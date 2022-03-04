Moody's places TEGNA's ratings on review for downgrade on going-private announcement

New York, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed TEGNA Inc.'s ("TEGNA") Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Ba3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured bank credit facility and senior unsecured notes on review for downgrade. The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

The rating actions follow the company's announcement [1] that it is being acquired by Standard General L.P. for approximately $8.6 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction is expected to complete in the second half of 2022, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

While details relating to the financing of this transaction have not been disclosed, TEGNA's debt burden stands to rise meaningfully as a result of the buyout. The potential for a more aggressive financial policy is a key governance risk. If all the rated debt is repaid, all of TEGNA's ratings may be withdrawn at closing.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: TEGNA Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Belo Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Belo Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

..Issuer: TEGNA Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on TEGNA's post-acquisition financial strategy, pro forma capital structure, liquidity profile, and future operating and growth strategy. While the company has not announced capitalization plans associated with the pending privatization or disclosed how much equity funding will be contributed in conjunction with the transaction, the rating review reflects Moody's expectation for a meaningfully more levered pro forma capital structure.

TEGNA's Ba3 CFR now on review for downgrade reflects the strength of the company's operations, its material scale in the local broadcast sector, and its growth prospects given the strong market areas it operates in. The rating also reflects the good deleveraging the company has achieved with Moody's adjusted leverage around 3.6x. The rating also reflects the continued structural pressures the broadcast sector is facing, in particular on core TV advertising demand which was highly disrupted by COVID-19 related shutdowns and is expected to continue to decline by a single digit percentage annually to the benefit of digital media and new video on demand services. The rating also takes into account the current cord cutting trends, which have been accelerated by COVID-19, and concerns that retransmission fee growth may slow down in the medium term.

TEGNA Inc. is a leading U.S. broadcaster with operations consisting of 64 stations in 51 markets reaching about 39% of US television households. The company, headquartered in McLean, VA, is publicly traded and reported net revenue of $3 billion and EBITDA (management's adjusted) of approximately $948 million in 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 22-Feb-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

