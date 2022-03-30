Moody's places Tajikistan's B3 ratings on review for downgrade

Singapore, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the Government of Tajikistan's B3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings on review for downgrade.

The review for downgrade reflects Moody's expectation of a sharp and prolonged economic downturn in Russia (Ca negative) which may lead to a sustained deterioration of Tajikistan's growth potential, primarily through a projected fall in remittance inflows. Moreover, in the absence of the development of alternative sources of external income, lower remittances could pressure external vulnerability risks, macroeconomic and financial stability.

The review period will allow Moody's to better assess the potential scale of the impact of lower remittances on the sovereign's credit profile and the size and timeliness of potential financial support to Tajikistan provided by International Financial Institutions.

Tajikistan's local and foreign currency ceilings remain unchanged at B2 and B3, respectively. The one-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the sovereign rating is driven by the government's relatively large footprint in the economy, weak institutions balanced against domestic political stability, and relatively high susceptibility to external vulnerability risk. The one-notch gap between the foreign currency ceiling and the local currency ceiling reflects incomplete capital account convertibility and moderate external debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RATIONALE FOR THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Tajikistan is one of the most remittance-dependent economies among all rated sovereigns, with its sources of remittances heavily concentrated on Russia.

With Moody's recently revised expectation that Russia's economy will contract sharply this year and next, Moody's expects a sharp decline in the volume of remittances, especially since much of the migrant Tajik labor is employed in lower value-added activities that are likely to be less secure in a recessionary environment. Moreover, the weak economic conditions will suppress the demand for additional labor, i.e., the deployment of new laborers to Russia.

At the same time, Moody's expects capital controls, sanctions on Russian financial institutions, and the suspension of certain non-bank money transfer services to impair the ability of remaining migrant laborers in Russia to repatriate funds to Tajikistan.

Moody's also expects a significant price effect that will weigh on the value of remittances in Tajikistan somoni (TJS). During the previous period of significant exchange rate volatility for the ruble between 2014 and 2016, remittances into Tajikistan, as represented by the compensation of employees in the balance of payments, contracted by an annual average of 21.4%.

Incorporating the combination of both volume and price effects, Moody's assumes that remittances inflows will fall 50% in 2022, followed by only a small rebound in 2023, although downside risks persist as communicated in Moody's rating actions on Russia.

Moreover, the reliance of Tajikistan's financial institutions on correspondent banking relationships with Russian financial institutions could impede trade flows and further undermine economic growth. Despite ample liquidity relative to forthcoming external debt and import repayments, international sanctions on Russian financial institutions could create technical challenges for Tajik financial institutions to execute cross-border payments in a timely manner. Nevertheless, Moody's does not expect operational challenges to the ongoing debt servicing of payment obligations to Tajikistan's official creditors or its outstanding sovereign bond.

At this stage, Moody's assessment of Tajikistan's external vulnerability and banking sector risks remain unchanged, owing to the significant accumulation of foreign exchange reserves and improvements in financial regulation and supervision – from a low base – in recent years. In particular, the monetization of the central bank's gold reserves has led to a rise in foreign exchange reserve buffers that sufficiently meets external debt servicing requirements over at least the next year. In addition, two formerly systemically important banks have undergone resolution and liquidation following ineffective rehabilitation efforts, bolstering the resilience of the wider financial sector. Nevertheless, a material weakening in external or financial stability remains a significant risk to Tajikistan's credit profile.

The review will provide an opportunity to better understand the implications of the crisis on the sovereign's economic and fiscal strength, and its external vulnerability and banking sector risk, taking into account potential support from development partners. The policy response is evolving and has thus far been limited to exchange rate policy and interventions to address the increased demand of US dollars relative to somoni, including gold sales.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Tajikistan's ESG Credit Impact Score is Highly Negative (CIS-4), reflecting its weak governance profile, Moderately Negative exposure to environmental risks and Highly Negative exposure to social risks. The country's low incomes and weak institutions constrain its ability to respond to ESG shocks.

Tajikistan's Moderately Negative exposure to environmental risks (E-3 issuer profile score) is driven by its vulnerability to the depletion of water resources over the long run – especially in the context of the importance of hydropower generation to its economy; at the same time, carbon transition is not a risk given rising hydropower output. Moderately Negative environmental risks include physical climate risks – mainly from periodic instances of drought – and the degradation of the country's natural capital, including soil erosion afflicting the country's relatively small endowment of arable land.

Exposure to social risks is Highly Negative (S-4 issuer profile score). While the country's Soviet legacy left most of the population with access to social infrastructure such as education, housing, healthcare and other basic provisions, the quality of service delivery is generally very low and has limited the development of human capital. This is reflected in the country's weak social metrics, such as its relatively low life expectancy and access to clean drinking water. Tajikistan's demographic profile is benign, allowing for the export of labour and the inflow of remittances – a key source of foreign exchange earnings; however, this also reflects the relative dearth of domestic economic opportunities.

The influence of governance on Tajikistan's credit profile is Highly Negative (G-4 issuer profile score), reflecting weak policy effectiveness and control of corruption, consistent with cross-country surveys such as the Worldwide Governance Indicators. Governance considerations weigh heavily on the country's business environment, serving as a key impediment to foreign direct investment and, ultimately, on economic development.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade of Tajikistan's ratings is remote. The ratings could be confirmed if Moody's were to conclude that more resilient remittance inflows or sufficient mitigation from international financial institutions would support the rating at B3.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Tajikistan's rating would likely be downgraded if Moody's concluded that the downturn in remittance inflows would result in a lasting deterioration in the economy's longer-term growth prospects, combined with a material weakening of fiscal and external metrics.

Evidence of a weakening in external or financial stability, or a materialisation of contingent liabilities posed by state-owned enterprises or banks with large fiscal costs would weigh on fiscal strength and likely prompt a downgrade.

The emergence of constraints to the government's access to external concessional financing, especially in light of higher borrowing needs that will likely be needed to support the economy over the next year, could result from a deviation from the commitment to policy reform and medium-term fiscal consolidation that demonstrates weaknesses in institutions and governance strength.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 3,675 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 4.5% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 9.4% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 4.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 85.0% (2020 Actual)

Economic resiliency: b2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 21 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Tajikistan, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian de Guzman

Senior Vice President/Manager

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

