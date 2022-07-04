Moody's places TAG's Baa3 long term issuer rating on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, July 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade TAG Immobilien AG's (TAG or the company) Baa3 long term issuer rating as well as its Prime-3 (P-3) short term issuer rating and P-3 commercial paper programme rating. The outlook has changed to ratings under review from negative.

The review for downgrade is a result of mounting refinancing pressure including the refinancing of a bridge facility used to fund its recent ROBYG acquisition. We caution that weaker capital markets may make it more challenging for TAG and certainly more costly to refinance maturing debt, putting pressure on the group's rating in addition to shorter term liquidity needs. We are also concerned about the business outlook for its Polish operations given high inflation and significantly rising interest rates.

The review process will focus on management's success in addressing refinancing needs by a variety of measures including asset sales and raising liquidity from debt and equity markets as well as the way the company is going to manage its capital structure in a higher interest rate environment. The review will also focus on prospects for its Polish development business, as well as the liquidity of the capital markets in the next few months, which could lead to permanently increased financing costs.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A combination of factors lead to a tighter liquidity situation for TAG in the next 12 to 15 months. After the acquisition of ROBYG in Q1 2022 that was funded through a 18 months bridge facility, TAG has yet to secure long-term financing in order to refinance the transaction, in addition to refinancing needs resulting from bank loans, Schuldschein loans and bonds in the next 4 to 5 quarters. As of 31 March 2022, TAG had to refinance around €1 billion of debt until end of 2023, most of these amounts in the next 13 months as of the date of this report. These are not fully covered by existing liquidity sources. Further liquidity is required to fund its Polish operations given weakening asset sales.

We acknowledge the company has started to address its liquidity needs and will be active to do so in the shorter term. We expect a number of steps to be taken, including further asset disposals in addition to smaller already signed sales, debt and equity capital market activity, and the extension / increase of bank debt and revolving facilities. Some flexibility certainly exists in the capital spending within its Polish operations, in particular related to the starting of new built to rent projects or the delay of existing projects if needed.

We caution that the increased cost of capital has a lasting negative impact on the credit quality of the company. This will result in TAG's fixed charge cover to decline towards 3-4x in the next 12-18 months. Given the lowly yielding nature of TAG's German residential operations, the high interest rate environment will require efforts to align the capital structure that recognizes the increased interest rates.

In addition, we consider lower sales proceeds in Poland as well as more uncertainty around equity capital contributions in the mid run. Net debt/EBITDA, already elevated, will suffer if Polish property sales decline, but the company has flexibility in its capital spending plan to ramp up its residential for rent business, which may offset the effect in the next 12-18 months. The balance sheet impact on Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets will be more muted, but we overall do no longer factor in material value increases in the German portfolio.

TAG faces strongly rising construction cost, which so far has been mitigated by price increases for the assets that have been developed. However, affordability is declining as consumers are hit by both inflation and strongly rising interest rates. TAG's business plan included the use of proceeds from the sale of developments over the next few years to partially fund the development of a rental platform in Poland. So far, we have no indication of material price declines in the sales business, but we will monitor further sales as well as profitability prospects of the rental business. On the positive side, demand for rental homes in Poland has been solid, and received a boost in demand since the outset of the Ukraine/Russia military conflict.

A rating upgrade is unlikely at this point, given the review for downgrade, but could occur if:

- TAG materially improves its liquidity position, and bases the Polish business on a self-funded model even assuming sustainably lower sales proceeds

- Gross debt/total assets decreases towards levels well below 45%, supported by the company's financial policy, and if net debt/EBITDA materially declines aided by a growing earnings contribution from a stabilized residential rental business

- A reduction in the company's development to hold and to sell volume towards levels below 10% of total asset

- Fixed-charge coverage is maintained above 3.0x

- Increased unencumbered asset ratio and coverage of unsecured debt from unsecured assets in Germany

A rating downgrade may occur upon:

- Failure to address the majority of refinancing requirements for the next 12 months in addition to the refinancing of the bridge facility within the next 3 months, including equity proceeds

- Failure to align the capital structure to a higher interest rate environment, including gross debt/assets well below 50% and net debt/EBTIDA below the mid teens, and sufficient high quality unencumbered assets, and a further improvement of these factors in the medium term, if the interest rate environment remains elevated

- A material weakening in the operating environment for the German residential market

- Weak sales in the Polish business requiring more funding for the Polish operations, or further weakening of the long term prospects of its Polish business model

- Fixed charge cover falls below 2.75x

LIQUIDITY

Weaker liquidity is a key driver of this rating action. As of Q1 2022, the company has €205 million of unrestricted cash available, plus around €185 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities. In addition TAG receives cash from asset sales in its privatisation business in Poland. The main use of the liquidity will be debt maturities of just above €1 billion until end of 2023, including a bridge facility of up to €750 million, out of which 540 million were drawn as of 31 March 2022. In addition TAG needs to fund capital expenditure in Poland. Our understanding is that the Polish business requires some cash contributions for the next 12 to 18 months net of sales proceeds.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: TAG Immobilien AG

....ST Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-3

....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

....Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TAG Immobilien AG

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

