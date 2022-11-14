Moody's places Vantage Towers' Baa3 Ratings On Review For Downgrade

London, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating for Vantage Towers AG ("Vantage Towers") on review for downgrade. At the same time, the senior unsecured debt ratings of Baa3 as well as the (P)Baa3 for the senior unsecured MTN programme at Vantage Towers have also been placed on review for downgrade. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

The review for downgrade is prompted by Vodafone Group Plc's (Vodafone, Baa2 stable, 81.7% owner of Vantage Towers) announcement that it has entered into a co-control partnership with GIP and KKR (the "Consortium") for Vantage Towers. Vodafone's 81.7% equity stake in Vantage Towers will be placed into a Joint Venture (JV) with the Consortium. The JV will be levered up with EUR1.6 billion of debt, and will also receive EUR4.7 billion of cash from the Consortium. The JV will then use these funds to make the bid for listed minorities. The Consortium has committed to building a 32%-40% stake in the JV pending take-up of the bid for minorities and has the intention to increase its JV stake to 50%. Vodafone will retain co-control of Vantage Towers. However, the business will be de-consolidated from Vodafone. Transaction is subject to customary anti-trust and FDI approvals, and expected to close in the first half of 2023.

While the terms of the debt at the JV entity are unclear and also whether it will be eventually down-streamed to the Vantage Towers level, the direct or indirect debt burden for Vantage Towers is set to increase upon conclusion of this transaction. The conclusion of the review is likely to result in either a confirmation of Vantage Towers's issuer rating at the current Baa3 level or a downgrade that Moody's would expect to be limited to one notch to Ba1. Moody's will aim to conclude the review on or before transaction closing subject to receiving the necessary details to complete its analysis.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In its review, Moody's will be assessing in detail (1) the terms of the EUR1.6 billion of debt to be issued at the JV entity - whether it will carry some form of ringfencing to Vantage Towers's debt or some or all of this JV debt will eventually be down-streamed to the Vantage Towers level; (2) Vantage Towers's medium term target leverage and financial policy; (3) liquidity of the group in the light of increased debt burden and (4) any changes to the company's medium term growth plan following the change in ownership.

Simplistically, including the EUR1.6 billion of debt in its analysis, Moody's anticipates the group's leverage (Moody's adjusted, excluding equity accounted income from EBITDA) to increase from 4.8x to 6.5x on a pro-forma basis expected for FY2023. Vantage Towers's current financial policy outlines a maximum net reported leverage ceiling of 5.5x, that represented over EUR1 billion debt capacity on top of its net reported leverage of 3.5x at the end of FY2022 to invest in organic or inorganic opportunities. However, with this transaction the company's reported net leverage could rise exhausting the headroom the company had created for future M&A. It's not clear at this stage, if the company will focus on de-leveraging over the medium term facilitated by EBITDA growth or whether debt-financed M&A could be a possibility that could derail de-leveraging. Upon transaction closing, the JV intends to pay annual dividends going forward from excess cash flow.

The fact that Vodafone's ownership will dilute from 82% to 50% is credit negative for Vantage Towers. However, this is to an extent offset by the fact that Vodafone and the Consortium will be co-controlling Vantage Towers with balanced governance rights and extensive equal veto rights. Vodafone will continue to remain the anchor tenant of Vantage Towers and Moody's expects the MSA terms to remain largely unchanged.

Moody's currently anticipates that the completion of this transaction will likely trigger a change of control for Vantage Towers's existing bonds. The change of control period will be 90 days upon transaction closing. Put event for the bonds will only occur if during the change of control period, a rating agency downgrades Vantage Towers's ratings to non-investment grade. Moody's aims to conclude its review at or before transaction closing.

Vantage Towers ratings continue to reflect its strong position as a large and geographically well-diversified tower company in Europe and in a market with high barriers to entry for competitors and high barriers to exit for customers; its good earnings and cash flow predictability, predominantly supported by the anchor long-term service contracts with Vodafone; the expectation of EBITDA growth, driven by site additions, improving tenancy ratios and operational efficiencies; the good value creation potential of its co-controlled businesses in Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited (Cornerstone, 50%) and Infrastructure Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT, 33.2%), although both will continue to carry ring-fenced reported net debt leverage of 3.0x - 4.0x (excluding leases) and 5.0x- 6.0x, respectively.

However, Vantage Towers' rating will remain constrained by its currently high customer concentration in Vodafone; its short history of operating as a separate entity; the expectation of negative free cash flow (FCF) as a result of its capital-intensive model and planned dividend payments, despite supportive cash dividends from INWIT and Cornerstone.

Before the ratings review, downward rating pressure could have risen if Vantage Towers significantly underperformed compared to its current business plan and medium term growth targets; the credit quality of its key customer and majority owner, Vodafone, weakened sustainably; and its Moody's adjusted gross leverage increased to over 6.0x on a sustained basis or its financial policy leverage ceiling ratio is revised to become more aggressive.

Before the ratings review, upward rating pressure could have developed over time if Vantage Towers established a track record of operating as an independent company with continued growth in revenue and EBITDA, supported by improving tenancy ratios as well as an increasing share of revenues from customers other than Vodafone; and conservatized its financial policy leverage ceiling ratio from the current 5.5x (company reported net leverage) such that it can sustainably maintain Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of around or below 4.75x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Vantage Towers AG is a leading tower infrastructure company in Europe with reported revenues and EBITDA of EUR1.02 billion and EUR543 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gunjan Dixit

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

