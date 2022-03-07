Moody's places Tilal Development Co. SAOC's ratings on review for downgrade

Paris, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade Tilal Development Co. SAOC's (Tilal) Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) as well as Tilal Sukuk Company Limited's Caa2 senior secured sukuk rating. The outlook of both entities has been changed to ratings under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review will focus on Tilal's liquidity profile and its ability to execute on its refinancing/restructuring plan. Due to COVID-19, Tilal offered rental waiver to the tenants which negatively affected its cash flows. Tilal also applied for deferment of its due principal and profit payment on local Musharaka borrowing which was approved by lenders in line with Central Bank of Oman's guideline. Moody's understands that Tilal is currently in discussions to refinance/restructure its existing borrowings including Sukuk-Al-Ijara. At present, the outcome of these discussions is yet to materialize.

Tilal's Caa2 CFR considers (1) the company's asset and geographic concentration in Muscat; (2) the weak real estate market environment in Muscat; (3) a large portion of leases being short-term in nature and rolled annually; (4) the weak credit metrics; and (5) the weak liquidity.

The rating also factors in (1) the good quality of the Muscat Grand Mall, office buildings and serviced apartments representing a mixed-use development in an attractive location of Muscat; (2) a diversified tenant base, though there is some client concentration in the office segment; and (3) the sizeable asset base with a market value of OMR167 million as of 31 December 2020.

The Caa2 rating on the sukuk is the same as the CFR because the sukuk represents the majority of the debt outstanding. The sukuk benefits from security over certain real estate assets of the company which should support recovery prospects in case of default. Moody's notes that Tilal managed to pay its due coupon rate in a timely manner.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Established in 2006, Tilal Development Co. SAOC is a private company located in Muscat, Oman's capital. Tilal is a mixed-use development comprising a shopping mall, residential apartments and offices.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Lahlou Meksaoui, +971 (423) 795-22.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elise Savoye

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Rehan Akbar, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

