Moody's places Walgreens' ratings under review for downgrade following its increased investment in Village MD

New York, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed the ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ("Walgreens") under review for downgrade. This follows Walgreen's plan to invest an incremental $3.5 billion in Village MD that will be financed with cash on hand and debt. Proceeds from Walgreens' incremental investment will be used to partly finance Village MD's $8.9 billion acquisition of WP CityMD Bidco LLC (aka "Summit Health-CityMD"). The acquisition will also be financed with an investment from an affiliate of Evernorth, a subsidiary of Cigna Corporation. Following the close of the transaction Walgreens' ownership of VillageMD will be reduced to 53% from 63%. Management expects the closing of the acquisition to occur by the end of the first quarter 2023.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

.... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

..Issuer: Walgreen Co.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Walgreen Co.

.... Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade reflects Walgreens' aggressive financial policy, as demonstrated by a high number of debt financed acquisitions completed since 2021. The review also reflects that the incremental investment in Village MD to help finance the acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD will further increase Walgreens' leverage at a time when its leverage was already weaker than its 3.75x debt/EBITDA downward rating trigger. The review for downgrade also reflects Moody's view that Walgreens will continue to acquire as it builds Walgreens Health, its complex multistep physician led primary care initiative. The review will focus on Walgreen's capital structure and leverage following the transaction, the prospect for additional asset sales and the company's plan to reduce debt and leverage. The review will also consider the potential high opioid related payments that would divert cash flows from debt repayment, as well as Walgreens' liquidity and forward looking cash flow. Additionally, the review will consider the potential future benefits that Evernorth's strategic investment in Village MD will have on Village MD and Walgreens Health.

Following the conclusion of the review, Moody's expects no more than a one notch downgrade to Walgreens' senior unsecured ratings. Upon conclusion of the review, the rating outlook could be changed to stable or negative depending on the final level of asset sales.

Excluding the ratings review, Walgreens' ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates or debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.75x or if EBITA to interest expense is sustained below 4.75x. Ratings could also be downgraded if financial policies related to share repurchases or acquisitions remain aggressive.

Ratings could be upgraded if Debt to EBITDA falls to 3.25x or below, EBITA to interest expense remains above 5.5x and company maintains a financial policy that supports improving credit metrics sustained at these levels.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is a global retail pharmacy operator. Walgreens together with the companies in which it has equity method investments has a presence in more than 9 countries, and has more than 13,000 stores. The company generates about $133 billion in annual revenue and $7.6 billion of EBITDA in fiscal 2022 (ended August 30th).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

