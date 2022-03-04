Moody's places TEGNA's ratings on review for downgrade on going-private announcement

New York, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed TEGNA Inc.'s ("TEGNA")
Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of
default rating (PDR) and the Ba3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured
bank credit facility and senior unsecured notes on review for downgrade.
The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.
The rating actions follow the company's announcement [1] that it
is being acquired by Standard General L.P. for approximately
$8.6 billion, including the assumption of debt.
The transaction is expected to complete in the second half of 2022,
subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
While details relating to the financing of this transaction have not been
disclosed, TEGNA's debt burden stands to rise meaningfully
as a result of the buyout. The potential for a more aggressive
financial policy is a key governance risk. If all the rated debt
is repaid, all of TEGNA's ratings may be withdrawn at closing.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: TEGNA Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Belo Corp.
....Senior Unsecured Debenture, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Belo Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From No Outlook
..Issuer: TEGNA Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Moody's review will focus on TEGNA's post-acquisition financial
strategy, pro forma capital structure, liquidity profile,
and future operating and growth strategy. While the company has
not announced capitalization plans associated with the pending privatization
or disclosed how much equity funding will be contributed in conjunction
with the transaction, the rating review reflects Moody's expectation
for a meaningfully more levered pro forma capital structure.
TEGNA's Ba3 CFR now on review for downgrade reflects the strength
of the company's operations, its material scale in the local broadcast
sector, and its growth prospects given the strong market areas it
operates in. The rating also reflects the good deleveraging the
company has achieved with Moody's adjusted leverage around 3.6x.
The rating also reflects the continued structural pressures the broadcast
sector is facing, in particular on core TV advertising demand which
was highly disrupted by COVID-19 related shutdowns and is expected
to continue to decline by a single digit percentage annually to the benefit
of digital media and new video on demand services. The rating also
takes into account the current cord cutting trends, which have been
accelerated by COVID-19, and concerns that retransmission
fee growth may slow down in the medium term.
TEGNA Inc. is a leading U.S. broadcaster with operations
consisting of 64 stations in 51 markets reaching about 39% of US
television households. The company, headquartered in McLean,
VA, is publicly traded and reported net revenue of $3 billion
and EBITDA (management's adjusted) of approximately $948 million
in 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 22-Feb-2022
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christian Azzi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653