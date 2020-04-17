Moody's places Zara's ratings on review for downgrade

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for downgrade all ratings on Zara UK Midco Limited (Zara or the company), the top entity of the borrowing group of a leading European flower and premium vegetables producer and distributor with farm operations in Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa. This includes Zara's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B2 instrument rating of the €280 million senior secured term loan B and €30 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook on all ratings has been changed to ratings under review from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The flower market has been affected by the shock given its exposure to confinement measures and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on Zara of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The rating action was prompted by the decline in consumer demand for flowers. Moody's understands that Zara's revenue from flower sales was down by around 15% in March and beginning of April. Zara currently continues production, transportation and trading in its major markets. In Moody's view, the company's flowers may be somewhat more resilient category compared to the broader market, given Afriflora's focus on at-home as opposed to gifts or special occasions. In addition, the rating agency expects that demand in Flamingo's vegetables segment and online sales channel, which together represents at least 25% of the company's EBITDA will remain broadly stable.

However, the rating agency notes that the impact may become more severe, as lockdown in the UK and Germany continues or if the company's ability to produce or transport from Africa to Europe is disrupted by the pandemic.

Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to approximately 30% lower revenue in April, May and June with a gradual recovery in Q3. Assuming the demand largely recovers by the end of Q3 Moody's estimates that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA could temporarily spike to around 8.5x in 2020, from 5.3x in 2019, before declining to around 5-- 6x in 2021. Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest could reduce below 0.5x compared to 1.5x in 2019 and recover to 1x-1.5x in 2021. Moody's also cautions there are inherent uncertainties and variables involved in modelling profitability and cash flows in times of great uncertainty.

The company's revenue increased by 4% while EBITDA was up by 3% in 2019, as higher volumes and better mix was off set by unusually bad weather across both Ethiopia and Kenya and increase in both labour and raw material costs. Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA stood at 5.3x as of December 2019 which is above the 5x trigger which the rating agency had previously stated that it would consider a downgrade.

The B2 CFR reflects Zara's (i) limited product diversification; (ii) exposure to demand volatility stemming from the customer preferences and retailer promotional activity as well as potential margin volatility due to pricing pressure in UK retail and ability to pass through cost increase; (iii) political risk arising from operating in Kenya and Ethiopia which account for most of its own production; (iv) vulnerability to weather and crop disease risk inherent in the industry leading to potential margin volatility; (v) concentration of the customer base (with the top five customers accounting for c. 60% of the combined entity sales) and of Flamingo's third-party supplier base.

Zara's ratings also reflect (i) strong market position, albeit in narrow product segments: cut flowers and premium vegetables in the UK and sweetheart roses globally, supported by the company's cost advantage in sweetheart roses production; (ii) a degree of vertical integration combining its own production with third-party sourcing leading to ability to meet fluctuations in demand; (iii) positioning in the product segments with favourable growth trends in otherwise mature core markets; (iv) long-term relationships with leading retail customers across the value spectrum and with third-party suppliers.

The review process will focus on (i) demand dynamics for the company's products and level of pandemic-driven government restrictions, (ii) the liquidity measures taken by the company and their impact on the company's balance sheet, and (iii) ability of the company to continue production and transportation from Africa.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is adequate, supported by GBP32 million cash on balance sheet as of 31 March 2020, which includes the fully drawn GBP26 million equivalent RCF. The RCF is subject to a net leverage covenant set at 5.95x, which may come under pressure later this year.

The company is subject to some intra-year seasonality in demand and working capital swings in the Flamingo flower business and may be affected by payment terms with its key customers.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Zara's business is exposed to a range of other environmental and social risks, such as extreme changes in weather, environmental impact from flowers and vegetables production, water and labour shortage. Moody's notes that sustainable production and employment are high on the company's agenda and these concerns are partially mitigated by a number of measures, such as Zara's usage of biological pest control, water efficiency initiatives in Kenya and contribution to a wide range of social and local community projects.

Moody's also consider ownership by Sun Capital Partners which, as is common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly actions.

Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control and major confinement measures are lifted. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if:

• Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably below 4.0x;

• EBIT margin improves towards high single digits in percentage terms; and

• Free cash flow generation remains solid

Moody's could downgrade Zara's ratings if the pandemic results in a prolonged and significant decline in demand, shutdown of the company's production facilities in Africa or supply chain disruption, leading to further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity. A negative rating would result from:

• Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA stays above 5.0x

• EBIT margin stays below 5%

• Free cash flow becomes negative; or

• Liquidity concerns arise

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Zara UK Midco Limited is a leading European supplier of flowers and premium vegetables to retail and wholesale customers with 66% of sales generated in the UK. The company runs farming operations primarily in Kenya and Ethiopia as well as in South Africa with 630 hectares of combined greenhouse production capacity. In 2019 the combined entity generated revenues of GBP558 million and adjusted EBITDA of GBP57 million. Zara is owned by the private equity funds managed and advised by Sun Capital Partners, Inc. and its affiliates.

