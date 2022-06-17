Moody's places Switch's Ba3 corporate family rating on review for downgrade following the company's acquisition by Digital Bridge and IFM

New York, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed Switch, Ltd.'s ('Switch' or the 'company') Ba3 corporate family rating on review for downgrade due to the high likelihood of deterioration in its leverage metrics after the planned acquisition of the company by DigitalBridge Partners II - the digital infrastructure equity investment arm of DigitalBridge, and IFM Investors – the global investment management and infrastructure investor owned by a group of Australian pension funds, collectively 'the Investors'. In the same rating action, the company's Ba1 senior secured credit facility rating and B1 senior unsecured debt ratings were also placed on review for downgrade. The transaction has been approved by the company's Board of Directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

The review will focus on Switch's post-transaction capital and portfolio strategy including leverage ratios and growth plans.

The following ratings were placed on review for downgrade:

Issuer: Switch, Ltd.

Corporate Family rating, currently Ba3

Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, currently Ba1

Senior unsecured debt, currently B1

Outlook Action:

Outlook changed to Rating under Review from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Switch's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects strong demand for data centers, its solid track record of revenue and income growth, innovative and patented data center design while also considering its large investment pipeline, significant asset and market concentration, and low unencumbered asset base.

Data creation and enterprises seeking off-site data storage solutions continues to drive demand for data center space, although supply pressures in certain markets is influencing pricing trends for undifferentiated products. With its patented designs and proven track record of low tenant churn rates, Switch is less vulnerable to supply risk.

As of Q1 2022, Switch's leverage metrics are moderate for the rating level, with net debt to EBITDA at 6.0x and debt +preferred to gross assets at 46%. Its secured leverage is weaker than data center peers at 15% of gross assets although the metric has improved from the 30%+ levels in 2018/19.

Switch's SGL-2 reflects substantial remaining availability on its revolver, in excess of $600 million, and cash flow after dividends in excess of $60 million a quarter relative to no debt maturities until 2026, development capital investment at a run rate of $120-$150 per quarter and an almost 90% encumbered asset base pledged to its credit facility.

As proposed, the Investors will acquire all outstanding common equity paying $34.25 per share, about a 20% premium to Switch's closing price at the end of Q4 2021. The aggregate valuation, including debt, is $11bn; approximately 31x of the 2022 EBITDA guidance and 2.8x the gross book value of assets at the end of Q1 2022. We believe that the likelihood of repayment of all outstanding debt, including the draws on the credit facility, is high given the Investors' preference for secured capital sources, and the in-place covenants.

Switch's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given the direction of the review. The ratings could be confirmed if the Investors were to commit to maintaining aggregate/secured leverage, and liquidity at current levels. The ratings would be downgraded if the leverage or growth strategy become more aggressive. Increase in aggregate leverage, net debt to EBITDA above 7.0x, secured leverage above 30%, or shareholder friendly measures that cause a deterioration in liquidity would result in a downgrade.

Switch, Ltd. provides colocation space and related services to global enterprises, financial companies, government agencies and others that conduct critical business on the internet. Switch also licenses its intellectual property to data center equipment manufacturers As of March 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 16 data centers in 5 locations with 5 million square feet of gross square feet of space leased to 1350 customers.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

