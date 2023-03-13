Moody's places Western Alliance's ratings on review for downgrade

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of Western Alliance Bancorporation and its bank subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, collectively referred to as "Western Alliance" on review for downgrade. Ratings on review include Western Alliance Bank's A2 local currency long-term deposit rating, its Baa2 local currency issuer rating, its Prime-1 local currency short-term deposit rating, its baa1 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA), its baa1 adjusted BCA, its Baa1 long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, its Prime-2 short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, its A3(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, its Prime-2 (cr) short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, and its Baa2 local currency subordinate debt rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation's Baa2 local currency issuer rating, its Baa2 subordinated local currency debt rating, its Ba1 (hyb) local currency preferred stock non-cumulative rating, its (P)Baa2 local currency senior unsecured shelf rating, its (P)Baa2 local currency subordinate shelf rating, its (P)Baa3 local currency preferred shelf rating and its (P)Ba1 local currency preferred shelf non-cumulative rating were also placed on review for downgrade.

The outlook on Western Alliance Bancorporation's local currency long-term issuer rating has been changed to rating under review from negative. The outlook on Western Alliance Bank's local currency long-term issuer rating and local currency long term bank deposits has been changed to rating under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Western Alliance's high reliance on more confidence sensitive uninsured deposit funding, material unrealized losses in its available-for-sale (AFS) and held-to-maturity (HTM) securities portfolios, as well as a relatively low, though improving, level of capitalization. Although Western Alliance's proportion of market funding over total assets is modest, the share of its deposits which are above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)'s insurance threshold is significant. At year-end 2022, uninsured deposits were 58% of total deposits. That said, Western Alliance recently disclosed that when accounts eligible for pass-through insurance are included, its insured deposits exceed 50% of total deposits.

To counter this funding vulnerability, Western Alliance announced on 13 March 2023 that it had boosted its cash reserves to in excess of $25 billion, an increase in its liquidity pool that will be assessed during the review process. Still, if it were to face higher-than-anticipated deposit outflows, Western Alliance could need to sell assets, thus crystalizing unrealized losses on its AFS or HTM securities, which as of December 2022 represented 21% of its common equity tier 1 capital on a non-tax effected basis. Such crystallization of losses, if it were to happen, could weigh on the bank's profitability and capital. Moody's added that Western Alliance's liquid assets represented 12% of tangible assets at December 2022, which is modest compared with most rated peers.

The weaknesses in Western Alliance's funding and liquid asset profiles are offset by the bank's strong profitability, owing to good operational efficiency and a high net interest margin, as well as sound asset quality. In addition, although Western Alliance's common equity tier 1 ratio at 31 December 2022 was 9.3%, which is lower than many peers, it improved from 8.7% one quarter earlier.

An additional offset to Western Alliance's funding risks is the creation of the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department's new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), offering loans of up to one year in length to banks and other eligible depository institutions pledging qualifying assets owned prior to the facility's announcement date. Unlike a Federal Home Loan Bank advance, per the BTFP terms and conditions, the Federal Reserve will value eligible assets held by banks at par and not subject these securities to a haircut. Additionally, the loans would be for a one-year term and priced at one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points.

Despite these official sector actions to address deposit runs, Western Alliance's ability to generate capital internally may be limited by rising funding costs and it could face difficulty raising fresh equity capital. Therefore, we believe Western Alliance remains exposed to increased ALM risk, reduced profitability and elevated credit risk in this period of continued monetary tightening.

Moody's added that a driver of the review for downgrade is governance over Western Alliance's control of asset liability management (ALM) risk, which is already reflected in its governance score of G-3, indicating moderately negative governance risks.

OUTLOOK CHANGE TO RATING UNDER REVIEW

The review for downgrade reflects the extremely volatile funding conditions for some US banks exposed to the risk of uninsured deposit outflows. The review will focus on the bank's variations in deposit amounts since the start of the year, which in the case of Western Alliance have risen significantly based on a mid-quarter update recently made public by management, as well as the stickiness of its deposits going forward. The review will also consider the amount of securities sold, if any, to address deposit outflows, any management actions completed or planned to address the negative effect of potential securities losses on the bank's earnings and capital, and ALM governance and risk limits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Western Alliance's ratings is unlikely given the current review for downgrade. The bank's BCA and ratings could be confirmed if its funding profile proves to be resilient over the long term or if Moody's considers that management actions undertaken so far or planned in the near future to reduce Western Alliance's sensitivity to maturity gaps are sufficient to preserve its profitability and capitalization.

Western Alliance's BCA and ratings could be downgraded if the bank's deposit base erodes markedly, triggering asset sales, loss crystallization and a higher reliance on market funding. Ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's considers that management actions taken or envisioned by the bank will not be sufficient to preserve its profitability and capitalization, which may also result in significant franchise erosion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Megan Fox

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jill Cetina

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

