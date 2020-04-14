Moody's places Valid's Ba2/Aa3.br ratings on review for downgrade

Sao Paulo, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina, ("Moody's") today
placed the Ba2 global scale and Aa3.br national scale corporate
family ratings of VALID S.A. ("Valid") on review
for downgrade.
The review for downgrade of Valid's ratings reflects the current uncertainties
related to the coronavirus outbreak and its impacts on the company's
operations and liquidity.
Issuer: VALID S.A.
Ratings placed on review for downgrade: Corporate Family Rating
Ba2/Aa3.br
Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. More specifically, Valid's
operations will be negatively impacted by the shut-down of some
of its operating sites in the identification division (issuance of I.D.s
and driver´s license) in Brazil and in the US. If prolonged,
the shut-downs may hurt Valid's cash generation and liquidity.
As of December 2019, Valid had over BRL500 million in debt due during
2020 and 2021 and it will see its performance in 2020 additionally affected
by weak economic activity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
The rating review process will focus on: (i) the potential length
and severity of the shut-downs of Valid's operations;
(ii) refinancing activities; and (iii) additional measures to preserve
liquidity and cash collection in case of a continued deterioration of
the operating environment.
Valid's Ba2/Aa3.br ratings reflect the company's diversification
and strong local market position in its operating segments as a service
provider for payments, identification and mobile. Valid is
one of Brazil's leading suppliers of plastic cards for payments,
SIM cards and digital certificates. It is also the fifth-largest
SIM card producer globally. The ratings are also supported by the
company's long-term client relationships with financial institutions,
state governments, and telecommunications companies, and increased
diversification of customers. The growth of value-added
products in Valid's product portfolio over the past few years, namely
data management services, proprietary software and applications
is an additional credit positive. Finally, the ratings incorporate
the company's adequate leverage and stable cash flow generation.
On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by (i) Valid's small
size in comparison with global business services peers; (ii) the
still challenging operating performance outlook, especially for
SIM cards; (iii) its relative reliance on a small group of large
clients in banking, government and telecom; and (iv) the relatively
low barriers to entry in the plastic and SIM cards sector, although
the ID system sector has high entry barriers. Risks associated
with the development of new technologies that would make Valid's existing
products obsolete and the company's acquisitive growth strategy are additional
constraining factors. Still, Valid has a proven track record
of quickly adapting its product offering to new technologies and of successfully
integrating acquisitions.
The recent disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak have led to
the shut-down of operating sites in the identification division
in Brazil and in the US. In 2019 this segment composed 56%
of Valid's EBITDA. At the same time Valid will incur the
costs to maintain an adequate capacity for the resumption of such operations.
Additionally, the economic downturn could force local governments
in Brazil to delay payments, putting further pressure on Valid´s
working capital.
In December 2019 Valid's cash position of BRL319 million covered its short-term
debt maturities of BRL253 million by 1.3x. In 2021 the company
has another BRL248 million to amortize. Even with liability management
actions to reduce short-term debt we believe there will remain
considerable amortizations until 2021.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance
deteriorates with total adjusted debt to EBITDA above 3.0x and
negative free cash flow generation without prospects for recovery.
A deterioration in liquidity, the inability to refinance its 2021
debt well-ahead of maturity or sizable debt-financed acquisitions
would also affect the rating negatively. Finally, given the
company's increased dependence on Brazil's regional and local governments
to generate cash, a downgrade of Brazil's sovereign ratings would
result in a downgrade of Valid's ratings.
Although unlikely in the short term, the ratings would experience
upward pressure if the company increases its scale and further diversifies
its geographic and client base while maintaining total adjusted debt to
EBITDA below 2.0x (2.9x in 2019), adjusted EBITA to
interest expense above 4.0x (3.4x in 2019) and healthy liquidity.
An upgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating would also be required for an
upgrade of Valid's ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Valid is a provider
of services, mobile network connectivity, and identification
system. As such, the company is leading supplier of payment
cards, SIM cards and digital certificates in Brazil. The
company is the fifth-largest global producer of SIM cards with
a 8.5% market share, and operations in the Americas,
Europe, Africa and Asia. Valid also provides payment card
and ID solutions for financial institutions and local governments in the
US. In 2019, Valid posted net revenues of BRL2.0 billion
($510 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1%.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations,
operating data, historical performance data, public information,
Moody's information and regulatory filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1220638
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1220636
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 15/04/2019.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Erick Rodrigues
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653