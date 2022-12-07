Moody's places Vivint's B2 CFR and other credit ratings on review for upgrade on news of acquisition by NRG

$3.1 billion of rated debt on review for upgrade

New York, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Vivint Smart Home, Inc.'s ("Vivint") B2 corporate family rating and B2-PD probability of default rating and APX Group, Inc's B1 senior secured bank credit facility rating and Caa1 senior unsecured rating on review for upgrade. The outlook was revised to rating under review from stable.

Yesterday NRG Energy, Inc. ("NRG", Ba1 stable) announced that it has agreed to purchase Vivint for approximately $5.2 billion, with financial closing expected in the first quarter of 2023. Requisite shareholder approval from both companies has been obtained.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating review reflects Moody's anticipation that, following the close of the acquisition by NRG, some or all of Vivint's $2.7 billion of funded debt will likely remain an obligation of NRG with or without the explicit support of NRG. If rated Vivint debt remains outstanding after the purchase closes, it would benefit from the positive credit impact of NRG as a potential source of debt service, whether or not NRG provides explicit support such as a guarantee. Moody's expects to conclude the review once NRG's plan for the Vivint debt is announced or effected. If the debt is repaid Moody's expects to withdraw Vivint's ratings.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The ratings could be upgraded, likely by multiple notches, if NRG assumes Vivint's debt. The ratings could also be upgraded if Moody's anticipates: 1) Vivint's revenue growth is sustained at 10% or better, and; 2) GAAP-based free cash flow as a percentage of debt is sustained in the mid-single-digits.

Given the rating under review for upgrade, a negative rating action is not considered likely in the near term. However, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects: 1) positive revenue or attrition trends will reverse themselves, or 2); free cash flow on a GAAP basis approaches breakeven.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

…Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: APX Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (dba Vivint; NYSE: VVNT) provides alarm monitoring and home automation services to more than 1.9 million residential subscribers in the US. Vivint is the second-largest provider of home security and automation services, behind The ADT Security Corporation (a subsidiary of Prime Security Services Borrower, LLC, B1 positive). Moody's expects Vivint will generate 2022 revenue approaching $1.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Stuebe

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

