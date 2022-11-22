Moody's places Surgery Center Holdings' ratings on review for upgrade

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Surgery Center Holdings, Inc.'s (dba Surgery Partners) on review for upgrade. These include its B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B1 Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility ratings. The outlook was changed to rating under review from stable. There is no action on the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating.

The review is prompted by the company's announcement of an equity offering that will be used to repay a portion of the company's debt. The review will consider the amount of deleveraging and reduced interest expense resulting from the equity raise. Moody's will also focus on liquidity following the action.

Governance considerations are considered a factor in this rating action as the issuance of equity to repay debt will be considered a positive governance factor.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Surgery Center Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facilities, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Surgery Center Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Excluding the review, Surgery Partners' B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage and weak interest coverage. We estimate LTM June 30, 2022 leverage to be 8.5x, declining to the mid 7x range over the next 12-18 months driven by organic growth and acquisitions. This would not include the contemplated debt repayment. The credit profile is also constrained by labor pressures impacting the industry and the elective nature of many of the procedures performed in Surgery Partners' ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), meaning that patients can delay/forego treatment in times of economic weakness. Further, the risks stemming from exposure to government payers could lead to future reimbursement pressures.

Surgery Partners benefits from its strong market position and favorable industry fundamentals, as payers including Medicare and private insurers, continue to drive patients out of hospitals and into less costly points of care, like ASCs. Growth opportunities arise from the company's good case mix that favors procedures with higher reimbursements, and continued investments to enhance its cardiology and musculoskeletal capabilities. Surgery Partners will continue to make investments to enhance cardiology and musculoskeletal capabilities in its facilities through recruitment of specialists and technological investments (i.e., robotics) which will add to growth over the coming years.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation of very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Surgery Partners had about $155 million of cash as of September 30, 2022, and substantial availability under its $350 million senior secured revolving credit facility. Moody's anticipates positive free cash flow in 2023 following substantial working capital constraints in 2022. Free cash flow will continue to be constrained by high fixed costs including interest expense, capital expenditures and minority interest dividends.

ESG considerations have a highly negative impact on Surgery Partners' rating driven by governance risk considerations due to Surgery Partner's aggressive financial strategy including debt funded acquisitions. Further, even though the company is public, Bain Capital has about a 55% ownership stake (prior to the equity offering) in the company making it more at risk to partake in shareholder friendly policies that can include debt funded dividends.

Surgery Partner's exposure to social risk considerations is also highly negative driven by meaningful reliance on government payors. Surgery Partners faces social risks related to demographic and societal trends such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. Surgery Partners is mostly reliant on commercial insurance, but still has about 43% of revenue from government payors. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts revenue and profitability. Regarding responsible production, while there is no disclosed litigation or other contingencies, as a healthcare service provider, the company remains at risk to government investigations. Surgery Partners is also exposed to labor pressures and human capital constraints as the company relies on highly specialized labor to provide its services.

Surgery Partners Inc, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, is an operator of 145 short stay surgical facilities in 32 states as of September 30, 2022. The surgical facilities, which include 126 ASCs and 19 surgical hospitals, primarily provide non-emergency surgical procedures across many specialties. Surgery Partners also provides ancillary services including physician practice services, anesthesia services, and a specialty pharmacy. Prior to the equity offering, Surgery Partners is 54.9% owned by Bain Capital Private Equity, LP and listed on the NASDAQ. Revenue is approximately $2.4 billion LTM September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Johnson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

