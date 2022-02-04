Moody's places Targa's Ba1 CFR and TRP's senior notes ratings under review for upgrade

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed under
review for upgrade the ratings of Targa Resources Corp. (Targa),
including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3 secured bank facility
rating, and Targa Resources Partners LP's (TRP, wholly owned
by Targa) Ba1 senior unsecured notes rating. This follows Targa's
agreement to sell its 25% equity interest in Gulf Coast Express
Pipeline (GCX) for $857 million. Targa expects to receive
the full proceeds from the sale in the second quarter of 2022.
The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged.
The outlook is changed to ratings under review from stable for both Targa
and TRP.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Targa has demonstrated remarkable improvement in its credit metrics and
in January 2022 completed the buy-in of its development company
joint ventures from Stonepeak Lonestar Holdings LLC (ratings withdrawn).
The sale of its GCX equity interest, which is being done at a 11x
multiple to EBITDA, further improves Targa's financial flexibility,
with one possible use of proceeds being to accelerate redemption of Targa's
preferred shares. Targa has generated positive free cash flow and
has focused on strengthening its balance sheet, both of which we
expect to continue even in a scenario where the Permian production volumes
affecting Targa's assets remain flat over the medium term. The
company's improved leverage and financial flexibility are key governance
considerations incorporated into Targa's ratings.
This rating action reflects the above positive developments, which
by strengthening Targa's financial profile will bolster its capacity
to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks.
While financial performance of Targa will continue to be influenced by
industry cycles, compared to historical experience Moody's
expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust
at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives
to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons
and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.
The review will focus on Moody's view of Targa's financial policies,
planned corporate and capital structure simplification, as well
as the nature of the cross-guarantees expected to be in place between
Targa and TRP. Targa is likely to be the sole provider of audited
financial information as TRP will not be issuing separate audited annual
financial information going forward. Targa's primary assets
are essentially its equity ownership interest in TRP, and currently
its senior secured credit facility is structurally subordinated to all
of TRP's debt. Having guarantees in both directions for these
two entities will help simplify the consolidated capital structure towards
a potentially all pari passu debt structure, especially if future
credit agreements at Targa have security fallaway provisions conditioned
upon achievement of an investment grade rating. Should the review
be concluded with Targa's ratings being upgraded to investment grade,
we would withdraw the Ba1 CFR and the SGL-2 rating.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1-PD
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD6)
..Issuer: Targa Resources Partners LP
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Targa Resources Partners LP
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
Targa Resources Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary
Targa Resources Partners LP, operates a portfolio of midstream energy
assets that include gathering pipelines, gas processing plants,
NGL pipelines, NGL fractionation units, and a marine import/export
facility on the Gulf Coast.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
