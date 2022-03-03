Moody's places Svyazinvestneftekhim's ratings on review for downgrade following sub-sovereign action on Tatarstan

London, 03 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability of default and b1 Baseline Credit Assessment of Svyazinvestneftekhim JSC (SINEK), a 100% state-owned investment holding company of the Republic of Tatarstan (Tatarstan). Today's rating action follows the placement on review of the sub-sovereign rating of Tatarstan which took place on 1 March 2022. For additional information, please refer to the related announcement: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463223.

This rating action on Tatarstan reflects the potential weakening of Russia's credit profile as captured by the placement on review for downgrade of the sovereign government bond rating (Baa3) on 25 February 2022, which was triggered by Russia's further military operation in Ukraine. Details of the Russia sovereign rating action can be found here: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_461633.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action on SINEK is a direct consequence of the sub-sovereign rating action and reflects Moody's view that a potential downgrade of Tatarstan's sub-sovereign rating would lead to a downgrade of SINEK because of the company's strong interlinkages with the sub-sovereign and sovereign rating. Oil producer Tatneft PJSC (Baa2 on review for downgrade) provides 30%-50% of the republic's total tax revenue and accounts for more than 60% of SINEK's asset portfolio and the bulk of its dividend stream.

The decision to place sub-sovereign rating on review for downgrade reflects the potential deterioration of its credit profile due to economic, financial and institutional linkages with the federal government. Moody's will assess to which extent the conflict and related sanctions will negatively impact Tatarstan through lower corporate and personal income taxes and heightened spending pressure. The region's economic activity is concentrated in particular sectors, such as oil and gas and petrochemicals, that could be directly affected by sanctions. Restrictions to import and export activities could also undermine key local taxpayers' ability to generate revenue and pay taxes, directly affecting Tatarstan's tax collection. In addition, the recently announced and potentially further sanctions on high-technology imports would impair medium-to long-term growth and diversification potential of local economies of many regions.

Furthermore, turbulence on local financial markets would lead to higher borrowing costs for regional local governments and undermine access to market funding. Finally, a weaker credit quality for the sovereign would potentially diminish its ability to provide on-going support to the local public sector via transfers and cheap funding through budget loans.

The review for downgrade, in particular, will take into account (1) Tatarstan's sub-sovereign rating following the conclusion of the sovereign and sub-sovereign reviews; (2) the company's individual credit factors, including the spillover effect of sanctions imposed on Russian and Tatarstan corporates and the country's financial system on SINEK's credit quality; and (3) the willingness and ability of the Tatarstan government to extend support to SINEK in the event of financial distress.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Possible Downgrade:

..Issuer: Svyazinvestneftekhim JSC

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1-PD

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed Under Review for Downgrade, currently b1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Svyazinvestneftekhim JSC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Svyazinvestneftekhim JSC (SINEK) is a 100% state-owned investment holding company of the Republic of Tatarstan. SINEK (1) manages an investment portfolio of key companies in which the Tatarstan government has either a controlling or a blocking stake (along with a golden share), (2) consolidates the companies' dividends, and (3) invests mainly in social and infrastructural projects in Tatarstan. The company does not publish its financial statements.

