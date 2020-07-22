Moody's places Uniti's ratings on review for upgrade

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed all ratings for Uniti Group
Inc. (Uniti) on review for upgrade. The full list of review
actions is detailed below. The outlook was revised to ratings under
review from negative.
The review for upgrade reflects the June 2020 court approved bankruptcy
plan of Windstream Services, LLC (Windstream, WR), Uniti's
largest tenant and main source of revenue. Windstream is expected
to exit bankruptcy in late August or September 2020 with about a $4
billion reduction in funded debt, significantly lower interest expense
and renegotiated master lease agreements with Uniti that will benefit
both companies. The current Windstream master lease agreement will
be bifurcated into two master lease agreements under the renegotiated
terms and will be comprised of a consumer ILEC network lease agreement
with Windstream and a CLEC network lease agreement with Windstream.
The credit profile of Uniti will continue to be significantly influenced
by Windstream's credit profile until Uniti can broadly diversify its sources
of revenue and EBITDA.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Uniti Group Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ca (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Uniti Group Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Prior to review for upgrade, Uniti's Caa2 corporate family rating
reflects its continuing reliance upon Windstream for about 66%
of its revenue and a greater percentage of EBITDA. The degree of
linkage between Uniti's credit profile and Windstream will only meaningfully
diverge when Uniti diversifies its revenue stream. Windstream has
been operating under US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since February
2019 and is now expected to exit from bankruptcy in late August or September
under a court approved reorganization plan. Uniti's current
rating also contemplates the company's high leverage (Moody's adjusted)
and its negative free cash flow as a result of its dividend payout and
capital intensity. Offsetting these limiting factors are Uniti's
stable and predictable revenue and its high margins. Uniti's acquisitions
of fiber networks in recent years have aided nominal revenue diversification,
and its June 2020 sale of tower assets supports liquidity. However,
Uniti's financial policy, specifically its need to employ debt to
fund M&A and meet future capital investment commitments under renegotiated
terms of master lease agreements with Windstream, its minimum dividend
required to maintain REIT status and high leverage constrain the company's
rating.
Uniti's May 2020 renegotiated and court approved master lease agreements
with Windstream strengthen contract terms and improve the certainty of
future cash flow given Windstream's restructured balance sheet and
improved liquidity at bankruptcy exit. Obligors under the renegotiated
leases will now include Windstream and certain direct and indirect subsidiaries,
as well as the current obligor, Windstream Holdings, Inc.
(Windstream Parent), the holding company parent of Windstream.
The renegotiated leases will be cross-guaranteed and cross-defaulted
unless Windstream ceases to be the tenant. The bifurcation into
a consumer ILEC network lease and a CLEC network lease could facilitate
the potential future sale of Windstream businesses focused on these different
end markets.
The annual lease payment Uniti currently receives from Windstream Parent
under the renegotiated master lease agreements remains unchanged.
Additionally, Uniti will pay approximately $490 million to
Windstream under a cash settlement assuming quarterly installments over
five years. Further, Uniti is expected to invest up to $1.75
billion of growth capital improvements, mainly upgrades of copper
networks to fiber in Windstream's consumer ILEC footprint,
over a period of 10 years. Uniti will earn a lease yield of 8%,
subject to a 0.5% annual escalator, on those cumulative
investments through the April 2030 initial term. These lessor-provided
investments will benefit Windstream's competitive position as it
pursues additional fiber-based network upgrades to the same leasehold
assets itself. Moody's believes the renegotiated terms of
these lease agreements will benefit the credit profiles of both companies
if Windstream's post-bankruptcy execution strategy can deliver
market share capture in both its primarily consumer-based rural
ILEC footprint and in its enterprise and wholesale end markets over the
next three years.
Moody's review will focus on Windstream's capital structure
at bankruptcy exit, the stronger contract terms under the renegotiated
leases Uniti will have with Windstream at the time of that exit and Uniti's
financial policies and financial flexibility.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Uniti Group Inc. is a publicly traded, real estate investment
trust (REIT) that was spun off from Windstream Holdings, Inc.
in April of 2015. The majority of Uniti's assets are comprised
of a physical distribution network of copper, fiber optic cables,
utility poles and real estate which are under long term, exclusive
master lease to Windstream. Over time, Uniti has acquired
additional fiber assets that it operates as a standalone carrier,
serving enterprise and communications customers.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Neil Mack, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
