanka's credit profile.
Variations in the seasonal monsoon can have marked effects on real GDP
growth and rural household incomes. Although the agriculture sector
comprises only around 7% of the total economy, it employs
around 25% of Sri Lanka's total labor force. Moreover,
the natural disasters - including drought, flash foods,
and tropical cyclones -- that Sri Lanka is exposed to contribute
to supply-side inflationary pressures on major food items part
of the consumer price basked, as well as higher import needs,
both for food stocks and oil imports.
Social considerations are material to Sri Lanka's credit profile.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. While Sri Lankan authorities have initiated
a domestic lockdown to prevent potential community transmission of the
virus, this will come at cost to domestic economic activity.
Moreover, the acute financing risks explained above are triggered
by heightened uncertainty about the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak.
In general, social considerations relevant to Sri Lanka's
credit profiles include relatively good access to basic education and
environmental quality, set against weaknesses in provision of some
other basic services. As Sri Lanka's population continues to grow,
the government will face ongoing fiscal pressures to deliver high-quality
social services and infrastructure.
Governance considerations are material to Sri Lanka's credit profile and
are captured in our assessment of institutions and governance strength.
These considerations primarily relate to the slow pace of reform implementation,
as well as political risks, which impair the effectiveness of fiscal
and economic policymaking.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's would likely downgrade Sri Lanka's rating should it
become increasingly likely that financing of the government's debt
will come at significant financial costs and/or weaken reserves adequacy
further. Should the probability increase that Sri Lanka's
government debt will continue to rise markedly beyond Moody's baseline
projections, with a related further deterioration in debt affordability,
this would also likely result in a downgrade of the rating. A significant
probability of missed or delayed payments of contractually obligated interest
or principal owed to private sector creditors, potentially as part
of a broad initiative, would also likely be negative for the rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATING AT THE CURRENT LEVEL
Moody's would likely confirm the rating if Sri Lanka's financing
risks diminished materially and durably. This could stem from a
credible and secure financing strategy that maintained a manageable cost
of debt and prevented a further decline in foreign exchange reserves adequacy.
Additionally, implementation of fiscal measures that pointed to
a material narrowing of deficits in the next few years and contributed
to lower the government's medium-term borrowing needs would
be positive for Sri Lanka's rating.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,443 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 3.2% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.4%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.3%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -3.2% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 59.2% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: ba1
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 14 April 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Sri Lanka, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has not materially changed. The systemic risk in which the issuer
operates has not materially changed. The issuer has become increasingly
susceptible to event risks.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Sovereign-Ratings-Methodology--PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Ministry of Finance 23-Mar-2020
[2] Ministry of Finance 23-Mar-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
