Moody's places Transport for London's long-term ratings under review for downgrade

London, 02 June 2020 -- Moody's Public Sector Europe ("Moody's") has today
placed Transport for London's (TfL) Aa3 long-term debt rating
and its (P)Aa3 long-term EMTN programme rating under review for
downgrade. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed TfL's
P-1 short-term issuer rating and short-term commercial
paper rating.
"The review for downgrade reflects the significant negative pressure
on TfL's passenger revenues and broader credit metrics resulting
from the coronavirus pandemic that will test the company's capacity
to adjust to a potentially prolonged period of depressed ridership,
and the UK government's willingness and capacity to provide financial
support," says Zoe Jankel, a Moody's Vice President
and lead analyst for TfL.
The review period will allow Moody's to assess the scope and effectiveness
of the measures that TfL may be able to take to mitigate the impact of
a prolonged reduction in demand for its services given a high fixed-cost
base; and the size, nature and timeliness of further financial
support from the central government.
The coronavirus outbreak is creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
TfL is highly exposed to the economic and social impacts of the coronavirus
outbreak, as containment measures cut demand for mass transit considerably
in the near term and potential long-term behavioural shifts may
prevent a return to pre-shock trends.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR INITIATING THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE
TfL has the highest farebox recovery ratio in Moody's global mass
transit portfolio (fare revenues as a percentage of operating expenditures,
at 64% in FY2019) which makes it particularly exposed to reductions
in passenger demand. In April, with tight containment measures
in place in the UK, passenger numbers on the London Underground
were down 95% on a year-on-year basis, and
85% on the bus network. Although passenger numbers are increasing
slowly as some parts of the economy re-open, a return to
normal capacity utilization is highly unlikely in the next few months.
Moody's expects passenger numbers and fare revenues in FY2021 (the
year ending in March 2021) to be 60% below budget. Even
if the pandemic eases later this year and the economy gradually recovers,
willingness and capacity to travel, and with them TfL's revenues,
are likely to be impaired for some time.
On 15th May, the Secretary of State for Transport of the United
Kingdom announced a GBP1.6 billion support package for TfL[1].
This can be extended up to a maximum of GBP1.9 billion and
is for the period from 1st April to 17th October 2020. It will
reduce TfL's large funding gap in FY2021, but will not fully
compensate the revenue shortfall beyond the next few months. In
addition, TfL's debt burden will increase, although
it will remain within its pre-agreed borrowing limits. Moody's
expects TfL's financial debt levels to increase to GBP13 billion
by FYE2021 and total debt (including IFRS 16 adjustments) to GBP15.8
billion. Before the outbreak this would have represented 196%
of operating revenue. Significantly lower revenue will exacerbate
the increase in TFL's debt burden.
Through the immediate shock, as lower revenues are absorbed by government
support and higher debt, Moody's expects that TfL will maintain
good cash buffers, a support to the rating. TfL retains its
liquidity buffer, which is set at 60 days of operating expenditure
and equates to around GBP1.2 billion.
Beyond the near term, the coronavirus outbreak poses significant
long-term challenges for TfL's business model. Large
staffing and maintenance requirements across its services make significant
further cuts to operating expenditure in response to lower revenue difficult
to implement. While 7,000 of TfL's 28,000 employees
were furloughed on 24 April 2020, the savings, at around GBP16
million per four-week period, represent less than 3%
of TfL's average operating costs. Although TfL has demonstrated
its capacity to reduce costs in recent years, if demand for its
services remains lower for a number of years, it will be challenging
to generate further savings through a restructure to services.
These negative pressures on TfL's credit profile are also reflected
in the downgrade of the BCA to a3 from a2. The final rating of
Aa3 incorporates a three-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment
of a very high likelihood of support from the UK government, as
per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis (JDA).
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS FOR TRANSPORT
FOR LONDON
In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are material
to TfL's credit profile. TfL is central to the Mayor of London's
carbon reduction and air quality targets. This involves significant
expenditure within TfL's capital programme which will add to its
debt burden over time.
Social considerations are material to TfL's credit profile.
TfL's ridership is strongly correlated with the health of London's
economy and demographic trends, including the growth of London's
population. Also, as mentioned, Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework.
For TfL, passenger demand is impacted by the epidemic and the measures
that have been implemented to respond to it.
Governance considerations are material to TfL's credit profile.
TfL has high standards of financial management and governance, and
has a number of internal committees that review investment and spending
decisions in addition to an external body providing independent assurance
and expert advice.
WHAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS AT THE CURRENT LEVEL
Moody's would consider confirming TfL's ratings if the review
concluded that through adjustment measures and/or further sustained financial
support from the government, TfL is likely to be able to maintain
financial flexibility and debt metrics consistent with a Aa3 rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN
Downward pressure on the rating could result from a high likelihood that
funding support from the government and/or TfL's expenditure savings
will only partially offset the persistent revenue shortfall in the near
and medium term, likely leading to a higher debt burden and eroded
cash buffers.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207,
and Mass Transit Enterprises Methodology published in December 2017 and
available at www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1105431.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
