Moody's places Vistra's ratings on review for upgrade

Singapore, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed under review for upgrade (1) Vistra Group Holdings (BVI) I Limited's B2 corporate family rating (CFR); and (2) the B2 ratings of the senior secured first lien term loan and revolving credit facility which are co-borrowed by Vistra, Stiphout Finance LLC and Stiphout Finance B.V.

Moody's has also changed the outlook of Vistra Group Holdings (BVI) I Limited to ratings under review from stable. The outlook of Stiphout Finance LLC is ratings under review.

This rating action follows (1) the announcement of the USD1.66 billion acquisition financing on 16 March 2023 by BPEA EQT to complete Thevelia Holdings Limited's (Tricor, B2 review for upgrade) proposed acquisition of Vistra and refinance the latter's outstanding debt of $1.05 billion; and (2) Moody's rating action to place Tricor's ratings under review for upgrade on 20 March. For additional details on the rationale for Tricor's rating action, please refer to the press release https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/400320.

"The rating action on Vistra mirrors our rating action on Tricor. This reflects our view that the credit quality of these two entities will be closely linked after the transaction since Vistra will become a 100%-owned subsidiary of Tricor and the operating cash flows generated by Vistra will be critical to service the group's external debts that will reside at Tricor. Also, Vistra and its material subsidiaries will be guarantors to the borrowings at Tricor," says Hui Ting Sim, a Moody's AVP-Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Post-transaction, Moody's estimates that Vistra's EBITDA will account for at least 60% of the combined entity and will be a key driver of the latter's credit quality. There will be no external borrowings at Vistra after part of the proceeds from the acquisition financing raised at Tricor are used to repay Vistra's existing term loans. Nonetheless, Vistra's financial policy, and hence its credit metrics, will be dictated by Tricor since Vistra will effectively be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tricor after the transaction closes. Moody's expects most of the free cash flows generated at Vistra will be distributed to service interest and debt amortization payments at Tricor.

Vistra achieved year-on-year revenue growth of 9.0% on a constant-currency basis in 2022 despite economic uncertainties caused by the rising interest rate environment. Actual revenue growth was lower at 2.7%, because of foreign currency fluctuations against the US dollar during the period.

Moody's expects Vistra's revenue growth to remain strong at 5%-10% over the next 12-18 months based on the agency's expectation that the company can increase prices given the mostly non-discretionary but rather complex nature of its services. Furthermore, the combined entity of Vistra and Tricor will have bigger scale and a stronger position in the trust and corporate services (TCS) sector, which will boost Vistra's bargaining power with clients.

Lower economic growth, rising inflation and a shortage of professionals pose risks to Vistra's profit margins. However, Moody's expects the company's ability to increase prices, its relatively flexible cost structure as well as the cost optimization initiatives being undertaken with the transaction will continue to support a high EBITDA margin of around 34%-37% for Vistra over the next two years.

After the closing of the transaction, an upgrade of Tricor's ratings will trigger an upgrade of Vistra's rating given the close credit links between the two entities. On the other hand, Vistra's ratings could be confirmed if Tricor's ratings are confirmed because the transaction fails to complete, or is completed with significantly more unfavorable terms and conditions than Moody's expectation.

Vistra's ratings continue to reflect its leading market position in the TCS industry supported by longstanding relationships with a diversified client base, and its high revenue and cash flow visibility. However, these strengths are counterbalanced by Vistra's exposure to legal and reputational risks arising from its responsibility to navigate complex regulatory, reporting and tax requirements in different jurisdictions. Furthermore, the company is effectively controlled by a private equity fund that indicates a more aggressive financial policy to maximize value for shareholders.

LIQUIDITY

Vistra has very good liquidity. The company held cash and cash equivalents of $115.5 million as of 31 December 2022. Absent the transaction, Moody's estimates that Vistra's cash flow from operations of about $180 million will be more than sufficient to cover its capital spending of $60 million and debt amortization payments of $8.6 million over the next 18 months. Pro forma for the transaction, Moody's expects Vistra will continue to have very good liquidity as part of the proceeds from the new borrowings raised at Tricor will be channeled to Vistra to fully repay its existing term loans.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assessment of Vistra's exposure to governance risk remains unchanged at highly negative (G-4). The transaction will result in Vistra being a subsidiary of Tricor, but Tricor remains effectively controlled by Baring Private Equity Asia. The private equity business model typically involves a more aggressive financial policy and highly leveraged capital structure to extract value through debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Vistra Group Holdings (BVI) I Limited (Vistra) is a provider of TCS for companies (private companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, and listed companies), high-net-worth individuals and funds. Around 36% of its gross fees for the nine months that ended September 2022 were generated in Asia; 30% in Europe; 21% in the UK, the Channel Islands and the Middle East; and the remaining in the Americas. The company was established in 2015 by the affiliates of Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) to complete its $1.4 billion acquisition of Vistra and Orangefield Group (Orangefield).

