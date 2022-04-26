Moody's places Twitter's Ba2 ratings on review for downgrade following agreement to be acquired by Musk for $44 billion

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Twitter, Inc.'s (Twitter) credit ratings on review for downgrade following the agreement to be acquired by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share or about $44 billion in total value, in a leveraged buyout financed with a combination of cash and debt. The review impacts the company's Ba2 rated senior unsecured notes, its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and its Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The review is based upon the plan for the funded debt portion of the acquisition which includes $12.5 billion of new debt which would result in a material weakening of credit metrics, as well as governance considerations. The review will focus on the new capital structure and its impact on credit metrics and cash flow, and it will also focus on strategic changes to the social media platform and the company's financial flexibility to invest for growth in the future. The current SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Twitter has a strong niche position and brand in social networking, with a user base of 217 million monetizable daily active users worldwide. The company benefits from global reach and an ability to target audiences across demographics and interests, offering advertisers a compelling platform as they further shift ad dollars to digital and mobile platforms and services and away from traditional advertising.

On April 25, 2022, Twitter's board of directors agreed to be acquired by Elon Musk for the $54.20 per share he had previously offered on April 14th, when Musk made an unsolicited offer to acquire Twitter and to take the social media company private. Musk, the chief executive of electric car manufacturer Tesla, Inc. (Ba1 positive) and reportedly the world's richest person, already acquired 9.2% of Twitter. The offer for the remaining 90.8% of Twitter shares, which Musk said is his "best and final" proposal, represented a 54% premium to the share price before he began investing in the company, according to his Securities and Exchange Commission filing. As he already purchased 9.2% of Twitter, it will cost Musk about $39 billion to acquire the rest of the shares plus closing costs, plus there would be a strong chance he would have to repay or refinance the company's existing senior unsecured notes and convertible debt due to change in control provisions. Twitter's year-end 2021 cash and short-term investments balance was $8.4 billion proforma for the $1 billion proceeds from the sale of MoPub in January and its $1 billion notes issuance in March. That balance excludes year-to-date cash flows and share repurchase activity under its $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program.

Musk has stated in a filing that as part of the acquisition financing there would be new debt of $12.5 billion, which will add considerable leverage as it is materially higher than the $5.29 billion of reported debt as of December 31, 2021 proforma for the $1 billion of new notes issued in Q1 '22. Current proforma gross Moody's adjusted leverage is already high for the Ba2 rating level at about 5.8x. Twitter's senior unsecured Ba2-rated debt -- $700 million due 2027 and $1 billion due 2030 – are high-yield covenant-lite - meaning that not only do they not have financial maintenance covenants, there are also no covenants on restricted payments or unsecured debt incurrence. However, they do have change of control protections that are triggered when an investor acquires more than half the company's shares and if both Moody's and S&P lower the company's credit ratings no later than 60 days after the change of control event. It requires the company to offer to repurchase the notes at 101% of their face value. The company also has convertible senior unsecured notes which Moody's does not rate, of which $1.15 billion mature in 2024 and also have change of control provisions. Therefore, we believe that the $12.5 billion represents the entirety of the proposed new funded debt structure for the company at closing.

When considering the company's current net cash position, it is likely that the agreed transaction would also materially reduce the amount of cash on hand, essentially using much of it to fund the transaction. Musk's planned financing for the transaction includes $13 billion in financing as follows: (a) a senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $6.5 billion, (b) a senior secured revolving facility in an aggregate committed amount of $500 million (Moody's presumes it is unfunded at close), (c) a senior secured bridge loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $3 billion and (d) a senior unsecured bridge loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $3 billion. Musk also intends to raise another $12.5 billion to help fund his equity contribution in the form of a margin loan. Assuming this loan has no recourse to Twitter, but only to securities owned by Musk, it likely would not be considered as part of the credit analysis of Twitter.

Musk cited strategic objectives as part of his offer, including: "global free speech as a societal imperative for a functioning democracy;" "platform health and improving the signal-to noise ratio;" and "revamping Twitter Blue and exploring other non-advertising initiatives." Moody's believes that any success in improving the company's operations and diversifying the company beyond its heavy reliance on advertising, from which it generates about 89% of revenue, would be credit positive. Twitter's governance risk is moderately negative (G-3). The company's present management and board of directors have a track record of sustaining moderately conservative financial policies. However, the company faces challenging regulatory and political relationships, exhibits weak transparency and has no stated credit metric targets. Elon Musk plans to acquire all of Twitter and take the company private, making Musk the only shareholder. It is unclear what impact, if any, this will have on Twitter's operating policies, but given the committed financing package, the company's financial policies will be more aggressive and with a single shareholder, there is greater risk associated with a controlled board.

Like its social media competitors, Twitter faces risk from potential legislative changes to third-party content liability protection and data privacy laws that could hurt its business. There is a complex and evolving regulatory landscape around social media in both the US and abroad, with governments trying to protect personal data and block manipulation of social networks by bad actors. Concerns over censorship could also affect use or lead to political pressure. Twitter is also highly exposed to social risks stemming from data breaches and platform manipulation by bad actors. To prevent manipulation of its platform, Twitter is investing heavily in removing spam accounts, fake news and other manipulative or abusive content.

The review will focus on the new capital structure and its impact on credit metrics and cash flow, and it will also focus on strategic changes to the social media platform and the company's financial flexibility to invest for growth in the future.

