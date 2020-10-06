Moody's places William Hill's ratings on review for downgrade pending proposed acquisition by Caesars

London, 06 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed William Hill plc's (William Hill, or "the company") ratings on review for downgrade, including the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), as well as the Ba3 rating assigned to the company's senior unsecured GBP350 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 and the GBP350 million senior unsecured notes due 2023. The outlook has changed to ratings under review from negative.

The placing of the ratings on review follows the announcement on 30 September 2020 that William Hill and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (Caesars, B2 negative) have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended GBP2.9 billion offer for the share capital of William Hill. Caesars and William Hill currently operate a U.S. joint venture with 20% and 80% ownership respectively, whereby William Hill runs online and retail sports betting operations through Caesars' and other properties in various states. The acquisition is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act, which would require approval of at least 75% of William Hill's shareholders. Expected to close in the second half of 2021, the transaction is also subject to the approval of various gaming regulators and anti-trust bodies.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's action was prompted by the expected deterioration in William Hill's financial metrics as a result of Caesars' announcement. Caesars' existing leverage (not expected to change materially following this transaction) of around 7.5x (pro forma for the Eldoraro/Caesars merger), is significantly higher than William Hill's standalone leverage of 3.8x for LTM June 2020 (both on a Moody's-adjusted basis). Additionally, interest coverage and RCF/Debt would weaken. These negatives are partly counterbalanced by the expected improvement in William Hill's business profile because of the increased size and diversification into new geographies, however Caesars plan is to focus on the existing joint venture and divest the non-US segments of William Hill.

While the terms of the proposed transaction and details around financing structure were not disclosed in the announcement, Caesars' prospectus supplement dated 28 September 2020 indicates the proposed financing of $5.46 billion including repayment of William Hill's existing debt and transaction fees will consist of (1) $1.712 billion share offering; (2) $1.278 billion cash on hand, and; (3) a new $2 billion debt financing secured on William Hill's non-US assets, expected to be reduced by William Hill cash on balance sheet, up to GBP569.7 million available as of 30 June 2020. This would represent a significant increase in William Hill's standalone debt from approximately GBP905 million as of 30 June 2020. The company's (Moody's-adjusted) gross debt/EBITDA thus stands to rise meaningfully to a range of 4x-6x, depending on the level of cash used to repay the new $2 billion loan, from current expectations of around 3.2x to 4.5x in Moody's forward view.

The review process will be focusing on pro forma capital structure, liquidity profile, expected use of free cash flow, and future operating strategy and financial policy, following closing of the transaction.

William Hill's existing Ba3 CFR benefits from the company's (1) relatively strong positions in the UK retail betting industry; (2) significant opportunity for online growth in Europe through MRG and in North America as the number of US states to legalize sports betting grows; (3) strong brand name and the retail segment's high barriers to entry.

The Ba3 rating is constrained by (1) the elevated leverage of expected for 2020 and into H1 2021 due to EBITDA decrease and liquidity boost because of the coronavirus pandemic. We expect leverage to reduce below 4x as debt is repaid and EBITDA improves; (2) its limited geographic diversity, with the UK contributing 76% of net revenue in 2019, although this is reducing with the US expansion, and European expansion through Mr. Green & Co A.B. (MRG); (3) its mature land-based retail business which has reduced by around 30% and weakened its competitive position; (4) the volatility of sports results, and; (5) the ongoing risk of adverse regulatory change and tax increases, particularly in the UK.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers the company's liquidity profile as good for its near-term needs. Unrestricted liquidity is around GBP570 million as of 30 June 2020, including its partly drawn GBP425 million RCFs. The covenants have been waived for 2020 and relaxed with comfortable headroom for 2021. Moody's expects that liquidity will also be supported by a c. GBP200 million VAT rebate from HMRC in Q3 2020. There are no material debt maturities before 2023.

Before the ratings were placed on review, Moody's had stated that:

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term, but the rating could be stabilized if the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, and licensed betting offices reopen without restrictions and sporting events return to normal conditions.

Upward pressure on the ratings could occur if the company continues to diversify and increase its revenues outside the UK, and if (1) Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio is maintained sustainably below 3.5x; (2) Moody's adjusted retained cash flow to debt stays well above 10%, and; (3) the company generates consistent meaningful free cash flow.

Downward pressure on the ratings could occur if (1) Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA increases sustainably above 4.5x; (2) Moody's adjusted retained cash flow to debt declines sustainably towards 5%, or; (3) if the company faces a deterioration in its liquidity risk profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Established in 1934, William Hill plc is a leading sports betting and gaming company that operates predominantly in the UK, a market that provided approximately 76% of the company's net revenues in fiscal year 2019.

