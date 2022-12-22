Moody's places Western Digital's ratings under review for downgrade

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Western Digital Corporation's (WDC) Baa3 senior unsecured debt ratings under review for downgrade. The rating action reflects significant expected pressure on WDC's credit profile due to a steep cyclical industry downturn and a pending tax settlement.

Moody's placed WDC's ratings under review for downgrade based on its view that the steep cyclical downturn underway in the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Flash memory industries will significantly erode WDC's profitability and credit metrics over the next 12 months. The company's credit profile will be additionally pressured by the $600 million to $700 million of settlement payment it expects to make over the next few quarters related to its tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service. Moody's additionally estimates that WDC will require covenant relief under the maximum leverage ratio covenant in its credit agreement beginning with the second half of fiscal year ending June 2023.

WDC reduced its reported net debt by about $1.8 billion between FYE '20 and FYE '22, after suspending share repurchases and dividends. The company's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, and including tax repatriation liability) troughed at 2.4x at fiscal year ended July 1, 2022. But Moody's expects leverage to sharply increase and could peak at close to 10x by F1Q '24, assuming the company draws on the revolving credit facility to fund the tax settlement payment, and based on Moody's view that year-over-year growth in EBITDA is unlikely before the quarter ending December 2023.

Moody's expects to conclude the review of WDC's ratings within the next few weeks. A potential rating downgrade of the senior unsecured ratings is likely to be limited to one notch. A cyclical rebound in both HDD and Flash segments is inevitable although the strength of such a rebound is difficult to estimate. Moody's expects that WDC's year-over-year EBITDA growth should resume by the end of calendar 2023, and support good free cash flow in FY '24. Moody's further believes that long-term demand drivers such as growth in data storage in the hyperscale cloud market and increasing flash memory content in a growing number of applications remain supportive of WDC's credit profile and mitigate downside risks to its profitability beyond the inherent business cycles in both Flash and HDD segments.

Moody's review of WDC's ratings will focus on: (i) WDC's liquidity management, including operating flexibility under the financial covenant, available liquidity relative to operational funding requirements and the maturity of $1.1 billion of senior convertible notes due in February 2024; and, (ii) Moody's assessment of the rapidly evolving supply conditions and demand from key end markets in the HDD and Flash segments.

Western Digital Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions based on HDD and NAND technologies. WDC, through its SanDisk subsidiary, holds a 49.9% ownership interest in a series of flash memory manufacturing joint ventures ("Flash Ventures"), with Kioxia Holdings Corporation (f/k/a Toshiba Memory Corporation).

