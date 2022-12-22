Moody's places Superior's ratings under review for downgrade

Toronto, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Superior Plus LP's (Superior) ratings under review for downgrade, including the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and Ba3 senior unsecured notes ratings. The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity (SGL) remains unchanged.

The review follows the December 22, 2022 announcement that Superior entered into an agreement to acquire Certarus Ltd. (Certarus), a provider of integrated compressed natural gas services, in a transaction totaling C$1 billion. The proposed deal will be financed with a combination of debt and equity, including a new senior secured C$550 million 3-year revolving credit facility, rollover equity and shares issued to Certarus shareholders.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Superior Plus LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Superior Plus LP

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

"The review for downgrade reflects an evolving acquisition strategy that tolerates increased financial risks, including leverage sustained at higher levels, less robust liquidity and a tighter maturity profile," said Whitney Leavens, Moody's analyst. "The acquisition enhances Superior's business diversification and provides an opportunity to pursue growth tied to decarbonization trends, but Certarus is highly exposed to the volatile oil & gas industry with a short track record of sustaining EBITDA at current levels," she added.

The transaction's immediate impact on adjusted debt/EBITDA is not material; however, Moody's expects leverage to remain closer to 4.5x longer-term, which is high for a Ba2 credit and elevated relative to the peer group. In early 2022, Superior increased its target net debt/EBITDA to a 3.5-4.0x range (from 3.0x-3.5x previously) to accommodate a more accelerated acquisition strategy, and Moody's believes the company will remain above its target into 2024 as it pursues a goal of reaching C$700-C$750 million in EBITDA by 2026.

The review will incorporate the final post-transaction capital structure and focus on Moody's assessment of execution risks, cash generation and deleveraging as well as the trajectory of the company's financial policies and M&A strategy. Moody's expects to conclude the review upon closure of the transaction following regulatory approvals expected in Q1-23. The transaction does not require shareholder approval given that equity issued will represent less than 25% of shares currently outstanding.

Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Superior Plus Corp. (unrated), a publicly traded company located in Toronto, Canada. The company primarily buys and sells propane and related products in Canada and the US, generating about C$400 million in EBITDA through LTM as of September 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Whitney Leavens

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

