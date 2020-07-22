Moody's places Uniti's ratings on review for upgrade

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed all ratings for Uniti Group Inc. (Uniti) on review for upgrade. The full list of review actions is detailed below. The outlook was revised to ratings under review from negative.

The review for upgrade reflects the June 2020 court approved bankruptcy plan of Windstream Services, LLC (Windstream, WR), Uniti's largest tenant and main source of revenue. Windstream is expected to exit bankruptcy in late August or September 2020 with about a $4 billion reduction in funded debt, significantly lower interest expense and renegotiated master lease agreements with Uniti that will benefit both companies. The current Windstream master lease agreement will be bifurcated into two master lease agreements under the renegotiated terms and will be comprised of a consumer ILEC network lease agreement with Windstream and a CLEC network lease agreement with Windstream. The credit profile of Uniti will continue to be significantly influenced by Windstream's credit profile until Uniti can broadly diversify its sources of revenue and EBITDA.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Uniti Group Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ca (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Uniti Group Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Prior to review for upgrade, Uniti's Caa2 corporate family rating reflects its continuing reliance upon Windstream for about 66% of its revenue and a greater percentage of EBITDA. The degree of linkage between Uniti's credit profile and Windstream will only meaningfully diverge when Uniti diversifies its revenue stream. Windstream has been operating under US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since February 2019 and is now expected to exit from bankruptcy in late August or September under a court approved reorganization plan. Uniti's current rating also contemplates the company's high leverage (Moody's adjusted) and its negative free cash flow as a result of its dividend payout and capital intensity. Offsetting these limiting factors are Uniti's stable and predictable revenue and its high margins. Uniti's acquisitions of fiber networks in recent years have aided nominal revenue diversification, and its June 2020 sale of tower assets supports liquidity. However, Uniti's financial policy, specifically its need to employ debt to fund M&A and meet future capital investment commitments under renegotiated terms of master lease agreements with Windstream, its minimum dividend required to maintain REIT status and high leverage constrain the company's rating.

Uniti's May 2020 renegotiated and court approved master lease agreements with Windstream strengthen contract terms and improve the certainty of future cash flow given Windstream's restructured balance sheet and improved liquidity at bankruptcy exit. Obligors under the renegotiated leases will now include Windstream and certain direct and indirect subsidiaries, as well as the current obligor, Windstream Holdings, Inc. (Windstream Parent), the holding company parent of Windstream. The renegotiated leases will be cross-guaranteed and cross-defaulted unless Windstream ceases to be the tenant. The bifurcation into a consumer ILEC network lease and a CLEC network lease could facilitate the potential future sale of Windstream businesses focused on these different end markets.

The annual lease payment Uniti currently receives from Windstream Parent under the renegotiated master lease agreements remains unchanged. Additionally, Uniti will pay approximately $490 million to Windstream under a cash settlement assuming quarterly installments over five years. Further, Uniti is expected to invest up to $1.75 billion of growth capital improvements, mainly upgrades of copper networks to fiber in Windstream's consumer ILEC footprint, over a period of 10 years. Uniti will earn a lease yield of 8%, subject to a 0.5% annual escalator, on those cumulative investments through the April 2030 initial term. These lessor-provided investments will benefit Windstream's competitive position as it pursues additional fiber-based network upgrades to the same leasehold assets itself. Moody's believes the renegotiated terms of these lease agreements will benefit the credit profiles of both companies if Windstream's post-bankruptcy execution strategy can deliver market share capture in both its primarily consumer-based rural ILEC footprint and in its enterprise and wholesale end markets over the next three years.

Moody's review will focus on Windstream's capital structure at bankruptcy exit, the stronger contract terms under the renegotiated leases Uniti will have with Windstream at the time of that exit and Uniti's financial policies and financial flexibility.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Uniti Group Inc. is a publicly traded, real estate investment trust (REIT) that was spun off from Windstream Holdings, Inc. in April of 2015. The majority of Uniti's assets are comprised of a physical distribution network of copper, fiber optic cables, utility poles and real estate which are under long term, exclusive master lease to Windstream. Over time, Uniti has acquired additional fiber assets that it operates as a standalone carrier, serving enterprise and communications customers.

