Moody's places Tiffany's ratings, including Baa2 senior unsecured rating, on review for upgrade

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today placed Tiffany & Co.'s Baa2 senior unsecured rating on review for upgrade. Moody's also placed the Prime-2 commercial paper rating of Tiffany & Co. ("Tiffany") and its subsidiary Tiffany & Co. (SAS) under review for upgrade.

The review for upgrade reflects the definitive agreement entered into for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE ("LVMH") (A1/Prime-1) to acquire the equity of Tiffany in all cash transaction of approximately $15.8 billion. The review will consider the structure of the acquisition and what support LVMH, a higher rated entity, will provide, to any current debt obligations of Tiffany that remain outstanding. The proposed transaction is expected to close in early 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from Tiffany's shareholders. Required regulatory approvals have been received. Tiffany and LVMH have also agreed to settle their pending litigation in the Delaware Chancery Court. A rating action could result in a multiple notch upgrade to the extent the transaction is completed.

The following ratings were placed on review for upgrade:

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Tiffany & Co.

....Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2

..Issuer: Tiffany & Co. (SAS)

....Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tiffany & Co.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Tiffany & Co. (SAS)

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Tiffany's Baa2 rating reflects its ownership of the iconic and globally recognized "Tiffany" Brand with the majority of its sales taking place outside its U.S. home market. The company has historically had consistent execution and operating margins amongst the highest of any Moody's rated retailers. The rating also reflects Tiffany's moderate financial leverage. Moody's also estimates additional financial flexibility noting its large unencumbered asset base which includes a sizable inventory investment relative to revenues as well as its owned flagship store in New York City. While Moody's views Tiffany as well positioned with its target customer, the rating is constrained by its relatively narrow focus on jewelry, and a more limited product offering than its peers in the global luxury goods market.

Due to the narrow product focus on the jewelry category we believe there is limited upward rating pressure for the foreseeable future even if the company substantially achieves its long term growth objectives. Some further expansion into adjacent categories, such as luxury accessories, would be viewed positively. Continued international growth in new countries and greater penetration in Europe and Asia in particular over time would be viewed favorably, to offset the company's reliance on the U.S and Japanese markets, which combined account for a majority of sales. In addition to the foregoing, a rating upgrade would require debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 2.25x and RCF/Net Debt to be above 30%.

We expect the company to maintain excellent liquidity even as it contends with weaker demand as a result of COVID-19. While a temporary elevation in leverage can be tolerated, a rating downgrade could occur if we expected debt/EBITDA to remain above 3.25x or interest coverage below 4.5x for an extended period. FY2021 EBITDA is expected to be able to return to at least 90% of 2019 EBITDA.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Tiffany & Co. is a holding company that operates through Tiffany and Company and its other subsidiary companies. Tiffany, through its subsidiaries, sells jewelry and other items that it manufactures or has made by others to its specifications. Tiffany's principal merchandise offering is jewelry. Tiffany also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances and accessories. As of July 31, 2020, the company operates over 300 retail stores worldwide with LTM revenues as of July 31, 2020 of approximately $3.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

