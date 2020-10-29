Moody's places Topgolf International's ratings on review for upgrade following proposed acquisition by Callaway

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed Topgolf International, Inc.'s (Topgolf) ratings on review for upgrade, including the Caa1 Corporate Family Rating, Caa2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and Caa1 first lien credit facility ratings (including a senior secured revolver and term loan). On October 27, 2020, Callaway Golf Company (Callaway) announced that the company has entered into an agreement to increase their equity ownership in Topgolf to 100% subject to shareholder approval.[1] If the acquisition is approved, Topgolf will become an unrestricted subsidiary of Callaway. Topgolf's existing debt is expected to remain outstanding and not be guaranteed by Callaway. The review for upgrade will focus on the benefits from being 100% owned by Callaway including the implicit support provided by the acquisition, Topgolf's liquidity position, leverage level, and business plan going forward. The rating outlook was changed from stable to ratings under review for an upgrade.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Topgolf International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Topgolf International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for upgrade reflects the potential for improved liquidity and growth prospects following Callaway's ownership of 100% of the company as well as the conversion of outstanding preferred equity into common stock of Callaway. The pandemic has had a substantial impact on Topgolf and led to negative LTM EBITDA levels and very high leverage levels, but Moody's expects results to improve in 2021 and 2022. The large number of pro forma add backs to EBITDA for one-time startup costs and run rate operating performance of new locations is also a negative. Topgolf has expanded the number of locations over the past several years which increases the company's scale and geographic diversity. The venues are high quality and typically significant in size which provides a unique experience to its guests and materially differentiates it from basic driving ranges and golf courses. While revenue generated from Topgolf's venues account for most of its revenue, the company also has several other smaller divisions including Media, Swing Suite, Toptracer, and an international licensing division. Moody's does not anticipate a downgrade of the rating given the review for upgrade and an upgrade is dependent upon the implicit support from Callaway which is expected to provide an improved liquidity position and growth prospects following completion of the transaction.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer entertainment spending from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Topgolf International, Inc. currently owns and operates 61 golfing centers (58 in the US and 3 in the UK) as of September 2020 with 8 additional facilities under construction in the US. There are also 2 international franchise venues located in Australia and Mexico. The company has a Swing Suites offering that provides a simulated golf experience, its Toptracer golf tracking technology for traditional driving ranges, courses and broadcasters as well as its Media division. The company is privately owned by a group of investors that include WestRiver Group, Providence Equity Partners, Dundon Capital Partners, Callaway Golf and Fidelity Research and Management. Reported revenue LTM as of Q2 2020 was over $800 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Callaway Golf Company form 8-K dated October 27, 2020.

