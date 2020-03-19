Moody's places Wizz Air's Baa3 LT issuer rating on review for downgrade

|
|
19 Mar 2020
Frankfurt am Main, March 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed on review for downgrade the Baa3 long term issuer rating
of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (Wizz Air). The outlook has been changed
to ratings on review from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Wizz Air's credit profile, including its exposure to Western
and Eastern Europe have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and Wizz Air remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on Wizz Air of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The review for downgrade was prompted by the very sharp decline in passenger
traffic since the outbreak of coronavirus started during January 2020,
which will result in a significant negative free cash flow in 2020,
a weakening liquidity profile and a higher leverage. From a regionally
contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many different regions
severely denting air travel. The International Air Travel Association's
(IATA) latest scenario analysis forecasts a decline in passenger numbers
of between 11% and 19% for the full year 2020.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over at least
the next three months with partial or full flight cancellations and aircraft
groundings, with all regions affected globally. The base
case assumes there is a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting
in the third quarter. However there are high risks of more challenging
downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel
restrictions is uncertain.
Moody's analysis assumes around a 50-60% reduction
in Wizz Air's passenger traffic in the second quarter and a 20%
fall for the full year, whilst also modelling significantly deeper
downside cases including a full fleet grounding during the course of Q2.
An extended period of reduced passenger traffic could intensify the downward
rating pressure.
While Wizz Air started feeling the negative impact from declining passenger
traffic later than other European competitors due to the absence of exposure
to China and the APAC region, the spreading of the virus beyond
APAC has hit its passenger traffic materially. We estimate that
more than 60% of its aircraft fleet is currently being grounded
due to travel restrictions on many routes of its network.
Moody's also anticipates that the airline industry will require
continued and further support from regulators, national governments
and labour representatives to alleviate pressures on slot allocations,
provide indirect or direct financial support and manage airlines'
cost bases. An extension of slot alleviation beyond the current
provisions to June 2020 in Europe is also likely to be important.
We see Wizz Air as much better prepared than many of its European competitors
to weather the outbreak. This stronger preparedness mainly stems
from a very strong liquidity position prior to the outbreak with €1.5
billion of cash & marketable securities on balance sheet as per 31st
December 2019 or well in excess of 50% cash / revenue although
Wizz has no unencumbered aircrafts that it could monestise in a prolonged
no flight scenario. In addition Wizz Air has a much stronger profitability
than peers with a Moody's adjusted EBIT margin of around 15%
expected for the full year to March 2020 and a more flexible cost basis
as result of employment contracts with pilots and crew that include variable
compensation based on number of flight hours.
In any instance the sharp decline in demand and negative free cash flow
generation will lead to a deterioration in leverage metrics. The
depth and length of the downturn will inform the deviation from the current
level and from the expectations for the current rating. The recovery
in metrics to a level commensurate with the current rating within 12 to
18 months is still uncertain and needs to be assessed hence the review
for downgrade initiated today.
The review process will be focusing on (i) the current market conditions
across its network, (ii) the most current liquidity position of
Wizz Air, (iii) the monthly cash burn of the company under a non-flight
scenario, and (iv) other measures being taken by the company to
alleviate balance sheet and credit metrics stress including a precise
assessment of the flexibility of the cost base.
LIQUIDITY
Wizz Air's liquidity position is deemed as strong. The issuer
had €1.5 billion of cash and marketable securities on balance
sheet as per 31st December 2019. This covers more than 50%
of annual revenue and more than 12 months of fixed costs of the company.
However Moody's notes that Wizz Air has no unencumbered aircrafts
that it could monetise in a prolonged no flight scenario.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP / DOWN
In light of current market development an upgrade of Wizz Air is unlikely
in the short term.
More longer term positive rating pressure could develop if (i) Wizz Air
strengthen its market position further, (ii) its Moody's-adjusted
EBIT margin exceeds 23% on a sustained basis, (iii) Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage remains below 2.5x on a sustained basis (before
IFRS 16 adoption), (iv) retained cash flow (RCF)/debt is in excess
of 35%, (v) the company is able to finance investments in
new aircraft through operating cash flow, such that its FCF/debt
(including refunds from pre-delivery payments - PDPs) exceeds
5% on a sustained basis, and (vi) liquidity is at least €600
million.
Wizz Air's rating would come under pressure if (i) Moody's-adjusted
EBIT margin fall below 17% on a sustained basis, (ii) Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage increase markedly above 3.5x on a sustained basis,
(iii) RCF/debt drops consistently below 20%, and (iv) liquidity
drops below €600 million.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline
Industry published in April 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stanislas Duquesnoy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
