Moody's places Wirecard AG's Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed the Baa3 long term issuer rating of Wirecard AG (Wirecard
or "the company") on review for downgrade. It has also
placed the senior unsecured Baa3 rating of the €500 million bond
due in 2024 on review for downgrade. The outlook was changed to
ratings under review from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has placed the ratings on review for downgrade based on
the ongoing uncertainties around the allegations regarding fraudulent
accounting practices and concentration risks on third party acquirers
with repeatedly postponed publication of the audited financial statements
for 2019 as well as the company's exposure to the travel & mobility
industry which is in significant decline following the outbreak of the
coronavirus.
When Moody's set the Baa3 ratings with a stable outlook in August
2019, the risks related to governance, risk control and compliance
already constrained the rating and were considered as ongoing, while
the rating benefitted from a profitable growth and a relatively low leverage.
The company's strong and swift expansion led to some instances in
its Asian operations where a lack of corporate control resulted in periodic
restatement of booked revenues. Management had immediately taken
meaningful measures to avoid such issues in the future. Considering
the opinion of external auditors, we assumed that these events have
been isolated, regionally concentrated events.
In contrast to our previous expectations, renewed allegations around
fraudulent accounting practices and lack of sufficient control and risk
managements are ongoing. Negative rating pressure could therefore
materialize over the next weeks in case the final KPMG report or the audited
financial statements for 2019 identify current and material accounting
irregularities or further governance and control weaknesses and our review
of compliance and risk management improvements does not reflect material
improvements. Furthermore the review will focus on the opacity
on the business generated via the third party acquirers through which
Wirecard generates a significant share of its revenues.
The repeatedly postponed financial statements for fiscal year 2019 and
the open issues from the KPMG report weigh negative on our assessment
of the governance of the company. We see furthermore the risk of
customers switching away from Wirecard for reputational reasons.
The coronavirus outbreak has the potential of a significant adverse impact
on Wirecard's financial performance. Moody's regards the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework.
Wirecard's merchant acquiring business is affected by the unprecedented
disruption of commerce during the lockdown period especially in the travel
sector, and is likely to experience a meaningful revenue decline,
offset in part by continued market share gain and consumers get increasingly
used to shop online also as a side effect from the lockdown measures.
It can furthermore be compensated by higher volumes in Consumer and Digital
goods but we see a risk a lower growth driven by a decline in discretionary
spending as an spill-over effect of the expected recession.
The issuing business is likely to be relatively stable due to a revenue
model largely based on accounts and transaction counts rather than payment
volumes. We see an unchanged pricing pressure on the processing
fees and the risk of acquirers using less additional services given the
cost pressure from lower sales.
The review process will therefore focus on (i) the audited financial statements
2019 including the final results of the special investigation by KMPG
and additional information requirements around the third party acquirers,
(ii) implemented and planned changes of internal compliance, risk
and control systems, as well as (ii) the company's ability
to sustainably grow EBITDA amidst the ongoing difficult market conditions.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The payment processing
industry, where Wirecard operates, is one of the sectors significantly
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Wirecard of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Albeit unlikely given the recent development, Moody's could
upgrade Wirecard if Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustainably
near to 2x while showing a sustained track record of profitable above
market growth and maintaining a strong liquidity as well as free cash
flow to debt close to 20%, including the absence of major
M&A activity. We also require no further adverse governance
or compliance findings and a prudent financial policy with no elevated
shareholder distributions and a conservative financial profile even in
a scenario of intensified M&A.
Moody's could downgrade Wirecard if the company fails to consistently
grow EBITDA in high-teens to mid-twenties and does not maintain
a leverage below 3.0x. Additionally, we would consider
a negative action in case of ongoing, unresolved governance and
compliance issues as well as any signs of deteriorating liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
