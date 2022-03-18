Moody's places Tarkett's Ba3 CFR on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed Tarkett Participation's (Tarkett) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating and the Ba3 senior secured bank credit facilities ratings on review for downgrade. The rating action follows Russia's (Ca negative) invasion of Ukraine (Caa2 ratings under review), related sanctions and rising raw material costs that will dent Tarkett's profitability resulting in weaker credit metrics. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating action reflects the heightened geopolitical and macro uncertainty that Tarkett is exposed to following Russia's (Ca negative) invasion of Ukraine (Caa2 ratings under review). Tarkett generated around 10% of its revenue in Russia. The company also has one factory in Ukraine, which is still opened and operating for now. The rating action also takes into considerations increasing raw material prices that will put pressure on Tarkett's profitability, the company's ability to upstream cash out of Russia as well as potential spillover effect that could weight on the recovery of demand in other regions. These risks materialize at a time when Tarkett's credit metrics are already weak for the current rating category as evidenced by a Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of around 6.0x expected at year-end 2021, which compares to a downgrade trigger of 5.0x. These risks are party mitigated by Tarkett's good level of liquidity.

The review will focus on (i) the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on demand for flooring products in the region and on potential supply chain disruptions as well as the ability of the company to upstream cash from its Russian subsidiary, (ii) the recovery prospects of demand in other regions, namely Europe and North America, (iii) Tarkett's ability to pass through higher raw material prices, and (iv) the company's capacity to meet its financial policy targets, including a reduction in net leverage towards 3.0x in a timely manner.

LIQUIDITY

Tarkett has a good liquidity, with a cash balance of €249 million at December 2021 and a €350 million undrawn senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility (RCF). The company is exposed to working capital seasonality, with a peak-to-trough working cash need of around €70 million to €100 million between January and June, and a subsequent release during the second half of the year. Therefore, Moody's expects the company to draw its RCF in the first half of the year. Intra-month swings are limited.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Tarkett's capital structure consists of €900 million equivalent senior secured 1st lien term loan B and a €350 million senior secured RCF, both rated in line with the CFR. The instruments share the same security package, rank pari passu and are guaranteed by a group of companies representing at least 80% of the consolidated group's EBITDA. The security package, consisting of shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables, is considered as limited. The Ba3-PD is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting the use of a standard 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures with first-lien bank loans and a covenant-lite documentation.

In light of the initiation of a review for downgrade there is currently no positive rating pressure envisaged on the rating.

Prior to the initiation of the review process we had indicated that a downgrade would likely occur if Tarkett's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA would remain above 5.0x on a sustained basis, if the company's EBITA margin would remain below 5% on a sustained basis and if FCF/debt would move towards low-single digits in percentage terms on a sustained basis or the group's liquidity would weaken.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, Tarkett Participation (Tarkett) is a global designer and manufacturer of flooring products, with a focus on resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tiles (LVTs), commercial carpets, wood, sport surfaces and flooring accessories. The company has 33 production facilities across 17 countries worldwide, with eight recycling plants, 24 R&D laboratories and a large network of distribution centres. It provides its products to a wide range of end-markets, such as healthcare and care homes, education, workplace, hospitality, sports and residential. In 2020, the company reported revenue of €2.8 billion and around €230 million EBITDA.

