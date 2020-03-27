Moody's places Volkswagen Financial Services AG's A3 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for
downgrade the A3 senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of Volkswagen
Financial Services AG (VW FS AG), including all related subsidiaries
where applicable.
The rating actions follow the placing on review for downgrade of Volkswagen
Aktiengesellschaft's (Volkswagen; the parent company of VW FS AG)
A3 issuer rating. For further details, please refer to the
following press release "Moody's places ratings of 7 European Automotive
manufacturers on review for downgrade one issuer for direction uncertain;
downgrades one issuer" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420407),
published 25 March 2020.
VW FS AG's and its various subsidiaries' P-2 short-term
ratings were not affected by today's rating action. For a
full list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The auto sector has been
one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment, leaving it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Moody's further regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
Because VW FS AG is an integral part of the car manufacturer's business
model, the rating agency believes it would be similarly affected
by the aforementioned risk factors. VW FS AG benefits from a direct
control and profit and loss transfer agreement with Volkswagen and close
strategic links with its car manufacturing parent.
Moody's considers these links when assessing VW FS AG's financial
strength after assumed parental support. Therefore, the rating
agency aligns VW FS AG's senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings
with the parent's long-term issuer rating. Owing to this
alignment, the review direction of VW FS AG's ratings follows
the placing on review for downgrade of the long-term issuer rating
of Volkswagen.
During the review, Moody's will consider the severity of implications
from the coronavirus outbreak on its parent's creditworthiness.
For more details, please refer to the press release linked above.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Owing to the intrinsic interlinkages of VW FS AG with its automotive parent,
its ratings are highly dependent on the creditworthiness of Volkswagen.
A downgrade of Volkswagen would, therefore, result in a similar
action on VW FS AG's ratings. At the same time, Moody's does
not expect a change of VW FS AG's standalone credit profile to translate
into a similar rating action on its long-term ratings.
Although considered highly unlikely given the review for downgrade,
an upgrade of VW FS AG's ratings could likely be caused by an upgrade
of Volkswagen's rating. The latter would require a stabilization
of the current market situation leading to a meaningful recovery in the
parent's key credit metrics to above pre-outbreak levels.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services AG
..Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
currently A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently A3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, currently (P)A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Rating under Review
from Stable
Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services Australia Ltd
..Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently A3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, currently (P)A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Rating under Review
from Stable
Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services Japan Ltd.
..Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently A3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, currently (P)A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Rating under Review
from Stable
Issuer: Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.
..Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently A3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, currently (P)A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed To Rating Under Review
From Stable
Issuer: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
..Placed on Review for Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently A3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, currently (P)A3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed To Rating Under Review
From Stable
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of
Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy
of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Rohr
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454