Moody's places TransDigm, Inc. ratings on review for downgrade

New York, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed its ratings for TransDigm,
Inc. on review for downgrade.
"The review for downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that the
coronavirus will have a significant adverse impact on commercial aerospace
traffic volumes for at least the balance of 2020," says Eoin Roche,
Moody's lead analyst for TransDigm.
TransDigm's heavy exposure to commercial aerospace is likely to
make the company highly vulnerable to a slowdown. As such,
Moody's anticipates meaningful sales and earnings headwinds over
the next few quarters, and a weakening of TransDigm's key
credit metrics.
"The pending earnings pressures from the coronavirus are likely to be
particularly pronounced in TransDigm's high-margin commercial
aftermarket business and will coincide with an already highly leveraged
balance sheet, with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
of about 7.3x as of December 2019, limiting near-term
financial flexibility," according to Roche.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 corporate family rating balances an aggressive financial policy,
considerable tolerance for risk and elevated financial leverage against
TransDigm's strong competitive standing, supported by the proprietary
and sole-sourced nature of the majority of its products.
TransDigm pursues an aggressive financial policy that seeks private equity-like
returns with a focus on shareholder-friendly initiatives that entail
cash distributions as a key priority. Leverage remains highly elevated
and the company's commercial OEM and commercial aftermarkets seem likely
to face a much more difficult operating environment over the next few
quarters. Moody's does not expect the ongoing grounding of the
737 MAX program to have a material adverse impact on TransDigm's financial
profile.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The aerospace sector has been adversely affected
by the shock given its indirect sensitivity via the airline industry to
consumer demand and market sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in TransDigm's credit profile, including its
exposure to commercial aerospace, have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions,
and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on TransDigm
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Moody's review will primarily consider: (1) the likely degree and
duration of the financial impact of the coronavirus on TransDigm's
commercial aftermarket and OEM businesses, including its forward
revenue, earnings and cash flow profile; (2) TransDigm's
ability to reduce its cost structure in the face of what are likely to
be meaningfully lower volumes over the balance of 2020; (3) the company's
liquidity profile, including anticipated cash balances, future
free cash generation, the sufficiency of external sources of financing
if needed, and the likelihood of compliance with financial covenants;
and (4) TransDigm's aggressive financial policies by which the company
is governed, and the likely allocation of capital that it will pursue
over the next few quarters.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include debt-to-EBITDA
sustained below 5x on a Moody's-adjusted basis, coupled with
maintenance of the company's industry leading margins and continuation
of a strong liquidity profile.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's-adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA remaining in the high-7x range,
or an inability or an unwillingness to reduce financial leverage back
towards 7x; an inability to continue to make regular price increases
or expectations of pricing pressure from aftermarket customers such that
EBITDA margins are expected to remain around 40%; or a deteriorating
liquidity profile involving FCF-to-Debt (excluding dividends)
continuously below 5%, annual cash flow from operations sustained
below $900 million and/or a reliance on revolver borrowings.
The following is a summary of Moody's ratings and today's rating actions:
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: TransDigm Inc.
....Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B1
....Probability of Default Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD
....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD3)
..Issuer: TransDigm Holdings UK plc
....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)
Unchanged:
..Issuer: TransDigm Inc.
....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
unchanged at SGL-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: TransDigm Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: TransDigm Holdings UK plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
TransDigm Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio,
is a manufacturer of engineered aerospace components for commercial airlines,
aircraft maintenance facilities, original equipment manufacturers
and various agencies of the US Government. TransDigm Inc.
is the wholly-owned subsidiary of TransDigm Group Incorporated
(TDG). Revenues for the twelve-month period ended December
31, 2019 were $5.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
