Moody's places all of Bakai Bank's long-term ratings on review for downgrade following placement of Kyrgyz Republic's credit rating on review

London, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed all long-term ratings and assessments of Kyrgyzstan based Bakai Bank OJSC (Bakai Bank) on review for downgrade following Moody's review for downgrade of Kyrgyzstan's B3 sovereign debt rating on 24 March 2022. The review was triggered by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis which will lead to sustained deterioration of Kyrgyz Republic's growth potential, primarily through a projected fall in remittance inflows and exports (For more, please see https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463993). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of Not Prime(cr) and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Not Prime (NP), as well as short-term deposit ratings of Not Prime (NP).

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review for downgrade of Bakai Bank's ratings and assessments reflects Moody's expectations that the bank's ratings will likely be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of the sovereign debt rating because the bank's ratings will be constrained by the Kyrgyzstan's sovereign rating. Bakai Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b3 is at the same level with the B3 credit rating of Kyrgyzstan's debt.

In addition, the rating action reflects Moody's view that Bakai Bank's financial performance will be constrained by Kyrgyzstan's challenging operating environment. Bakai Bank's assets and profits are primarily derived from Kyrgyzstan where operating conditions will become challenging, as reflected by the review for downgrade on the government's credit rating. Moody's now forecasts the Russian economy to contract by 7% in 2022 followed by a further 3.0% contraction in 2023, suggesting that remittances from and exports into Russia will be sharply lower than initially expected, particularly in 2022. Remittances from Russia contribute around 80% of Kyrgyz Republic's total remittances, and over 20% of its GDP. Kyrgyzstan banks are highly dollarized, with about 47% of their deposits denominated in foreign currency, and remittances are another important deposit source. As well, lower remittances will likely harm the bank's asset quality, in particular loans to unsecured customers and SMEs, which combined contributes about 25%.

Moody's expects that Bakai Bank's problem loans which were on an improving trend, and which the rating agency forecasted to fall to about 4.4% as of year-end 2021 from 6.3% in 2020, will now increase in the next 12-18 months because of a harsher operating environment. A slowdown in economic activity, lower remittances in Kyrgyzstan and likely a weaker local currency will all undermine borrowers' debt servicing capacity. A weaker economy will also expose the bank's capital buffer to unexpected losses. The rating agency also expects the bank's capital metrics to be negatively pressured by a weaker local currency although it will likely remain above 15%.

Bakai Bank's liquidity and funding profiles have recently been stable but will face increasing pressure if the operating environment in Kyrgyzstan continues to deteriorate amid the Russian-Ukraine crisis and domestic political instability. A sustained period of lower remittances will especially pressure the bank's foreign currency liquidity.

THE FOCUS OF THE REVIEW

During the review period, Moody's will assess (1) the impact of the weaker economy on banks' asset quality, capitalisation and foreign currency liquidity, (2) the overall government's response to the shock which will inform Moody's sovereign rating, and (3) any possible change in government's willingness to support banks in need.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A positive rating action on Bakai Bank's ratings is currently unlikely, given the review for downgrade. However, their ratings could be confirmed in the event of confirmation of the Kyrgyzstan's sovereign debt rating.

The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of the Kyrgyzstan's sovereign debt rating, and/or severe deterioration of the banks' operating environment or credit fundamentals.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bakai Bank OJSC

On Review for Downgrade:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently b3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

