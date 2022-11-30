Moody's places The Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc's Ba2 bond rating on review for downgrade

London, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the Ba2 underlying rating of the GBP407.2 million index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds (including GBP35 million of variation bonds) due 2040 (the Bonds) issued by The Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc (CRHC). This follows the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust's (UHCW) issuance of an Unavailability Notice for the entire UHCW site. The A1 backed senior secured rating is unaffected by this rating action. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

On 14 November 2022, CRHC announced that it had received a notice of whole site unavailability relating to the UHCW acute facility (UHCW represents around 92% of the annual unitary payment). This followed various leaks in the plastic hot water pipes, which were repaired within a few days. CRHC and UHCW are developing a plan to mitigate the possibility of further leaks in the pipework, including replacement of sections of the pipework. Under the terms of a Supplemental Agreement (SA) between CHRC and the construction contractor (a joint venture of Skanska Construction UK Limited and Skanska Rashleigh Weatherfoil Limited, referred to hereon as CJV) signed in 2013, CJV is liable for any defects or costs associated with the Girpi piping for the duration of the project agreement (PA). Moody's understands that CRHC is discussing this with CJV. Whilst the SA provides some protection to CRHC, the company could incur legal costs in enforcing the SA and may also need to procure remedial works in advance of recovery under the SA.

UHCW makes quarterly unitary payments to CRHC at the end of October, January, April and July. UHCW made the October 2022 payment in full with no deductions. However if UHCW is claiming the entire site is still unavailable (noting that the recent leaks have been rectified) then potentially it may in the worst case apply a 100% payment deduction in January 2023.

In addition to the developments with UHCW, the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT, representing around 8% of the annual unitary payment) had previously issued a notice to the Security Trustee (under the funders direct agreement) of its intention to issue a partial termination notice under the PA. CWPT and CRHC recently entered into a standstill whereby no termination can take place until 31 January 2023. CWPT continues to make 100% payment deductions because of claimed inadequacies with fire doors and fire stopping among other things within its mental health unit. Settlement discussions are underway.

In a worst case scenario, if UHCW applies a 100% payment deduction in January 2023 then CRHC will need to utilize its 6-month debt service reserve account to make the 30 June 2023 debt service payment. Debt service payments are on 30 June and 31 December of each year.

The Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest from Assured Guaranty UK Limited (AGUK, A1 stable). The underlying rating of Ba2 reflects the credit risk of the Bonds absent the benefit of the guarantee. The overall rating of A1 is the higher of the underlying rating and AGUK's rating.

The rating could be upgraded if (1) UHCW withdraws its notice of unavailability and all necessary remedial works are completed without CRHC incurring significant costs; (2) following completion of the remedial works CRHC demonstrates a track record of adequate operational performance at the UHCW site with relationships remaining satisfactory; (3) CWPT elects not to terminate its part of the PA, followed by a sustained period of satisfactory performance by CRHC at the mental health unit; and (4) if CWPT elects to terminate its part of the PA, any CWPT termination compensation proceeds enable sufficient debt repayment such that projected DSCR metrics do not deteriorate.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) UHCW makes a significant deduction to the January unitary payment; (2) projected DSCR metrics weaken further following CWPT proceeding to terminate its portion of the PA and receipt of compensation proceeds; or (3) CRHC experiences difficulty in completing the UHC remedial works.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

