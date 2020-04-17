Moody's places Trade and Development Bank (TDB)'s Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed Trade and Development Bank (TDB)'s Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings and the (P) Baa3 senior unsecured MTN rating on review for downgrade.

The decision to place TDB's ratings on review for downgrade is driven by material risks to TDB's capital adequacy and liquidity. TDB's large outstanding loan exposure to the Government of Zambia (Ca stable), for which a debt restructuring appears increasingly likely, raises the risk of losses for TDB with negative implications for our assessment of asset quality performance. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak adds to the challenging economic conditions in Sub-Saharan Africa and raises the risk of losses and/or delayed loan repayments which could further pressure TDB's asset quality and liquidity position.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and falling asset prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For TDB, the coronavirus outbreak heightens the risks posed by the bank's mandate and lending operations geared towards vulnerable borrowers.

The review period, which may extend beyond the usual three-month horizon, will allow Moody's to assess Zambia's ability and willingness to honor its obligations to TDB, the impact on asset quality and liquidity of materializing and potential economic and financial stress amongst its borrowers by mitigating the amount or reducing the effects of loan losses, delayed loan payments; and TDB's ability to maintain stable access to funding at moderate costs.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RATIONALE FOR INITIATING A REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON TDB's Baa3 RATINGS

TDB's loan exposure to Zambia, currently under heightened financial stress, and to other vulnerable borrowers at a time of an unprecedented global economic and financial shock, raise downside risks to the bank's capital adequacy and liquidity.

In Moody's view, Zambia's capacity to service its debt has further weakened over the past year due to the absence of rapid and decisive policy actions to prevent a substantial deterioration of fiscal metrics. In addition, external and liquidity pressures are rising rapidly amid exceptionally challenging global conditions, also increasing the probability of default. A restructuring of Zambia's government debt that constitutes a default under Moody's definition has become increasingly likely in order to address debt sustainability issues.

Albeit declining in recent years, TDB's gross exposure to Zambia's still accounted for 14% of gross loans as of December 2019. About 11% of gross loans consisted of a five-year loan to the government that recently registered some repayment delays. This loan exposure has further declined to about 9% of gross loans as of March 2020. Despite being recently addressed, these delays - along with recent overdue debt payments to another Multilateral Development Bank - underscore Zambia's liquidity constraints and the challenges in meeting its obligations, especially denominated in foreign currency. While TDB has credit risk mitigation instruments in place that can limit losses in case of non-payment, the probability that Zambia will have difficulty in servicing its debt to TDB has increased pointing to potential costs for the bank.

Furthermore, the coronavirus and commodity price shock are creating severe and extensive economic, social and credit shocks across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented and expose sovereigns' vulnerabilities through several channels, including lower economic growth, fiscal costs to contain the virus, greater exposure to shifts in investor sentiment and institutional weaknesses. The Eastern and Southern Africa region where TDB operates is particularly vulnerable to the socioeconomic impact of the coronavirus given its generally lower resilience to shocks and associated high financing risk for some sovereigns.

In recent years, TDB has been proactive in mitigating the risks arising from its challenging operating environment by using insurance and collateral instruments, increasing diversification of its operations to reduce concentration risk, and strengthening risk management practices. It may secure access to additional facilities to mitigate the current risks. Nevertheless, sharply deteriorating credit conditions across the region pose a rising risk to TDB's asset quality.

At this stage, TDB's liquidity buffer remains adequate, supported by large cash holdings and the short-term nature of the portfolio due to trade finance related activities, but risks to the liquidity position are rising as repayment difficulties or more generally liquidity pressure for some of its borrowers due to the coronavirus outbreak can lead to lower than planned cash inflows. Moreover, as international investors flight to safety, rising costs of market funding could temporarily weigh on the institution's capacity to access international markets at affordable terms, limiting financing options.

The review period, which may extend beyond the usual three-month horizon, will allow Moody's to assess the implications of deteriorating borrowers' credit quality and a challenging financing environment on TDB's capital adequacy and liquidity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Notwithstanding environmental issues being material for many of TDB's borrowers and shareholders, environmental considerations do not have a material impact on TDB's credit profile given the bank's portfolio diversification and its capacity to mitigate the indirect effects of adverse environmental events on its balance sheet.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For TDB, as explained, the coronavirus outbreak heightens the risks posed by the bank's mandate and lending operations geared towards vulnerable borrowers.

Governance considerations are material to TDB's credit profile, which reflects sound governance principles and risk management framework. The latter has been progressively strengthened in recent years by staff increases in key risk management functions and the adoption of tools to measure risks more accurately, including internal credit rating models and a credit risk appetite framework.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would downgrade the rating if the review were to conclude that TDB was unlikely to maintain a track record of sound asset quality, including if the exposure to Zambia were to point to material losses, contributing to a marked weakening of capital adequacy. Furthermore, a marked erosion of the liquidity buffer and/or increasing signs that access to funding has durably weakened would also likely lead to a downgrade. Developments that led to an early termination of the mid-term credit risk mitigation instrument for callable capital, or resulted in a deterioration of the credit support provided by the facility or in a failure to perform as expected when triggered would also likely result in a downgrade.

WHAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATING AT THE CURRENT LEVEL

Moody's would confirm the rating if the review were to conclude that TDB was likely to preserve its asset performance and maintain a robust liquidity and funding position amid the current challenging conditions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147813. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

