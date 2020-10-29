Moody's places Topgolf International's ratings on review for upgrade following proposed acquisition by Callaway

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed Topgolf
International, Inc.'s (Topgolf) ratings on review for
upgrade, including the Caa1 Corporate Family Rating, Caa2-PD
Probability of Default Rating, and Caa1 first lien credit facility
ratings (including a senior secured revolver and term loan). On
October 27, 2020, Callaway Golf Company (Callaway) announced
that the company has entered into an agreement to increase their equity
ownership in Topgolf to 100% subject to shareholder approval.[1]
If the acquisition is approved, Topgolf will become an unrestricted
subsidiary of Callaway. Topgolf's existing debt is expected
to remain outstanding and not be guaranteed by Callaway. The review
for upgrade will focus on the benefits from being 100% owned by
Callaway including the implicit support provided by the acquisition,
Topgolf's liquidity position, leverage level, and business
plan going forward. The rating outlook was changed from stable
to ratings under review for an upgrade.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Topgolf International, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Topgolf International, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The review for upgrade reflects the potential for improved liquidity and
growth prospects following Callaway's ownership of 100% of
the company as well as the conversion of outstanding preferred equity
into common stock of Callaway. The pandemic has had a substantial
impact on Topgolf and led to negative LTM EBITDA levels and very high
leverage levels, but Moody's expects results to improve in
2021 and 2022. The large number of pro forma add backs to EBITDA
for one-time startup costs and run rate operating performance of
new locations is also a negative. Topgolf has expanded the number
of locations over the past several years which increases the company's
scale and geographic diversity. The venues are high quality and
typically significant in size which provides a unique experience to its
guests and materially differentiates it from basic driving ranges and
golf courses. While revenue generated from Topgolf's venues account
for most of its revenue, the company also has several other smaller
divisions including Media, Swing Suite, Toptracer, and
an international licensing division. Moody's does not anticipate
a downgrade of the rating given the review for upgrade and an upgrade
is dependent upon the implicit support from Callaway which is expected
to provide an improved liquidity position and growth prospects following
completion of the transaction.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's
analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer entertainment
spending from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Topgolf International, Inc. currently owns and operates 61
golfing centers (58 in the US and 3 in the UK) as of September 2020 with
8 additional facilities under construction in the US. There are
also 2 international franchise venues located in Australia and Mexico.
The company has a Swing Suites offering that provides a simulated golf
experience, its Toptracer golf tracking technology for traditional
driving ranges, courses and broadcasters as well as its Media division.
The company is privately owned by a group of investors that include WestRiver
Group, Providence Equity Partners, Dundon Capital Partners,
Callaway Golf and Fidelity Research and Management. Reported revenue
LTM as of Q2 2020 was over $800 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Callaway Golf Company form 8-K dated October 27,
2020.
Sec.gov https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/837465/000119312520278438/d48303d8k.htm
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Van den Bosch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653