Related Issuers VALID S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: VALID S.A.: Update following outlook change to stable Peer Snapshot: VALID S.A. - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of VALID S.A. Peer Snapshot: VALID S.A. - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Peer Snapshot: VALID S.A. - March 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's places Valid's Ba2/Aa3.br ratings on review for downgrade 14 Apr 2020 Peer Snapshot: VALID S.A. - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Peer Snapshot: VALID S.A. - March 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's places Valid's Ba2/Aa3.br ratings on review for downgrade 14 Apr 2020 Sao Paulo, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina, ("Moody's") today placed the Ba2 global scale and Aa3.br national scale corporate family ratings of VALID S.A. ("Valid") on review for downgrade. The review for downgrade of Valid's ratings reflects the current uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak and its impacts on the company's operations and liquidity. Issuer: VALID S.A. Ratings placed on review for downgrade: Corporate Family Rating Ba2/Aa3.br Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. More specifically, Valid's operations will be negatively impacted by the shut-down of some of its operating sites in the identification division (issuance of I.D.s and driver´s license) in Brazil and in the US. If prolonged, the shut-downs may hurt Valid's cash generation and liquidity. As of December 2019, Valid had over BRL500 million in debt due during 2020 and 2021 and it will see its performance in 2020 additionally affected by weak economic activity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rating review process will focus on: (i) the potential length and severity of the shut-downs of Valid's operations; (ii) refinancing activities; and (iii) additional measures to preserve liquidity and cash collection in case of a continued deterioration of the operating environment. Valid's Ba2/Aa3.br ratings reflect the company's diversification and strong local market position in its operating segments as a service provider for payments, identification and mobile. Valid is one of Brazil's leading suppliers of plastic cards for payments, SIM cards and digital certificates. It is also the fifth-largest SIM card producer globally. The ratings are also supported by the company's long-term client relationships with financial institutions, state governments, and telecommunications companies, and increased diversification of customers. The growth of value-added products in Valid's product portfolio over the past few years, namely data management services, proprietary software and applications is an additional credit positive. Finally, the ratings incorporate the company's adequate leverage and stable cash flow generation. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by (i) Valid's small size in comparison with global business services peers; (ii) the still challenging operating performance outlook, especially for SIM cards; (iii) its relative reliance on a small group of large clients in banking, government and telecom; and (iv) the relatively low barriers to entry in the plastic and SIM cards sector, although the ID system sector has high entry barriers. Risks associated with the development of new technologies that would make Valid's existing products obsolete and the company's acquisitive growth strategy are additional constraining factors. Still, Valid has a proven track record of quickly adapting its product offering to new technologies and of successfully integrating acquisitions. The recent disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak have led to the shut-down of operating sites in the identification division in Brazil and in the US. In 2019 this segment composed 56% of Valid's EBITDA. At the same time Valid will incur the costs to maintain an adequate capacity for the resumption of such operations. Additionally, the economic downturn could force local governments in Brazil to delay payments, putting further pressure on Valid´s working capital. In December 2019 Valid's cash position of BRL319 million covered its short-term debt maturities of BRL253 million by 1.3x. In 2021 the company has another BRL248 million to amortize. Even with liability management actions to reduce short-term debt we believe there will remain considerable amortizations until 2021. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates with total adjusted debt to EBITDA above 3.0x and negative free cash flow generation without prospects for recovery. A deterioration in liquidity, the inability to refinance its 2021 debt well-ahead of maturity or sizable debt-financed acquisitions would also affect the rating negatively. Finally, given the company's increased dependence on Brazil's regional and local governments to generate cash, a downgrade of Brazil's sovereign ratings would result in a downgrade of Valid's ratings. Although unlikely in the short term, the ratings would experience upward pressure if the company increases its scale and further diversifies its geographic and client base while maintaining total adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.0x (2.9x in 2019), adjusted EBITA to interest expense above 4.0x (3.4x in 2019) and healthy liquidity. An upgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating would also be required for an upgrade of Valid's ratings. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Valid is a provider of services, mobile network connectivity, and identification system. As such, the company is leading supplier of payment cards, SIM cards and digital certificates in Brazil. The company is the fifth-largest global producer of SIM cards with a 8.5% market share, and operations in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. Valid also provides payment card and ID solutions for financial institutions and local governments in the US. In 2019, Valid posted net revenues of BRL2.0 billion ($510 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1%. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information. Information types used to prepare the rating are the following: financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations, operating data, historical performance data, public information, Moody's information and regulatory filings. Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432. Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests. Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1220638 for detailed information. Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities' related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1220636 for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related entities and the products/services received. The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 15/04/2019. Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed at least once during every 12-month period. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br for further information. Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com.br for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Erick Rodrigues

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

