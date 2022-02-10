Moody's places Vivo Energy's Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade

London, 10 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Vivo Energy Plc (Viva Energy) and the Baa3 guaranteed senior unsecured notes issued by Vivo Energy Investments B.V. on review for downgrade. The outlook has changed to ratings under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's action follows the announcement made by Vivo Energy on 20th January confirming that its shareholders had approved a cash offer from VIP II Blue B.V. (a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Vitol Investment Partnership II Limited) to sell the entire issued share capital of Vivo Energy excluding the 36% stake which was already owned by the Vitol Group. The offer, which values Vivo Energy at $2.3 billion, will be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022 once sanctioned by the court.

The review for downgrade reflects the uncertainty on Vivo Energy's credit profile as a result of the transaction and change in ownership to a more concentrated shareholding structure. The review will focus on the credit linkages between Vivo Energy and Vitol Group as well as how the transaction will be funded and if there is additional debt that Vivo Energy will need to support outside of the restricted group. Additional governance considerations will include understanding how Vivo Energy's financial policies and growth strategies may evolve in the future with the Vitol Group being the controlling shareholder. Moody's notes that Vivo Energy will be privately held after the transaction is completed and will no longer have ready access to the public equity market.

Moody's adjusted gross leverage as measured by debt/EBITDA was 2.1x as of the last 12 months to June 2021, down from 2.6x at the end of 2020 fiscal year but above 1.9x in 2019, demonstrating Vivo Energy's recovery momentum towards pre-pandemic levels. Moody's forecasts Vivo Energy's performance during the second half of 2021 to be strong, which will improve the company's liquidity and reduce gross leverage to around 2.0x in 2021 and below 2.0x in 2022 assuming no impact from the proposed transaction.

Factors will be updated following the conclusion of the review. Moody's review will focus on the potential implications of the transaction, including Vivo Energy's change in ownership, credit linkages between Vivo Energy and Vitol and consequences on Vivo Energy's financial policies and strategy.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Possible Downgrade:

..Issuer: Vivo Energy Plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

..Issuer: Vivo Energy Investments B.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vivo Energy Investments B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Vivo Energy Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Iker Ballestero Barrutia, +971 (423) 795-21.

COMPANY PROFILE

Vivo Energy is a leading retailer and distributor of Shell and Engen-branded fuel and lubricants in Africa. As of 30 June 2021, it had a network of more than 2,400 retail site stations (leading market position on Shell brands, with an average market share of 20%; Engen brands have no. 2 to no. 4 market positions) in 23 African countries for its retail customers and commercial clients in industries such as transportation, mining, aviation, marine, construction and power-generation.

