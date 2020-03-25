Moody's places Swissport's ratings under review for downgrade

London, 25 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed on review
for downgrade all ratings of Swissport Group S.a r.l.
(Swissport), Swissport Investments S.A., Swissport
Financing S.a r.l. and Swissport International AG,
including its the B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability
of Default Rating. A full list of affected ratings and entities
can be found at the end of this press release. The outlook on all
ratings has been changed to ratings under review from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on Swissport
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
The rating action was prompted by the very sharp decline in passenger
traffic since the outbreak of coronavirus started during January 2020,
which will result in a significant negative free cash flow in 2020,
a weakening liquidity profile and a significantly higher leverage.
From a regionally contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many
different regions severely denting air travel. On a full-year
basis, Moody's expects global industry capacity to fall 25%
to 35%, assuming the spread of the virus slows by the end
of June and, subsequently, passenger demand returns.
Approximately 80% of Swissport's revenue is linked to the
number of flights, which although is somewhat less volatile than
passenger traffic, will also be significantly affected. Around
20% of Swissport's business is cargo handling, which
is less vulnerable to a complete shutdown scenario compared to passenger
traffic, but in Moody's view will also be depressed due lower
economic activity and supply chain disruption.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over at least the next
three months with partial or full flight cancellations and aircraft groundings,
with all regions affected globally. The base case assumes there
is a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting in the third quarter.
However there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and
the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain.
Moody's analysis assumes around a 50% reduction in Swissport's
revenue from baggage handling and circa 25% decline in cargo handling
volumes in the second quarter and a 20% fall for the full year,
whilst also modelling significantly deeper downside cases including a
full fleet grounding during the course of Q2.
Moody's acknowledges that Swissport is currently focusing on reducing
costs as much as possible and building up its liquidity. Moody's
understands that the company has pro-actively started to reduce
personnel costs with staff layoffs, unpaid leaves and enrolling
to government support programs. Moody's also expects that
Swissport will be significantly cutting this year's capex spend
as well as tightening payment terms for the airlines to speed up revenue
collection. However, the rating agency estimates that in
case the coronavirus pandemic continues into the summer months,
which is normally the peak travel season, and the air traffic remains
at a fraction of normal activity levels, Swissport will likely have
to seek additional external sources of liquidity from banks or government
support.
RATIONALE FOR RATING REVIEW
The review process will be focusing on (i) the current market situation
with a review of current passenger traffic conditions and cargo volumes
over the next 1-2 months, (ii) the liquidity measures taken
by the company and their impact on the company's balance sheet,
(iii) other measures being taken by the company to alleviate balance sheet
and credit metrics stress.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger
volumes return to more normal levels. At that stage Moody's would
evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive
rating pressure would require evidence that the company is capable of
substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity
headroom within a 1-2 year time horizon.
Moody's could downgrade Swissport's rating if there are expectations
of deeper and longer declines in airport passenger volumes including a
material extension into Q3 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak,
particularly if not matched by additional sources of liquidity; wider
liquidity concerns increase, for instance due to cost inflexibility;
or a prolonged period of significantly negative free cash flow generation.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety, and as detailed above the impact of the crisis
on the company's credit quality has been the key driver of the downgrade
and review.
Moody's would like to draw attention to certain governance considerations
related to Swissport. The company is controlled by HNA, which
had a track record of pursuing an aggressive financial policy, including
making Swissport issue an intra-group loan to the parent and pledging
Swissport's shares in a breach of the company's financial
covenants.
LIQUIDITY
Swissport's liquidity is challenged by the decline in free cash flow generation.
The company had €308 million cash as of February 2020 pro-forma
for the recent €50 million term loan upsize and has fully drawn the
revolving credit facility (RCF) and capex facility to cover the expected
outflows. Swissport also has circa €25 million available under
its factoring facility.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 rating for the Term Loan B (TLB), the senior secured notes
(SSN) and the RCF is one notch above the corporate family rating (CFR),
benefiting from a sizeable amount of subordinated debt in the form of
senior notes (SN, €280 million), which provides loss
absorption in Moody's Loss Given Default model. Conversely,
the SN instrument rating of Caa2 reflects the subordination of the instrument
in the capital structure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Swissport Financing S.a r.l.
Placed On Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
currently B2
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
B2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently Caa2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Swissport Group S.a r.l.
Placed On Review for Downgrade:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, currently
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
currently B3-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Swissport International AG
Placed On Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
currently B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
currently B2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Swissport Investments S.A.
Placed On Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently Caa3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently Caa3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHDOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered near Zurich Airport, Swissport is the world's largest
independent ground handling services company, based on revenue and
the number of airport locations. In 2019, Swissport serviced
flights at 300 airports in 50 countries. The Ground Services segment
accounts for roughly 80% of Swissport's group revenue, with
cargo handling contributing the remainder. In 2019 Swissport generated
revenues and management-adjusted EBITDA of €3.1 billion
and €413 million, respectively. The company is owned
by the Chinese investment group HNA Group Co., Ltd.
