Moody's places Tullow's ratings on review for downgrade

London, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Tullow Oil plc ("Tullow" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's has also placed on review for downgrade the B2 rating of the outstanding $1,700 million backed senior secured notes due in 2026 and the Caa2 rating on the $800 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2025. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from positive.

Today's rating action is primarily driven by Moody's downgrade and placing on review for further downgrade of Government of Ghana long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa2 from Caa1. Moody's also lowered Ghana's local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings to respectively B2 and B3, from B1 and B2. For additional information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to the related announcement: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_469810. Today's action on Tullow's ratings also reflects the company's limited scope to reduce its reliance on Ghanaian operations in the near-term, given that the contemplated merger with Capricorn Energy plc is no longer expected to go ahead.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ghana currently accounts for around 70% of Tullow's oil production and 2P oil reserves, and as such the company has a large operational concentration to Ghana. As a result, Moody's believes that the creditworthiness of the company cannot be completely delinked from that of the Government of Ghana. However, Tullow's B3 CFR is two-notches above the sovereign rating of Ghana owing to the degree of insulation from a deteriorating sovereign due to the company's (i) offshore production and direct sales of crude oil outside of the African continent, (ii) no exposure to foreign exchange risk supported by US dollar revenues, (iii) established and diversified financing framework, completely independent of the Ghanaian domestic banking system and (iv) protection from adverse changes in tax regimes and capital controls through stabilisation clauses included in the existing petroleum agreements.

Moody's expects the review to be completed upon completion of the review of the sovereign rating. The review will focus on the rationale of the sovereign rating and final local and foreign currency ceilings. Moody's will continue to assess whether the two notches difference between Tullow's CFR and the sovereign rating remains appropriate and whether the rating on the senior secured notes should be capped by the ceilings.

The ratings are currently on review for downgrade. Prior to the ratings review process and under the assumption that the contemplated merger with Capricorn Energy plc would go ahead, Moody's said that an upgrade of Tullow's ratings would require the company to build a solid operational track record in Egypt, coupled with sustainable strong operational performance in Ghana. Further positive rating pressure would also require rising operating profitability and improving FCF generation accompanied by a strong liquidity profile. Finally, for an upgrade Moody's would require larger production scale and substantial deleveraging, such that E&P debt to average daily production falls below $30,000 and retained cash flow to gross debt improves to at least 15%.

Prior to the rating review process, Moody's said that Tullow's ratings could come under negative pressure if the company's E&P debt to total average daily production remains sustainably above $60,000 or if retained cash flow to debt falls below 10%. Weakening liquidity including a failure to address the 2025 maturities at least 12 months in advance could also lead to a downgrade. Tullow's ratings could be under negative pressure also following a downgrade of Ghana's sovereign rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Tullow Oil plc is a UK-based independent exploration and production oil and gas company, with producing assets located in Ghana, Gabon and Cote d'Ivoire, and contingent resources in Kenya and Guyana. The company holds over 30 licenses across 8 countries and produced around 61 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first six months of 2022. Tullow Oil plc is listed on the London, Irish and Ghana Stock Exchanges.

