Moody's places Zheneng Jinjiang's ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed on review for downgrade Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd's Ba3 corporate family rating and the B1 senior unsecured debt rating on its US dollar notes due in July 2020. The previous outlook on the company was stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

"The review for downgrade reflects our concern over Zheneng Jinjiang's heightened liquidity and refinancing risk, particularly in relation to the USD200 million bond maturing July 2020," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The company does not have adequate internal financial resources to meet the repayment and therefore must rely on refinancing arrangements. The refinancing work is in progress, however, there is no committed plan thus far," says Ng.

Zheneng Jinjiang's unaudited 2019 full year results show a significant 71.3% decrease in comprehensive income mainly due to: (1) losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment following the upgrade of the group's waste-to-energy facilities; (2) an impairment allowance of receivables and property, plant and equipment; and (3) a decrease in revenue and profit contribution from its energy management contracting and project technical and management services business segment.

The company's weakened performance may further impair its refinancing ability amid deteriorating economic conditions in China and the coronavirus pandemic.

Zheneng Jinjiang may seek support from the Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group Co. Ltd (Zhejiang Energy, A2 stable) for refinancing arrangement of upcoming maturities. Zhejiang Energy has become Zheneng Jinjiang's single largest shareholder since August 2019 and is of much stronger credit profile with strong capability in providing support. That said, Moody's believes the timely execution of such support, if any, to resolve Zheneng Jinjiang's imminent liquidity issue is uncertain.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's focus on waste-to-energy, as well as its business strategy, financial policy, regulatory risk and corporate governance structure.

The senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR due to subordination risk.

Moody's review will focus on: (1) the company's plan to refinance its USD200 million bond due July 2020; (2) its liquidity position and ability to repay or refinance all maturing debt; and (3) any form of direct financing support from Zhejiang Energy.

The outlook could be stabilized if the company can meet all maturing debt repayment, maintain a stable liquidity position with its financial metrics remaining within its current Ba3 rating parameters.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd is a Singapore-listed waste-to-energy (WTE) operator in China. Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group, via its subsidiaries, is ZJE's single largest shareholder, owning 29.57% of the company as of November 2019.

ZJE operates along the whole value chain in the WTE sector, from planning and construction to the operation and management of WTE facilities.

As at the end of 2019, ZJE had 21 operating WTE facilities and four operating resource recycling projects, with a total waste treatment capacity of 30,380 tons/day and electricity generation capacity of 632MW, covering 13 provinces in China.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Qingqing Guo, +86 (212) 057-4093.

