Moody's places Xilinx under review for downgrade following announced acquisition by Advanced Micro Devices

New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed the A3 long-term ratings of Xilinx, Inc. under review for downgrade following the company's announcement that it agreed to be acquired by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD" Baa3 Ratings Under Review) in an all-stock transaction, valued at approximately $35 billion. Both boards of directors have approved the transaction and, subject to regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review will focus on whether AMD is likely to consummate the acquisition of Xilinx, the legal structure of the acquired entity, and the credit rating of AMD at the time of closing. The rating could be lowered by one or more notches.

Xilinx's credit profile reflects its leading position in the $6 billion programmable logic device (PLD) market where Xilinx has over 55% market share and competes mostly with just one other company (Altera, owned by Intel). Although PLD's are a small portion of the semiconductor market, they provide end users product design flexibility and time to market advantages over other semiconductor devices and there are high barriers to entry for new competitors. Xilinx has generated positive free cash flow each year for more than a decade, and we expect ongoing strong credit metrics even in the currently challenging macro environment. Long product design and lifecycles and stable pricing contribute to strong profitability (mid-30% EBITDA margins) and stable operating performance through business cycles. Despite the very challenging macro environment, we expect Xilinx will produce solidly positive free cash flow, even through a stress environment, given the company's strong profit margins, low capital expenditures, and very strong conversion (88%) of EBITDA into cash flow after capital spending.

Xilinx's gross adjusted debt to EBITDA at June 2020 was 2.5x, or 2.0x excluding a tax repatriation liability of about $504 million. Adjusting for a $500 million debt maturity in March 2021 that we expect will be repaid, leverage is half a turn lower on both measures. Xilinx has two other public debt instruments, a $750 million note maturing in 2024 and a $750 million note maturing in 2030. Reflecting the company's low capital intensity and efficient business model, Xilinx converts about 90% of its EBITDA into cash flow from operations less capex, leading to a strong ability to repay debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Xilinx, Inc., designs and markets a semiconductor called programmable logic device. The company sells directly and through distributors to a broad range of customers, end markets and applications, including the wireless handset, industrial, communications, computing, consumer, and automotive markets. We expect Xilinx will generate revenue of approximately $3 billion over the next year.

