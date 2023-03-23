Moody's places UNE EPM Telecomunicaciones under review for downgrade

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed UNE EPM Telecomunicaciones, S.A.'s ("Tigo UNE") Baa3 long-term issuer rating under review for downgrade. The outlook was changed to rating under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The review for downgrade reflects Tigo UNE´s tight liquidity position when considering upcoming debt maturities, costs associated with spectrum renewal currently under way and capex deployment needs. The action also considers the increasing competition in the Colombian market, the company´s persistently weak profitability when compared to peers in the same rating category, despite the positive trend in subscriber growth.

Moody's believes that the company's operating performance will continue to be pressured by the intense competition in the Colombian market as well as the country´s challenging economic environment. In 2022 operating performance showed positive momentum, with service revenue growing 11% and mobile customer base reaching 11 million. Over the next two years, although Moody's expects this positive subscriber growth trend to continue, Moody´s Adjusted EBITDA margin should remain just below 30% as ARPU recovery will not be enough to fully offset the competitive impact on profitability. Free cash flow generation is expected to continue to be negative over the next two years as high capex investments required to expand and enhance the network and solidify market share will consume all internal cash generation. Moody's expects leverage also to increase in 2023 to 2.5x, from 2.3x at year-end 2022. Moody's estimates the company to have approximately $74 million (COP354 billion) in cash on hand as of March 2023. Maturities over the course of 2023 amount to approximately $49 million (COP235 billion), with the bulk of it due in 4Q23. Spectrum renewal negotiations are still under way, cost and timing of payments are still undefined but should further pressure the company's liquidity.

Moody's review for downgrade will focus on the company's ability to reinforce its liquidity position, liability management plans as well as its strategy to improve its competitive position and ability to expand operating margins. The review will also take into consideration Tigo UNE´s shareholders ability and willingness to support the company´s strategic plan and liability management efforts.

Tigo UNE is owned by Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Ba1 stable) and Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P (Baa3 stable) a wholly owned subsidiary of the City of Medellin (Baa2 stable). Tigo UNE is controlled by Millicom, which holds the majority of voting shares. Despite the size and importance of its shareholders, Tigo UNE´s rating does not consider any formal support or rating uplift from its ownership structure.

An upgrade is unlikely at this point given the ongoing review for downgrade. However, Moody´s could stabilize the rating outlook if there is strong evidence that the company will be able to convert the positive momentum in subscriber growth into sustained improvement in profitability over the rating horizon, while maintaining leverage below 2.5x and interest coverage measured by (EBITDA-CAPEX)/Interest Expense at 2.5x or higher on a sustained basis. In addition, the company needs to demonstrate adequate liquidity and the ability to secure financing to timely meet upcoming debt amortization and capex needs.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity is expected to remain weak due to persistent negative free cash flow generation driven by continued low profitability and high capex needs, including spectrum renewal requirements. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company is not able to demonstrate the ability to secure financing to meet 2023 obligations or leverage is expected to remain at a level higher than 2.5x without a clear path for deleveraging.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tigo UNE is a leading, integrated telecommunications provider in Colombia offering mobile, fixed, pay TV and B2B services. The company is Colombia's third largest mobile operator with over 12 million subscribers. Tigo UNE is Millicom's second largest market in terms of revenues, accounting for about 20% of consolidated revenue and about 15% of consolidated EBITDA in 2022. Tigo UNE generated revenue of about $1.13 billion and Moody´s adjusted EBITDA of $334 million in 2022.

