Moody's places Wirecard AG's Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today placed the Baa3 long term issuer rating of Wirecard AG (Wirecard or "the company") on review for downgrade. It has also placed the senior unsecured Baa3 rating of the €500 million bond due in 2024 on review for downgrade. The outlook was changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has placed the ratings on review for downgrade based on the ongoing uncertainties around the allegations regarding fraudulent accounting practices and concentration risks on third party acquirers with repeatedly postponed publication of the audited financial statements for 2019 as well as the company's exposure to the travel & mobility industry which is in significant decline following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

When Moody's set the Baa3 ratings with a stable outlook in August 2019, the risks related to governance, risk control and compliance already constrained the rating and were considered as ongoing, while the rating benefitted from a profitable growth and a relatively low leverage. The company's strong and swift expansion led to some instances in its Asian operations where a lack of corporate control resulted in periodic restatement of booked revenues. Management had immediately taken meaningful measures to avoid such issues in the future. Considering the opinion of external auditors, we assumed that these events have been isolated, regionally concentrated events.

In contrast to our previous expectations, renewed allegations around fraudulent accounting practices and lack of sufficient control and risk managements are ongoing. Negative rating pressure could therefore materialize over the next weeks in case the final KPMG report or the audited financial statements for 2019 identify current and material accounting irregularities or further governance and control weaknesses and our review of compliance and risk management improvements does not reflect material improvements. Furthermore the review will focus on the opacity on the business generated via the third party acquirers through which Wirecard generates a significant share of its revenues.

The repeatedly postponed financial statements for fiscal year 2019 and the open issues from the KPMG report weigh negative on our assessment of the governance of the company. We see furthermore the risk of customers switching away from Wirecard for reputational reasons.

The coronavirus outbreak has the potential of a significant adverse impact on Wirecard's financial performance. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework. Wirecard's merchant acquiring business is affected by the unprecedented disruption of commerce during the lockdown period especially in the travel sector, and is likely to experience a meaningful revenue decline, offset in part by continued market share gain and consumers get increasingly used to shop online also as a side effect from the lockdown measures. It can furthermore be compensated by higher volumes in Consumer and Digital goods but we see a risk a lower growth driven by a decline in discretionary spending as an spill-over effect of the expected recession. The issuing business is likely to be relatively stable due to a revenue model largely based on accounts and transaction counts rather than payment volumes. We see an unchanged pricing pressure on the processing fees and the risk of acquirers using less additional services given the cost pressure from lower sales.

The review process will therefore focus on (i) the audited financial statements 2019 including the final results of the special investigation by KMPG and additional information requirements around the third party acquirers, (ii) implemented and planned changes of internal compliance, risk and control systems, as well as (ii) the company's ability to sustainably grow EBITDA amidst the ongoing difficult market conditions.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The payment processing industry, where Wirecard operates, is one of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Wirecard of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Albeit unlikely given the recent development, Moody's could upgrade Wirecard if Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustainably near to 2x while showing a sustained track record of profitable above market growth and maintaining a strong liquidity as well as free cash flow to debt close to 20%, including the absence of major M&A activity. We also require no further adverse governance or compliance findings and a prudent financial policy with no elevated shareholder distributions and a conservative financial profile even in a scenario of intensified M&A.

Moody's could downgrade Wirecard if the company fails to consistently grow EBITDA in high-teens to mid-twenties and does not maintain a leverage below 3.0x. Additionally, we would consider a negative action in case of ongoing, unresolved governance and compliance issues as well as any signs of deteriorating liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dirk Goedde

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

