Moody's places Univar Solutions Inc.'s Ba2 CFR under review for downgrade

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Univar Solutions Inc.'s ("Univar") Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) under review for downgrade. The review follows the announcement by the company that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Apollo Global Management for an enterprise value of $8.1 billion, including Univar's debt. However, Moody's affirmed the Ba2 senior secured rating and B1 senior unsecured rating on expectations that the existing debt will be repaid at the close of the transaction. We will withdraw the ratings on the existing debt once the transaction closes. The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

Univar's board has approved the transaction, but it is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Upon completion of the deal, Univar Solutions will become a privately held company. The $8.1 billion transaction will be funded with $3.8 billion of equity provided by Apollo Fund and a minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The rest will be financed by a committed debt package, consisting of a $2.1 billion senior secured term loan, a $2.0 billion senior secured bridge loan facility, and a $1.4 billion senior secured asset-based revolving facility.

"The review for downgrade reflects nearly doubling of Univar's debt and change in ownership that will lead to a different financial policy and targets given the additional debt in the proposed capital structure," said Anastasija Johnson, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer at Moody's Investors Service.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Univar Solutions Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2

....Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Univar Solutions Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Univar Solutions Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The placement of Univar's CFR under review for downgrade reflects expected increase in debt and weaker credit metrics following the LBO. Based on the transaction value and a $3.8 billion equity contribution (nearly 47% of the transaction value), the company would have approximately $4.3 billion of debt post LBO vs $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA would increase to 4.4x times pro forma for the acquisition from 2.6x times at the end of December 2022, while interest coverage and cash flow generation will decline given current higher interest rate environment and higher debt. The review will focus on credit metrics following the transaction as well as financial policy and governance. We expect Univar's current debt to be repaid and ratings will be withdrawn once the debt is repaid.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings will be updated once the review is completed. Instrument ratings could change depending on the final capital structure of the transaction.

Univar Solutions Inc. is one of the largest global chemical and ingredient distributors and providers of related services, operating hundreds of distribution facilities to service a diverse set of customers end markets in the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. Univar Solutions' top 10 customers account for roughly 6% of sales, while its top 20 suppliers represent roughly 40% of its total chemical expenditures. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, the publicly-traded company generated approximately $11.5 billion in revenue.

