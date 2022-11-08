Moody's places WP CityMD ratings on review for upgrade on proposed acquisition by VillageMD

New York, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of WP CityMD Bidco LLC (aka Summit Health) on review for upgrade. Ratings on review include the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the B1 ratings on the first lien senior secured credit facilities. The outlook is revised to ratings under review from stable.

On November 7, 2022, VillageMD announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Summit Health-CityMD, a leading provider of primary, specialty and urgent care. The transaction is valued at approximately $8.9 billion with investments from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) and an affiliate of Evernorth, a subsidiary of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Walgreens will invest $3.5 billion through a mix of debt and equity to support the acquisition and will remain the largest and consolidating shareholder of VillageMD with approximately 53 percent ownership. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. The transaction is still subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals.

The rating under review reflects Moody's expectation that if the acquisition is completed, Summit Health will be owned by a larger, more diversified public company. The review for upgrade also reflects Summit Health's strong stand-alone performance and the favorable fundamental outlook for the business. The transaction will expand VillageMD's footprint across primary, specialty and urgent care, and synergies appear achievable. Lastly, Moody's will assess Walgreen's treatment of Summit Health's debt and the level of support, if any, that Walgreens provides. If all of Summit Health's debt is repaid, Moody's will withdraw all ratings of WP CityMD Bidco LLC at the transaction's close.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: WP CityMD Bidco LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WP CityMD Bidco LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Excluding the ratings review, WP CityMD Bidco LLC (aka Summit Health) credit profile reflects its scale as one of the largest independent multispecialty, outpatient focused physician group in the US. Summit Health benefits from its focus on urgent care services, which have relatively stable demand, and its well-known brands for both CityMD and Summit in the New York and New Jersey areas. A key risk in this sector is market saturation, as Summit Health and other providers open more clinics. With substantial geographic concentration in New York and New Jersey, a significant local economic downturn, change in demographics or the competitive environment would have a significant impact on the company. That said, Summit relies on its density for referrals among its urgent care facilities and physician practices. Additionally, Summit's acquisitions of Westmed and New Jersey Urology in 2021 have improved scale and diversity, adding the new urology specialty and presence in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Moody's expects Summit Health to maintain very good liquidity, which is supported by the company's $175 million of cash and an undrawn $275 million revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2022. We anticipate that the company will generate over $50 million of annual free cash flow after capital expenditures in 2022. The revolver has a springing maximum 8.5x first lien net leverage covenant when usage exceeds the greater of $110 million or 40% of revolving credit facility commitments. Moody's does not anticipate the test will be triggered and expect that the company will have ample cushion even if tested. The company's alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets will be pledged to the first lien lenders.

ESG considerations are material to WP CityMD Bidco LLC 's (aka Summit Health)'s credit profile, reflected in the credit impact score of CIS-4, highly negative. The CIS-4 is influenced by Summit Health's highly negative exposure to social risks as a healthcare service provider which include access, quality, and affordability of care. Summit Health is mostly reliant on commercial insurance, but still has exposure to government payors. Any changes to reimbursement rates of Medicare or Medicaid directly impact revenue and profitability. Summit Health is also exposed to labor pressures and human capital constraints as the company relies on highly specialized labor to provide its services.

Exposure to governance risk considerations is highly negative reflecting the company's rapid expansion strategy as it grows, through a combination of new clinic openings and acquisitions. Further, Summit Health is owned by Warburg Pincus, making it more at risk to partake in shareholder friendly policies that can include debt funded dividends. Physicians employed by Summit Health have an estimated 40% ownership stake in the company, and the compensation model includes a path to ownership for new physicians.

The review for upgrade will primarily focus on Summit Health's change in ownership, as well as the treatment of Summit Health's debt by the acquirer along with the updated capital structure.

Summit Health is the largest outpatient, multi-specialty physician group in the New York/ New Jersey area, which includes urgent care facilities, offering an extensive number of services that include x-rays, laboratory testing and screening, pediatric care, and physical exams. Summit Health serves patients in the States of New York and New Jersey with more than 150 urgent care locations and about 1,700 multispecialty providers. Summit Health is owned by Warburg Pincus and had approximately $2.6 billion of revenue for the LTM ended June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

