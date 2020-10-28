Moody's places Xilinx under review for downgrade following announced acquisition by Advanced Micro Devices

New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed the A3 long-term
ratings of Xilinx, Inc. under review for downgrade following
the company's announcement that it agreed to be acquired by Advanced Micro
Devices, Inc. ("AMD" Baa3 Ratings Under Review)
in an all-stock transaction, valued at approximately $35
billion. Both boards of directors have approved the transaction
and, subject to regulatory and other approvals, the transaction
is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2021.
Ratings placed under review for downgrade:
..Issuer: Xilinx, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Xilinx, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The review will focus on whether AMD is likely to consummate the acquisition
of Xilinx, the legal structure of the acquired entity, and
the credit rating of AMD at the time of closing. The rating could
be lowered by one or more notches.
Xilinx's credit profile reflects its leading position in the $6
billion programmable logic device (PLD) market where Xilinx has over 55%
market share and competes mostly with just one other company (Altera,
owned by Intel). Although PLD's are a small portion of the semiconductor
market, they provide end users product design flexibility and time
to market advantages over other semiconductor devices and there are high
barriers to entry for new competitors. Xilinx has generated positive
free cash flow each year for more than a decade, and we expect ongoing
strong credit metrics even in the currently challenging macro environment.
Long product design and lifecycles and stable pricing contribute to strong
profitability (mid-30% EBITDA margins) and stable operating
performance through business cycles. Despite the very challenging
macro environment, we expect Xilinx will produce solidly positive
free cash flow, even through a stress environment, given the
company's strong profit margins, low capital expenditures,
and very strong conversion (88%) of EBITDA into cash flow after
capital spending.
Xilinx's gross adjusted debt to EBITDA at June 2020 was 2.5x,
or 2.0x excluding a tax repatriation liability of about $504
million. Adjusting for a $500 million debt maturity in March
2021 that we expect will be repaid, leverage is half a turn lower
on both measures. Xilinx has two other public debt instruments,
a $750 million note maturing in 2024 and a $750 million
note maturing in 2030. Reflecting the company's low capital
intensity and efficient business model, Xilinx converts about 90%
of its EBITDA into cash flow from operations less capex, leading
to a strong ability to repay debt.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Xilinx, Inc., designs and markets a semiconductor called
programmable logic device. The company sells directly and through
distributors to a broad range of customers, end markets and applications,
including the wireless handset, industrial, communications,
computing, consumer, and automotive markets. We expect
Xilinx will generate revenue of approximately $3 billion over the
next year.
