Moody's places Trade and Development Bank (TDB)'s Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed Trade and Development Bank (TDB)'s Baa3 issuer and
senior unsecured ratings and the (P) Baa3 senior unsecured MTN rating
on review for downgrade.
The decision to place TDB's ratings on review for downgrade is driven
by material risks to TDB's capital adequacy and liquidity.
TDB's large outstanding loan exposure to the Government of Zambia
(Ca stable), for which a debt restructuring appears increasingly
likely, raises the risk of losses for TDB with negative implications
for our assessment of asset quality performance. Moreover,
the coronavirus outbreak adds to the challenging economic conditions in
Sub-Saharan Africa and raises the risk of losses and/or delayed
loan repayments which could further pressure TDB's asset quality
and liquidity position.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and falling asset prices are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. For TDB, the coronavirus outbreak
heightens the risks posed by the bank's mandate and lending operations
geared towards vulnerable borrowers.
The review period, which may extend beyond the usual three-month
horizon, will allow Moody's to assess Zambia's ability and
willingness to honor its obligations to TDB, the impact on asset
quality and liquidity of materializing and potential economic and financial
stress amongst its borrowers by mitigating the amount or reducing the
effects of loan losses, delayed loan payments; and TDB's
ability to maintain stable access to funding at moderate costs.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
RATIONALE FOR INITIATING A REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON TDB's Baa3 RATINGS
TDB's loan exposure to Zambia, currently under heightened
financial stress, and to other vulnerable borrowers at a time of
an unprecedented global economic and financial shock, raise downside
risks to the bank's capital adequacy and liquidity.
In Moody's view, Zambia's capacity to service its debt
has further weakened over the past year due to the absence of rapid and
decisive policy actions to prevent a substantial deterioration of fiscal
metrics. In addition, external and liquidity pressures are
rising rapidly amid exceptionally challenging global conditions,
also increasing the probability of default. A restructuring of
Zambia's government debt that constitutes a default under Moody's
definition has become increasingly likely in order to address debt sustainability
issues.
Albeit declining in recent years, TDB's gross exposure to
Zambia's still accounted for 14% of gross loans as of December
2019. About 11% of gross loans consisted of a five-year
loan to the government that recently registered some repayment delays.
This loan exposure has further declined to about 9% of gross loans
as of March 2020. Despite being recently addressed, these
delays - along with recent overdue debt payments to another Multilateral
Development Bank - underscore Zambia's liquidity constraints and
the challenges in meeting its obligations, especially denominated
in foreign currency. While TDB has credit risk mitigation instruments
in place that can limit losses in case of non-payment, the
probability that Zambia will have difficulty in servicing its debt to
TDB has increased pointing to potential costs for the bank.
Furthermore, the coronavirus and commodity price shock are creating
severe and extensive economic, social and credit shocks across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented and expose sovereigns' vulnerabilities
through several channels, including lower economic growth,
fiscal costs to contain the virus, greater exposure to shifts in
investor sentiment and institutional weaknesses. The Eastern and
Southern Africa region where TDB operates is particularly vulnerable to
the socioeconomic impact of the coronavirus given its generally lower
resilience to shocks and associated high financing risk for some sovereigns.
In recent years, TDB has been proactive in mitigating the risks
arising from its challenging operating environment by using insurance
and collateral instruments, increasing diversification of its operations
to reduce concentration risk, and strengthening risk management
practices. It may secure access to additional facilities to mitigate
the current risks. Nevertheless, sharply deteriorating credit
conditions across the region pose a rising risk to TDB's asset quality.
At this stage, TDB's liquidity buffer remains adequate,
supported by large cash holdings and the short-term nature of the
portfolio due to trade finance related activities, but risks to
the liquidity position are rising as repayment difficulties or more generally
liquidity pressure for some of its borrowers due to the coronavirus outbreak
can lead to lower than planned cash inflows. Moreover, as
international investors flight to safety, rising costs of market
funding could temporarily weigh on the institution's capacity to
access international markets at affordable terms, limiting financing
options.
The review period, which may extend beyond the usual three-month
horizon, will allow Moody's to assess the implications of deteriorating
borrowers' credit quality and a challenging financing environment
on TDB's capital adequacy and liquidity.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Notwithstanding environmental issues being material for many of TDB's
borrowers and shareholders, environmental considerations do not
have a material impact on TDB's credit profile given the bank's
portfolio diversification and its capacity to mitigate the indirect effects
of adverse environmental events on its balance sheet.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. For TDB, as explained, the coronavirus
outbreak heightens the risks posed by the bank's mandate and lending
operations geared towards vulnerable borrowers.
Governance considerations are material to TDB's credit profile,
which reflects sound governance principles and risk management framework.
The latter has been progressively strengthened in recent years by staff
increases in key risk management functions and the adoption of tools to
measure risks more accurately, including internal credit rating
models and a credit risk appetite framework.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would downgrade the rating if the review were to conclude that
TDB was unlikely to maintain a track record of sound asset quality,
including if the exposure to Zambia were to point to material losses,
contributing to a marked weakening of capital adequacy. Furthermore,
a marked erosion of the liquidity buffer and/or increasing signs that
access to funding has durably weakened would also likely lead to a downgrade.
Developments that led to an early termination of the mid-term credit
risk mitigation instrument for callable capital, or resulted in
a deterioration of the credit support provided by the facility or in a
failure to perform as expected when triggered would also likely result
in a downgrade.
WHAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATING AT THE CURRENT LEVEL
Moody's would confirm the rating if the review were to conclude that TDB
was likely to preserve its asset performance and maintain a robust liquidity
and funding position amid the current challenging conditions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147813.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
