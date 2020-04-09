Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Bahamas, Government of Related Research Credit Opinion: Government of Bahamas – Baa3 RUR-: Update following initiation of review for downgrade Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Bahamas, Government of Announcement: Moody's report on global sea level rise says Vietnam, Egypt, Suriname and some small island sovereigns face material credit risk Issuer Comment: Government of Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian underscores the sovereign's exposure to climate change risk Issuer In-Depth: Government of The Bahamas – Baa3 stable: Annual credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's places The Bahamas' Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade 09 Apr 2020 New York, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed the Government of Bahamas' Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings on review for downgrade. The decision to place The Bahamas' ratings on review for downgrade reflects significant risks to its economic and fiscal metrics as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. For The Bahamas, the shock mainly transmits through the sharp decline and potentially prolonged slump in the tourism industry, which represents a sizable proportion of gross value added in the economy as well as a source of government revenue and export earnings. A likely deep economic contraction, combined with higher fiscal deficits could lead to a permanently higher debt and interest burden that is already elevated relative to Baa3 peers. The review period will allow Moody's to assess the likely impact of the outbreak on key credit metrics in 2020, in addition to effects on the sovereign's economic and fiscal strengths over the coming years. Additionally, Moody's will assess the policy response to the shock as well as the government's plan to resume fiscal consolidation efforts beyond the current fiscal year. The Bahamas' long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling is unchanged at Baa1. Its long-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling is unchanged at Baa3. The short-term foreign-currency bond and bank deposit ceilings remain unchanged at P-2 and P-3, respectively. The long-term local currency country risk ceilings are unchanged at A2. RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS RATIONALE FOR INITIATING A REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON THE BAHAMAS' Baa3 RATINGS The decision to place the ratings on review for downgrade reflects the significant expected decline in economic output in 2020 due to a large shock to the tourism sector. Tourism's direct contribution to Bahamian GDP is close to 20% of the total, while its indirect contribution through other sectors represents another estimated 20% of GDP. As a consequence of the spread of the coronavirus disease, The Bahamas has limited the inflow of visitors, while other countries have also imposed travel bans. In particular, travel restrictions from the United States (origin of over 80% of stopover visitors), as well as Canada and the European Union (origin of 7% of stopover visitors each) will lower the inflow of tourists into The Bahamas for several months. The government has also imposed movement restrictions within its borders so as to contain the spread of the disease among the local population. These developments will weigh significantly on economic activity during the first half of 2020. Consequently, Moody's now forecasts a contraction in economic activity of about 8% this year, compared to an estimate of 0% growth previously. Moody's notes that the coronavirus shock, which the rating agency considers a social factor under its ESG framework, is affecting The Bahamas at a time when economic performance had already been hit by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019. During the review Moody's will explore the lasting effects these shocks will have upon The Bahamas' economic strength, by assessing the effectiveness of containment measures in The Bahamas and other countries but also any structural shifts in the tourism industry that may result from the pandemic. Prospects for the resumption of reconstruction efforts in the islands affected by Hurricane Dorian, as well as new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in these locations will also be considered in evaluating the country's medium term growth potential. Assessing the effect of the ongoing health crisis on the cruise sector will be important, as some key FDI projects in the pipeline are headlined by cruiseship companies. The decline in tourism flows will likely lead to a deterioration of the current account balance, although the decrease in oil prices and a likely fall in import demand related to tourism activities will mitigate the widening of the external deficit. The central bank's foreign exchange buffers were also at a relatively high level prior to the coronavirus shock, which should also diminish external liquidity pressures. The ongoing coronavirus shock will also weigh on The Bahamas' fiscal strength metrics. Prior to Hurricane Dorian the government had been able to comply with the fiscal targets set out in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) that was passed in 2018. However, due to the magnitude of Hurricane Dorian and as allowed by the FRA, authorities amended their medium-term fiscal plan that, in Moody's view, already pointed to a debt burden stabilizing at higher levels than previously expected. The virus outbreak is compounding the fiscal and debt challenges facing the government. The fiscal policy response to the coronavirus and the likely loss in government revenue due to lower economic activity will likely lead to wider deficits in fiscal 2019/20 to over 5.5% of GDP and more gradual fiscal consolidation in future years. This would push The Bahamas's debt metrics higher, further weakening its fiscal strength and widening the gap with its Baa3-rated peers. During the review period Moody's will assess the government's short-term response to the ongoing shock and its fiscal plans for the next few years as set in the 2020/21 budget to be tabled in May. The review will look at the effectiveness of the plan in containing the weakening of the debt metrics and, over the medium term, the country's ability of the country to reduce its debt load. Moody's would also assess other policy announcements over the coming months that seek to further strengthen the fiscal policy framework, address structural issues that affect economic growth and the fiscal accounts, among others. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Environmental risks are a key concern for The Bahamas, as it is located in the so-called Hurricane Belt (as reflected by occurrence of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019). In addition, The Bahamas is exposed to rising sea levels, with 72% of its land being low lying or within five meters above the sea level. Social risks are material for The Bahamas. Moody's considers the coronavirus outbreak, the consequences of which for The Bahamas' credit profile drive this rating action, to be a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Additionally, while unemployment rates have remained high over the past decade, in particular for the younger segment of the labor force, labor market conditions had improved in recent years. The coronavirus crisis is likely to weigh significantly on employment levels in the short term, increasing social needs and therefore pressure on the government's finances. Governance risks are not material to The Bahamas' credit profile. The country showcases a stable political environment, underpinned by a general consensus around key policy issues. The government's small size may limit policy implementation, which we have taken into consideration in the country's institutions and governance strength assessment. Moreover, improvements in the fiscal policy framework in recent years have improved the government's credibility in responding to shocks. WHAT COULD RESULT IN A DOWNGRADE We would downgrade the rating if the review were to conclude that The Bahamas economic and fiscal fundamentals were going to materially deteriorate as a consequence of the coronavirus shock such that its current Baa3 rating was no longer aligned to the sovereign's credit fundamentals. A medium-term policy response that did not support the arrest of the fiscal deterioration over the coming years, leading to a high likelihood of a continued upward trend in the debt ratios, would contribute to this rating outcome. WHAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATING AT THE CURRENT LEVEL Moody's would confirm the rating if the review were to conclude that a credible fiscal and economic policy response from the government will efficiently manage the risks arising from the shock notwithstanding potential continued pressures stemming from the large magnitude of the current crisis. GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 32,817 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income) Real GDP growth (% change): 1.6% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth) Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2% (2018 Actual) Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.4% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance) Current Account Balance/GDP: -12.1% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance) External debt/GDP: 25.9% (2018 Actual) (Public sector only) Economic resiliency: baa3 Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983. On 07 April 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Bahamas, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has decreased. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. 