Moody's places YS Garments' ratings under review for upgrade; rates proposed amend and extend transaction Caa1

New York, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of YS Garments, LLC's (dba "Next Level Apparel") under review for upgrade. The ratings placed under review include the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Caa1 ratings on the company's senior secured revolver and term loan due 2024. At the same time, Moody's assigned Caa1 ratings (under review for upgrade) to the proposed amend and extend transaction which includes a senior secured revolver and term loan due 2026. The outlook was changed to rating under review from stable.

The review for upgrade reflects Next Level Apparel's plan to amend and extend the maturity profile of its revolver and term loan by two years from 2024 to 2026. Moody's review of the ratings will focus on whether or not the proposed transaction closes resulting in an extension of the company's debt maturity profile to 2026 with no material negative impact to Next Level Apparel's cost of capital. The review will also consider the anticipated recovery of the company's sales and profitability and improvement in liquidity following the extension of its debt maturities. The ratings on the revolver and term loan due 2024 will be withdrawn upon repayment.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: YS Garments, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1-PD

....Backed Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Term Loan, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: YS Garments, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3); Placed Under Review for further Upgrade

....Backed Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3); Placed Under Review for further Upgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: YS Garments, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Next Level Apparel's review for upgrade reflects the launch of the "amend and extend" transaction which would meaningfully extend the debt maturity profile by two years upon completion. Moody's review will focus on the credit profile benefits from the extended debt maturity profile as well as the anticipated improvement in operating performance and liquidity. The review will conclude after the transaction is completed. Should the transaction close based on the currently proposed terms, Moody's expects that the review will likely conclude with a one notch upgrade of all of Next Level Apparel's ratings with a positive outlook. Moody's also expects the company to have good liquidity following the close of the transaction.

Headquartered in Torrance, California, Next Level Apparel designs and provides branded active wear to the premium basic segment of the US wholesale wearables promotional products industry. Private equity firm Blue Point Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in the company in August 2018.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joe Tringali

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

